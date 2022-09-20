The Atlantic succumbs to magical thinking on sport
The magazine is the latest to deny that men are stronger than women
I’m average height for a woman. Men tend to be taller than me, by about 15 centimetres, but it has never occurred to me that I could do anything about it. This, it turns out, is sheer laziness on my part: I just haven’t tried hard enough to overcome my socialisation. It all started at school, when I meekly accepted ‘the idea that boys are inherently bigger, faster, and stronger than girls in a competitive setting’.
Now I learn from an article in The Atlantic that this is ‘a notion that’s been challenged by scientists for years’. If only I hadn’t been so conformist, I could have challenged ‘this binary in youth sports’, played football with the boys and I might now be playing left-back for Chelsea. (The men’s team, not the women’s, because enforcing segregation by sex in sport is so last century.)
‘Separating sports by sex doesn’t make sense’ is the bold claim in The Atlantic, which is the latest institution to fall prey to magical thinking. It’s the headline above an article about a girl from the Bronx, who had to submit to a battery of tests before being allowed to join a boys’ football team. That’s because of rules passed by New York State Education Department in 1985, which were designed to protect girls from injury in competitions. Shira Mandelzis was eventually allowed to play with the boys but she has decided to leave the school instead. This being the US, she has retained a lawyer who is challenging the regulations, claiming they violate Mandelizis’s rights under the Constitution.
It might seem harmless enough for a girl to aspire to play football with boys, but sport is currently the frontline of a battle over biological sex. The spectacle of male athletes who identify as women towering over female competitors at medal ceremonies has alarmed people who hadn’t previously given the issue much thought. In this country and the US, parents of talented teenage girls have spoken out about the unfairness of their daughters suddenly having to compete with boys who are bigger, stronger and have heavier bones.
Proponents of extreme gender ideology are on the back foot in their attempts to dismantle the entire category of girls’ and women’s sport. So now we’re seeing a linguistic sleight of hand in which what used to be called ‘protection’ is recast as ‘segregation’. Keeping separate categories for girls and boys, and men and women, is no longer about fairness and safety; it’s about preventing individuals from fulfilling their potential. In order to gain maximum support from the public, the ideology needs girls like Mandelzis who are not trans but are ‘challenging the binary sports system’.
The article grudgingly acknowledges that ‘sex differences in sport show advantages in men’ but goes on to make the jaw-dropping claim that ‘researchers today still don’t know how much of this to attribute to biological difference versus the lack of support provided to women athletes to reach their highest potential’. All it takes is to give a girl a sports scholarship and she’ll soon be beating men in straight sets at Flushing Meadows.
No amount of support for girls’ and women’s sport can eliminate the fact that men are more muscular than women, while women are just over half as strong as men in their upper bodies and have about two-thirds as much strength in their lower bodies.
The obvious solution, which is to have women’s, men’s and open sports categories, is anathema to gender extremists because it doesn’t achieve the aim of eliminating single-sex spaces — sorry, I mean challenging the strict gender binary. If only I’d known the jargon when I was a teenager, I might even have grown those crucial 15 centimetres.
Yes, read about this on ‘The College Fix’ this morning and followed the link to the Atlantic, then I saw it was a Canadian university sociology professor’s output and that answered all my questions.
I had seen it the other day and it was “illuminating”.
I pose that we should do away with segregation by age too as it seems far too unfair. If I can beat a child, clearly that child is not trying hard enough.
Good idea, then I might have some little chance in sport.
That makes 2 of us (and I am sure there will be more)
I identify as a 67 year old, black, disabled double-amputee, lesbian. Where’s my social security payment!
I am objectively none of these things, but reality is racist and sexist and –phobic. Where’s my check?
Absolute clown world, these reality denying idiots don’t care about the consequences, only that they feel virtuous in the moment.
The only two things that would come out of this is:
1. In non-contact sports women/girls will get beaten. If they’ve been brainwashed from a young enough age to think they’re only getting beaten because they haven’t trained enough that’s mental illness waiting to happen
2. In contact sports women/girls will get seriously hurt
You could argue in the case of Shira Mandelzis it’s up to her if she wants to play in boys sports, it’s not going to put any of the boys at a disadvantage, but when the inevitable happens and she gets seriously injured the boy who injures her will have to live with that.
Look at the 100m sprint records:
Women: Florence Griffin Joyner 10:49 s (US Olympics Trials, Indianapolis 1988).
Men: Usain Bolt 9:58 s (World Championships, Berlin, 2009).
Florence Grifiin Joyner’s record means she is ranked 6804 in the list of fastest sprinters in history. “The Atlantic” would have you believe that the fact that the other 6803 sprinters ahead of Flo Jo in the list are male is because of the “lack of support provided to women athletes to reach their highest potential”.
Whatever the reason, it is cause enough for the IAAF to maintain women’s events as protected categories, which makes for two fair competions as opposed to just a single unfair one.
