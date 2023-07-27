Hunter Biden hearing is a blow to Democrats — and the media
Democrats hoped that a quiet plea agreement would put an end to media coverage of Hunter Biden’s misbehaviour. Instead, court proceedings confirmed Republicans’ claims that the underlying crimes were more extensive — and the deal more favourable — than anyone in the White House and the mainstream press was willing to admit.
The proceedings earlier today were supposed to reinforce the Biden argument that this was all a witch hunt, with Hunter scheduled to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanours and a felony gun charge. The routine plea agreement broke down in open court when District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to approve the DOJ’s generous terms (which involved no jail time for the President’s son). The sticking point, previously unreported, was that Hunter and his lawyers wanted not only these pending charges to disappear, but also the prosecutors’ promise that he would be immune from prosecution for all other potential charges, including those related to being an unregistered agent of foreign governments.
It would amount to a pardon in all but name.
It’s unclear whether this was a last-minute change or part of the deal all along but, whatever the case, it was too much for Judge Noreika. She asked prosecutor Leo Wise whether a deal of this scope had any precedent in federal practice. He admitted that it did not. A few hours later, a new deal came together, still favourable to Hunter but without the promise to ignore all other crimes he may have committed.
Wise’s admission alone is concerning and should force Democrats to rethink their framing of the issue. If the case was as minor as they claimed, why would Hunter have required such lavish guarantees that he would not be prosecuted? If the DOJ’s treatment of Hunter was evenhanded and free of influence, why would the deal he struck be better than any in the annals of federal law?
Clearly, the investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing. Equally clear is that the DOJ hoped to make it go away. Their attempt to keep Hunter’s problems quiet and contained will now have the reverse effect, as the broken deal will surely show the need for greater scrutiny of the accused and prosecutors alike.
It gives lie to the claims that House Republicans’ investigation into the Biden family was purely politically motivated and casts further doubt over the supposedly non-political Justice Department. If Hunter was just a ne’er-do-well with a drug problem, it might be fair to say that Republicans were “weaponising” his misdeeds to sully his father’s reputation. It’s a theory that the leading lights of mainstream media bought into wholeheartedly, at least until now.
Democrats and their friends in the press glided effortlessly from insisting that Hunter’s misplaced laptop was “Russian disinformation” to admitting (after the election) that yes, it was real, but it had nothing to do with his father. Biden senior himself has said often that he “never discussed” business with his son, but this week press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shifted that to say that Biden “was never in business with his son”.
There was a time when the press would call out Biden on his fabrications, as when media exposure of his frequent and blatant plagiarism brought down his 1988 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. But once he became the standard-bearer against Donald Trump in 2020, all pretence of objectivity ceased. Many Americans, used to hearing about Biden’s travails through the filter of a subservient press, will be shocked to hear the truth when it comes out — as it seems about to do.
Cracks were already developing in the façade. More in sorrow than in anger, Maureen Dowd of the New York Times savaged Joe and Hunter Biden’s mistreatment of the daughter Hunter conceived out of wedlock but refuses to acknowledge. Now this latest saga will force them once again to reframe the tattered Biden family portrait. When Hunter’s former friend and business partner Devon Archer testifies about just how closely the President was involved in their deals, will they spin that too? Will anyone still listen?
Whatever their opinions of Biden, Trump, and the 2024 race, eventually the people covering this story will have to decide whether they are journalists or hagiographers.
Truth Matters. ‘Nuff said.
The truth shall set you free. John 8:32
Trump may have his failings, but at least he has a functioning brain, and he actually has some love for his country. And ours…
I must say I would rather see a different two candidates, come the time, but if the contest is to be between these two, then it must surely be Trump that will win. And a good thing too.
Hagiographers for their own side and demonisers for the the other side. A polarisation that damages democracy but sells newspapers and broadcasts.
Agreed. Journalism completely went out the window over a decade ago. There are no objective journalists left.
There are plenty of great journalists still out there. Unfortunately, they won’t be found in the regime media. Taibbi, Greenwald and Weiss are just a few of the names.
What’s frightening is that everyone on the left has never heard of these people. People on the left, and most independents, still rely on the regime media for their news consumption – not understanding these media outlets are there to serve the establishment, not their customers.
The Democrats have been very happy to throw the first stone at Trump. What goes round comes around.
Neither party is deserving of power. The two party system has to be abolished.
why did Hunter have a trail of secret service (counted 6 autos) as if he were the president. Tax dollars at work! Justice? I won’t hold my breath!
Somebody forgot to tell the judge that this was a work.
‘Prosecutors and Hunter Biden’s attorneys also clashed over whether the agreement would protect the president’s son from additional charges in the future.’
Tell the judge to sign Hunter Biden’s ‘Get out of jail free cards’ and we can all go home.
Young Biden goes to jail. Okd Trump.goes to jail. Then we can move on
And what is to become of at-death’s-door Biden, may I ask?
Thank God that the U.S. still has an independent judiciary, one in which judges can smell a rat in the plea bargains designed by clever lawyers for their rich and famous clients. We are a nation of laws, and however flawed those laws or their application may be, they are a bulwark against the kind of legal thuggery running countries like Russia and Belarus.
Sir Thomas More said it best:
https://youtu.be/PDBiLT3LASk
Well dang it. When did he win an election? I missed that!
You know it’s possible to hate trump and the republicans and still think Biden is a cleptocrat.
