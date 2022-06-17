The folly of Cambridge’s ‘Mutual Respect’ policy
Regulating everyday conversation undermines the central purpose of university
Anyone with common sense must see the folly of regulating everyday conversation; anyone who loves freedom must see the danger in it. But then, anyone who knows Higher Education today would expect universities to try anyway. And indeed in 2021 Cambridge University introduced ‘Mutual Respect’, a speech-and-behaviour policy that achieved a catastrophic hat-trick by (a) defining racism to exclude anti-Semitism; (b) proscribing legal speech (e.g. mockery of religion) as ‘micro-aggressive’; while (c) encouraging anonymous reporting of anyone overheard in these or many other speech-crimes. What could possibly go wrong?
Quite a lot, as almost everyone realised and enough of us said at the time. To its credit the University listened: (a)-(c) were withdrawn. But now ‘Mutual Respect’, or what’s left of it, is back. Anyone can sympathise with the desire for workplace harmony. But harmony — in life as in music — cannot be pursued at just any cost, especially not when the cost includes freedom.
The policy prohibited ‘bullying’, for instance, defined to include anything unwanted and ‘offensive’. But most interesting speech offends someone; the most radical speech offends deeply and widely. Scarcely anyone in eighteenth-century Britain would not have found Jeremy Bentham’s defence of gay rights offensive. And feminism seems to cause similar offence today, at least to some religious fundamentalists and some trans activists. Should a university be restricting feminist speech on those grounds? (If you think the answer is ‘yes’ then you don’t know what a university is for.)
Again, the ‘Code of Behaviour’ proscribed ‘circulating or displaying any type of communication on any form of media that could reasonably be perceived as offensive…’ unless for academic purposes. Possibly the intention was, and probably the effect would be, censorship of social media output. I have colleagues whose tweets about race, religion and the rest of it are both copious and provocative; maybe provocation is part of the point. Still, the last thing I’d want is our local HR monitoring their Twitter feeds for ‘offence’. That doesn’t merely waste resources: it chills speech, thereby slowing the central purpose of a university.
Third, the policy proposed mandatory ‘Equality and Diversity’ training. There is some point in training in the basic legal framework; but anything beyond that is probably pointless and possibly counterproductive. There is plenty of evidence, for instance, that ‘implicit bias’ training serves no purpose except corporate virtue-signalling; and ‘anti-racism’ training looks like little more than institutional bullying.
Cambridge is, wisely, consulting on how much of ‘Mutual Respect’ to keep. In addition to scrapping what I just mentioned, it should ensure that anyone charged with implementing the policy gets training that might actually be useful — that is, in our obligation as a university to protect (and, in light of the new legislation, to promote) free speech.
It should also look at what is going on all around us, right now. As I’ve written elsewhere, this includes the cancellation of speakers and events, internal and external regulation of lawful speech, compulsory and ideologically-loaded training, and much else. But it should be obvious that in this environment the very last thing any university should be doing is restricting legal speech even more. Free speech is not a luxury good. It is the best weapon of the oppressed and the oxygen of the mind. Many academics here know this. We will never stop fighting for it.
Isn’t the problem that the people in authority, and their HR implementers, view universities as the means to bend the world to their view, to push their definition of progress, denouncing any opposition as abusive and “dangerous”?
They don’t care what the “old” purpose of a university was, its new purpose is to change the world, while at the same time satisfying their immature egos and inflating their social standing as well.
Note how they did this by taking over existing establishments rather than creating new ones, and notice how clever use of manipulative language dresses everything up as kindness.
The same could be said of countless other institutions.
As a society, we have been lazy and complacent while our finest institutions, such as Cambridge have been rotting from the inside out.
Thank you Arif Ahmed, people like you make me at least feel there is some hope.
We’re losing the distinction between attacking a person and attacking ideas. Name calling, using insults, demeaning someone’s character, belittling, stereotyping, applying guilt by association are all unnecessary attacks on a person.
Read the Guardian comments or Twitter to see how common and how toxic this is – anyone with ‘wrongthink’ is labelled and dismissed. N*zi. Terf. Cis. F*scist – name calling and lazy stereotypes. The label is used to dismiss the person, deliberately so the argument and discussion don’t have to be addressed. Who says something it is deemed more important than what was said.
Ideas, on the the other hand, have no personality. You can’t bully an argument into submission, but have to dissect it and pull it apart, and can refine it and rebuild it – that is the purpose of a university education – to critique, improve and reinvent.
The challenge is that some people identify themselves with an idea so strongly, that if the idea is attacked they believe they are being attacked. This is ideology. Ideology is the most deadly and dangerous human invention and must be resisted always.
A code of practice that tries to control thought and speech on threat of sanction. How is that not bullying?
I can’t help but notice that the people now expressing my point of view increasing have names like Arif Achmed, Ayaan Hirst Ali, Kimi Badenoch and Nadhim Xahawi.
This is not to make a point, just an observation.
Very happy to make you an honorary Indian, Martin, I suggest we change your name by deed poll to ‘Mahadev Bolli’.
However, just like with the UK Citizenship test, you will need to learn the circular head motion, indicating neither yes or no clearly, when people ask you a question!
Dang! I’m going to get cancelled for this comment, aren’t I.
In the US such ethnic “minorities” who outperform both the US black and white population are now reclassified as “white adjacent” by the woke to sideline their interests and views. It is depressing that you often need to have some extra melanin in your skin to be relatively safe to voice non-woke views.
I am sure that many Cambridge dons will find the new policy from HR to be fundamentally offensive. So maybe this Code of Behaviour should be banned under… the Code of Behaviour.
Being respectful of stupid opinions is certainly not a desirable aim for a University. What most Universities lack is sufficiently robust criticism of the absurd opinions not only of the students but also many of the lecturers and administrators. As usual another harmful proposal is put forward in the name of safety.
