The end of Roe vs Wade will remake the sexual revolution
Both Left and Right will have to reconsider their decades-long assumptions
Yesterday a draft opinion was leaked from the US Supreme Court, concerning the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case: one that has the potential to overturn the cornerstones of US abortion law, effectively ending the federal ‘right’ to legal abortion.
The news has caused pandemonium, and no wonder. In effect it would undo America’s national consensus — however contentious this has historically been — on the sexual revolution. If this happens, it will force a shake-up of entrenched views on both sides of America’s political aisle concerning both the social meaning of sex and difficult questions of ‘personal responsibility’ versus wider societal obligations to mothers and babies.
The old-fashioned “patriarchal” sexual mores which arose prior to the sexual revolution encouraged (and often shamed) women to withhold sexual access except in the context of long-term male commitment. The sexual revolution offered a technological fix, in the form of birth control, promising to level the playing field so women could play it just like men. Then, as Erika Bachiochi has shown, this created an inexorable ratchet toward legalising abortion — simply because no method of birth control is fool-proof. And this radically transformed social and sexual norms.
One often-cited study, for example, shows how legalising abortion drove a sharp drop in the previously widespread norm of ‘shotgun weddings’. In turn, this resulted in rising single motherhood among women pressured into extra-marital sex with un-committed men, but who still balked at abortion when faced with unwanted pregnancy.
Most women, regardless of where they stand on abortion, recognise that you can’t have a liberal sexual culture for both men and women without a backstop in the case of accidental pregnancy. Accordingly, the news that abortion might be under threat prompted a wave of pro-choice calls for women to go on sex strike. As one put it: “If we can’t get pregnant now, guess we’re not having intercourse with men anymore!”
It rarely seems to occur to such individuals that this is functionally indistinguishable from the ‘abstinence’ promoted by social conservatives, regardless of how often the conservatives themselves point it out. In turn, this underlines the fact that the sexual revolution — commonly thought of as a moral transformation — was a material and medical one first.
If the material foundation changes, so will the moral one. It’s often argued that banning abortion will simply drive the practice underground. But another possible second-order effect might be a sharp drop in women’s willingness to take risks with casual partners: in effect, a female-led sexual counterrevolution. As one woman puts it: “Can we come to the consensus that we need to stop giving up the punani to losers bc now we might actually have to father [sic] their children?”
A fainter hope is that re-emphasising the link between sex and procreation may encourage American conservatives to revisit the wellbeing of mothers and babies not just prior to the baby’s birth but in its aftermath.
The American abortion debate is different to ours in the UK in no small part because America’s social safety net is so thin. Insurance-based healthcare means the uninsured — who are likely so because extremely poor — face either thousands of dollars in medical bills for having a baby or giving birth unassisted. Meanwhile there is no federally mandated paid maternity leave, and maternal mortality high by developed-world standards. By far the most common reason for abortion is poverty.
Some American pro-lifers recognise this, and many (often Christian) organisations are dedicated to providing support to impoverished pregnant women. But pro-choice feminists are also justified in noting the existence of conservatives apparently happy to hand responsibility for sexual continence entirely to women, while shrugging at male sexual libertinism. In doing so, they ignore the multitude of social and economic pressures that make unwanted pregnancy profoundly frightening.
Amid the cacophony triggered by this seismic leak, I have only the dimmest hope that the American Left will re-appraise the interplay between material and social facets of our sexual culture. Or indeed that the mainstream Right may discover a greater willingness to acknowledge reproductive asymmetry in improved maternity provision. But if nothing else, the end of Roe suggests that a longstanding deadlock on these issues has ended, making room for movement on positions long bitterly entrenched.
That the USA’s position on abortion was decided by a Court and not a legislature poisoned the debate for five decades. Assuming that SCOTUS does overturn Roe-v-Wade, the issue will return to the legislatures which is where it should have been all along.
Amen – the issue of whether abortion is the taking of an innocent life (etc) would return to the states as a political issue, where it was before 1973 (Roe). Before 1973 it was legal to get an abortion in New York, and after 2022 (if Roe is overturned) it will still be legal in New York (and about 15 or so other states , to varying degrees).
So Mary (my favorite writer at UnHerd) saying things like “ effect it would undo America’s national consensus ” is meaningless in our Federal system- in New York and California (and my erstwhile State of Illinois) there are likely many more than 60% of people who would legalize abortion, whereas in Alabama it is probably way less than 50%.
So there will be no “reckoning” about positions – people in the various States will lobby for and against permitting all or some (etc) abortions in those States.
Finally, it needs to be emphasized that Roe would be overturned because it was a terrible decision (not at all based on the constitution, precedents and applicable laws). It was stupidly decided out of thin air – even Ruth Bader Ginsberg emphasized how badly decided Roe was.
For those of you not in the US, the fundamental concept of democracy is the competition of ideas (sometimes called policies, viewpoints, etc.). When legislatures are peopled with those who are elected by a popular vote, presumably it is because more people than not felt that individual represented their “ideas”. Thus, for many years…up until the late 70’s and early 80’s, the US see-sawed back and forth from conservative to liberal and back again, as the electorate picked and chose between various competing ideas.
The reality was: if you couldn’t convince the majority of voters that your ideas were the best, you lost. Debates, political advertising, interviews, media reporting were more (not exclusively but more) focused on the debate between ideas and less about personalities.
But all that changed when the liberal element in this country began to understand the power of the courts to legislate from the bench. Gradually a means of getting your view/idea enshrined in a court decision evolved, making it law equal with, and in some cases superior to laws passed by legislatures. Unelected judges were free from the constraints of popular pressure to exercise the power to establish what they felt was “right” or “good”.
Obviously, the more democratic process was dominated by yokels (I myself being chief among them) who equally obviously don’t know what is good for us. Liberal activists and liberal judges were more than willing to fill that vacuum. Law by court ruling became a staple of the liberal agenda under the mistaken assumption that once an opinion was rendered, it could not be “voted out”. It never occurred to the intelligentsia that the make-up of courts might actually change and in the case of bad legal precedence “stare decisis” could be reset.
This is where we are now. Us yokels managed to get more conservatives on the SCOTUS and it appears to have undone Roe v. Wade.
Having President Biden suggest that Roe v. Wade should be codified by legislative action is an excellent suggestion, because if forces the whole discussion back into the arena of the competition of ideas, which is where it should have been all along.
Liberals, however, decry this as a return to coat-hangers. In reality, no. All the SCOTUS is about to do is admit they were wrong, and put the decision back in the hands of legislatures (and the arena of the competition of ideas) which is where they usurped it from in the first place.
Abortion is not dead. It has actually been elevated to a national debate to be decided by an electorate based on how convincing the arguments can be. That, and for a change, the elite may actually have to listen seriously to the opinions of us yokels.
Although, if the leak is true, there is going to be much controversy, one should not overstate the results of a reversal of Rowe vs Wade. The legislative power will return to individual states and many, perhaps more than half, will keep the position as it is. And there is no illegality in travelling to seek an abortion, although much inconvenience.
Small point of fact: in the US, if you are under the poverty line, medical care is essentially free, due to acts such as MEDICAL, MEDICARE, etc. I am not surprised that many people on the other side of the Atlantic don’t know about this, as those who push for “free” health care generally don’t mention these acts.
Indeed, due to being quite poor when my son was born, I took advantage of these services. And this was a major catalyst to get my sh*t together, make real money and move on with my life, for, as, with any “free” service, you get what you pay for.
Correct. No person in the U.S., including illegal aliens, who manage to slip across (now they simply walk across) the southern border, is denied world-class healthcare completely free of charge when they enter the emergency room of a U.S. hospital. All courtesy of the hateful and selfish American taxpayer.
However, those of us who work for a living, and are insured, can often and easily go bankrupt in order to pay for our healthcare.
I’m not sure that the decline in shotgun weddings was due to the rise in abortions. Some of the decline maybe, but it was in an era when the number of weddings declined anyway, and greatly loosened their linkage with childbirth
“Insurance-based healthcare means the uninsured — who are likely so because extremely poor — face either a $100k bill for having a baby or giving birth unassisted.”
Poor women are fully covered by Medicaid as are their children. Seriously, my cousin has three kids, three fathers, all before 25 and pays zero for their care. They all have regular pediatric visits. Her prenatal visits, vitamins and ultrasounds were all 100% taxpayer covered.
The middle class in America is screwed when it comes to health care. They make too much to get government benefits and too little to pay for health care.
Re: But pro-choice feminists are also justified in noting the existence of conservatives apparently happy to hand responsibility for sexual continence entirely to women,
Were shotgun weddings the conservative solution that can’t and shouldn’t return? It did put responsibility for children on the man and woman.
Let’s be pragmatic, “By far the most common reason for abortion is poverty.”. No one wishes miserable people to multiply, especially not conservatives. This debate is a waste of time, solve it with a referendum and accept the results.
This piece is a bit overwrought. All the SCOTUS decision will do is move the power to make laws about abortion technical details to the state legislators, who the people elect. Certainly, in some states the time limit will be set too low for my tastes. In others such NY and CA the current time limit via RvW will actually be relaxed. Don’t expect much change in abortion rates or significant increases in back street abortions. The poorest pregnant birthing-person will be able to buy, or more likely get free, a bus ticket to the nearest abortion on demand state.
Its also worth noting that according to CDC 93% of abortions were at <13 weeks and the MS law in the SCOTUS case allows abortions to 15 weeks.
