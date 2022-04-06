If, as is often reported, there has been an increase in the number of children with anxiety problems, surely divorce is the main reason for it. Yet it is often overlooked in favour of explanations like the rise of social media. I have always suspected that this is because it is too painful to look at how much damage our drive for personal fulfillment has done to our kids.
Study: divorce affects children more than death
New research has made a startling discovery
A new study published by Demographic Research has found that parental divorce had a larger impact than parental death on youth educational attainment.
Based on data drawn from 17 countries, the study shows that the negative effect of parental divorce on educational attainment appears to be stronger for the children of higher-educated parents. Why? Experiencing divorce may have a stronger impact on these children, as they have more to lose in terms of both financial and non-financial resources.
Meanwhile, lower-educated parents traditionally have relatively low “parental resources” to begin with, meaning the “drop-off” in resources resulting from divorce is less steep — the so-called “floor effect“.
These findings are especially important considering the revolution that in family structure has taken place in the UK over the last few decades. This was recognised by last year’s Sewell report authored by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED):
In recent times, there has been a surge in divorces in modern-day Britain. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that in England and Wales, there was a total of 107,599 opposite-sex divorces in 2019 — an increase of 18.4% from the 2018 figure of 90,871. Divorce enquiries to British legal firms soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, with lockdowns and social distancing ending previous ‘separate’ routines and external leisure activities that served to mask underlying marital problems.
With family courts suspending operations over the course of the pandemic, Britain could be on the verge of a post-Covid divorce explosion — especially with the liberalising reforms on the horizon; in the biggest shake-up of England’s divorce laws for nearly half a century, no-fault divorces will come into force from Wednesday this week.
So there is a debate to be had over what the institution of marriage means to different sections of British society. Have the forces of market individualism reshaped the reality of marriage in Britain today? Individual freedom and personal self-interest can be very much at odds with more traditional understandings of marriage which are ultimately rooted in the value of self-sacrifice and the parental nurturing of the next generation. While these collectivistic framings of marriage continue to endure in some of Britain’s ethnic and religious minorities, they have been steadily eroded in the relatively secularised and atomised mainstream.
For decades that mainstream has consistently undervalued the negative impacts of divorce. The Demographic Research study confirms that parental divorce can be an incredibly traumatic experience for children. While it is admittedly sensitive territory, there now needs to be a frank national conversation on the risks of marital breakdown and the degree of public respect for marriage as a social institution with moral obligations.
I agree. When you have children, if you can live together peacefully without exposing them to fights – and provided there is no abuse going on – it’s a good idea to remain together until they are adults.
But children in families where there is domestic violence being committed are in EXTREME danger of physical and psychological harm, and in these cases, divorce is the only good option for the children.
Of course it does. Death does not involve rejection. It does not involve new step-siblings. It does not involve conflict. Anyone who abandons their spouse while their children are not yet grown up is throwing them to the wolves also: the only possible excuse is violence in marriage, and certainly not merely the attractions of a new sexual partner, as is common. But The Times and other media outlets have taken an extraordinarily strident line on further liberalising divorce laws, and have wholly distorted their news priorities as a result. Nobody wants to go there.
