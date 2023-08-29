The danger of EU enlargement
Admitting new members risks a repetition of previous errors
Speaking at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that the EU would aim to add new member states by 2030. Negotiations have already started with Ukraine and Moldova, and Michel indicated that Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Georgia might also be reconsidered, having previously been rejected.
The most obvious question is: are the two new candidates economically ready for membership? The most apt comparison is to consider the accession of eight Central and Eastern European countries (Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia) in 2004. When these countries joined, they had an average per capita GDP of just over $16,000 on a purchasing power-adjusted basis.
With an average per capita GDP of nearly $14,000, Ukraine and Moldova therefore look ready to join. Even if, as the IMF believes, Ukraine will lose around a third of its GDP due to the war, this number only falls to around $12,400. And should both countries see some growth between now and 2030, they would be economically comparable to the eight countries from the region that joined in 2004.
Problems arise, however, when we consider the reconstruction of Ukraine. The World Bank currently estimates that rebuilding the country after the war will cost around $411 billion. Yet the EU’s total regional development budget in 2022 was only €30.2 billion, meaning that the costs of rebuilding Ukraine are more than 12 times the amount of cash the EU spends annually on all regional development. Perhaps the EU will not have to foot the entire bill and other countries can contribute, but reconstruction appears to be the biggest economic hurdle to overcome.
Then there is the question of whether the new countries will join the eurozone and adopt the euro as their currency. When the eight other countries joined in 2004, all of them except Poland and Hungary adopted the single currency. But the single currency comes with rules, most notably the Maastricht Criteria that limit the size of a member state’s government deficit to 3%. Ukraine currently has a government deficit of 16.3%, and while this is likely to fall when the war is over, it seems equally probable that it will have problems with revenue generation for years to come.
The biggest boon to EU economic growth will come from migration, however. Fertility rates in the EU are reaching desperate levels. In 2021 the average EU birth rate was 1.53 children per woman — far below the replacement rate of 2.1. And although Ukraine and Moldova have similarly low fertility rates (1.22 and 1.77 respectively), Ukraine’s population of 44 million people could lead to migration surges across the continent.
As we saw with the migration movements from Eastern to Western Europe in the 1990s and 2000s, such surges could be politically controversial. But European leaders have a long track record of prioritising economic growth over calls for anything else.
The question of whether the EU should expand ultimately comes down to the perennial immigration-growth trade-off that low births across the West have foisted upon us: either we open the door and grow, or we close it and stagnate. If we choose the former, there will no doubt be ramifications in the form of the populist backlashes that have now become so frequent in the politics of Western nations. That is something of which our leaders will have to be mindful.
‘The bloc risks repeating the errors of the early 2000s
Obviously they won’t repeat the error of having referendums as they did in Ireland in 2001.
There is always a chance people won’t know the right way to vote.
The trouble with a referendum is that you need a political class prepared to act on the result. As Brexit and various EU referenda have shown, despite the political class’ claim to value democracy above all, if the result is not to their taste they will work to subvert it.
The EU Commission will always seek out new sources of cheap labour for its corporate friends. After Russia has hollowed out the number of working age Ukrainian men, the EU will take the rest.
“But European leaders have a long track record of prioritising economic growth over calls for anything else.”
Really ?
Then why is the EU’s share of world GDP in sharp and continuing decline ? Even as it continued to add new member states ?
Why has the EU’s strong position in technology and innovation slipped so far that it’s now both way behind the USA and also behind many Asian countries ?
Why have they pursued expensive anti-growth energy policies ?
Why have they prioritised expensive and unecessarily large welfare states which have made the member states uncompetitive against Asia ?
Why do they continue to pursue protectionst agricultural policies ?
Why has the real cost of EU government continue to rise every year and take an ever greater share of wealth away from private industry ?
Why is the EU the most over-regulated economic area in the world ?
Whenever I encounter someone pushing the economic case for the European Union I simply ask them to name three iconic European businesses that are less than fifty years old.
Georgia?
A country so bad that its citizens seek asylum here in Ireland
But also country good enough to consider EU membership within 10yrs.
Right.
https://gript.ie/why-do-so-many-georgians-claim-asylum-in-ireland/
Ireland needs to get out now before it’s too late.
Ah, the old ” immigration-growth trade-off” chestnut.
For this to be real, the growth engendered would need to be greater than the proportionate population increase. This certainly hasn’t been the case in the UK since the mass immigration boom began in 2004 – GDP per capita is at least 10% lower in real terms. That’s before we even talk about the social costs that we’ve incurred.
What the ” immigration-growth trade-off” really amounts to is pleasure for the corporate elites today vs pain for everyone tomorrow.
Let’s fix the birth-rate problem by fixing the housing market and wages.
Precisely. It is “per capita” productivity which needs to be increased, a process delayed or even prevented by the cheap labour of migrants, which enables business to avoid the tedious task of automation. Then there are dependent migrants, guaranteed permission to settle in the host country by rafts of absurd human rights legislation once a family member has obtained his cheap job. They are then granted moneys from the state – another burden on growth, not to mention the strain which an unnaturally growing population puts on transport, health, education, housing and the environment. All this has been abundantly clear for more than twenty years, but a group-thinking political-media class has made it taboo, the shameful recourse of an intellectually bankrupt establishment, along with coded insults such as “populist” – insults which reek of snobbery, by the way. As you say, let’s fix the birth-rate by fixing housing and wages – but don’t expect them to get on with it.
“Populist backlashes” might be the reaction to the ramifications. The author has conveniently chosen not to say what those ramifications would be.
No reference to the accession of Bulgaria, whose legal system did not meet EU standards of being free from corruption, but which was let in anyway.
Neither Romania nor Bulgaria met the accession criteria when they were admitted. The EU’s own reports showed that. But they were waived through regardless. Not certain they meet the accession criteria even now.
Ukraine’s population as of 2023 is about 37 million
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/ukraine-population/
If you only take into consideration the area under governmental control, it’s closer to 31 million.
https://www.wilsoncenter.org/blog-post/ukraines-demography-second-year-full-fledged-war
Either number is very far from 44 million.
The idea of enlarging before the EU has properly reformed itself is utter folly, and the guys at the top know this. Macron is saying this openly. And the EU is impossible to reform.
I do not think there is much support for such an enlargement at all among the population – at least in western European nations who bore the brunt of the east-to-west enlargement immigration waves post 2004. And that’s just the legal immigration based on the freedom of movement. These countries are also the ones struggling most with illegal immigration – a problem which is not going to disappear anytime soon. Foisting unlimited immigration from Albania, Georgia & co onto them aswell would be political suicide. No politician in their right minds would give that consent (and, under current rules, all 27 countries need to consent).
Given all of that, the chances of enlargement ever actually happening are next to none. These latest utterances are simply another way of stringing the current candidates along, kicking the can down the road. Hoping that they won’t throw their dollies out of the pram with final effect and embrace Russia and China. These geopolitical considerations loom just as large in minds in Brussels as any concerning economic growth.
It all just smacks of desperation and of having made promises in a rush of idealism that you now can’t keep.
