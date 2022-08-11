Suella Braverman: transitioning is not a neutral act
The Attorney General has sent a powerful warning to schools
Suella Braverman has put schools on notice: the social transition of pupils is not a neutral act. In a keynote speech yesterday, the Attorney General described it as a “serious intervention and should only be done upon the advice of an independent medical practitioner”. Braverman added:
She had much more to say. There was clear guidance, for example, about school toilets, dormitories and sports teams. In short, sex means sex and children cannot self-identify into spaces reserved for the other sex. Schools that continued to allow “trans girls” (biologically male children) to use the girls’ facilities might — in Braverman’s words — be guilty of, “unlawful indirect discrimination against the female children”.
But most significant for me in this speech was the cautious approach to the social transition of children. Social transition had a profound impact on me — and equally significantly — those around me. It changed my relationship with the rest of society. For children and adolescents also grappling with the prospect of puberty and all that it brings, it must be monumental. Repeatedly, Braverman indicated the need for schools to take medical advice, and certainly not to act purely on the word of a child:
And to those schools who have facilitated a child’s transition without informing their parents, there was a warning:
Indeed, trans children are children and they deserve the same rights as other children. That means they should be treated with compassion, not set apart as special. They are children — some in psychological distress, others possibly not — but they are not the opposite sex.
Vitally, Braverman offered support for children (and maybe adults) who do not buy into the fantasy that people can change sex:
For too long schools have taken advice from the wrong people, or simply made it up as they went along. Sex is real, and it is a protected characteristic. Braverman could not be clearer. Schools that fail to respect that may find themselves not so much on the wrong side of history, but on the wrong side of the law.
Bravo for Braverman
Finally! It wasn’t long ago that the NSPCC published an article about the vulnerability of trans children. One of the cases cited was a child whose home life had become intolerable after they (at the encouragement of their schools LGBQT club) had outed themselves as trans to the parents who were not (as it turned out) supportive in the affirmative sense. The article was more negative towards the parent but I felt that it was the schools actions that were wholly irresponsible. The child’s self harm increased, their absconding risk increased and the likelihood of them ending up in care over this increased dramatically. These children are not pawns in a political game of chess. They’re human beings.
*
Yes, children are most certainly used as pawns in parents’/teachers’ political causes.
https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/nbc-out-proud/meet-11-year-old-kai-shappley-southern-activist-america-rcna28546
In my mind a trans-child is created in much the same way as a vegan dog.
