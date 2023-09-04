Strong economic growth absolves Brexit but not Truss
A new boost to British GDP shows how needless the mini-budget was
Friday is normally a good day to bury bad news. But just before the weekend, we had some rather wonderful news, specifically about the British economy.
It turns out that our GDP is 1.8% bigger than the Office for National Statistics (ONS) had previously reckoned. For an economy the size of the UK’s, that’s a lot of money to find down the back of the statistical sofa.
But we shouldn’t be too hard on the ONS. Nor should we indulge in conspiracy theories. The fact is that the pandemic caused unprecedented disruption to the economy — and therefore to the measurement of the economy. There were always going to be revisions.
That said, this one’s a monster — easily big enough to blow previous media narratives out of the water. Contrary to what we’d been told, the UK is not lumbered with a Brexit-wrecked economy that’s yet to recover to its pre-Covid levels. In fact, we reached the recovery point in late 2021 and have since exceeded it. As Chris Giles of the Financial Times put it, “the UK is not a global outlier anymore” — and as John Burn-Murdoch, also of the FT, added: “vibe shift”.
While the Brexiteers have been enjoying their day in the sun, there’s another group of people with cause to be humble: the diehard fans of Liz Truss, who number more than one might imagine.
This week marks one year since Truss became Prime Minister. It won’t be long before we also mark the anniversary of her spectacular downfall. But with the GDP revision, we can expect the Trussites to present some revisionist histories of their own. “We wuz robbed,” will be the gist of it — robbed, that is, by experts whose unduly pessimistic figures and forecasts puts the skids under her government.
However, it wasn’t the ONS or the IMF that pulled the plug on the mini-budget, but the money markets — and they were spooked by a lot more than the GDP stats. For instance, no one is disputing that our national debt is at levels not seen since the 1960s. Stability concerns are compounded by the fact that the UK is unusually reliant on index-linked gilts — an expensive way to borrow money when inflation is surging.
It was in this environment that the Truss government decided to make tens of billions of pounds of unfunded tax cuts — including some that nobody was expecting. If that wasn’t enough, ministers also decided to muzzle the Office for Budget Responsibility, thereby leaving it for the markets to decide just how sound our public finances were. Once the traders erred on the side of “not very”, Truss was toast.
There’s one final irony here, which is that the GDP revision removes the best excuse for the mini-budget. If the British economy really had been in cardiac arrest, then the defibrillatory stimulus of the Truss tax cuts might have been justified. But given that the economy wasn’t flat-lining, shock therapy was the last thing we needed. The boost to British GDP presents Brexit in a better light, but not Trussonomics.
All this, of course, depends on whether you believe anything the ONS says.
It was foolish of Truss to attempt to fund tax cuts through borrowing rather than making cuts to government spending. She compounded the error by greatly increasing government spending with an open ended universal support for energy costs, rather than targeting only those those in most need. Those things are contrary to the free market philosophy to which Truss claims to believe in. They were lazy quick fixes to avoid controversy and a much needed political battle of ideas.
It was not that Truss was wrong in seeking to reduce taxes -particularly on business – and institute supply side reforms. It was that she was too craven to take an axe to our bloated, parasitic, dysfunctional state, and instead tried to stick the cost on the national credit card.
Truss deserved criticism, but should have been given the opportunity to correct her errors. Those who have greater culpability for the parlous state of the British economy: Johnson, Sunak, Mark Carney and the BoE and the Treasury, were quick to put the boot in to Truss in order to deflect from their own gross incompetence. Tory MPs, still smarting from not having their chosen one elected leader, didn’t hesitate to put the knife in.
Unfortunately for Tory MPs they replaced Truss with an unimaginative technocrat bean counter, hopelessly out of his depth, and leading them to inevitable defeat,
Well said. Her biggest mistake was removing the top rate of income tax. A small sum in the grand scheme of government finances, but gave the media plenty of red meat headlines.
Liz Truss proposed departing from consensus government so she was cancelled.
Conspiracy theories? Our own statistical and economic bodies consistently underestimate the country. If the opposite were true (as happens in most other countries) it would also be a scandal. Rasonable people understand that predictions on anything complex are likely to be wrong but the trouble is that when they are always wrong in a negative direction that creates a drag on the economy as investors decide to put their money elsewhere.
Not at all to be trusted. Like the British media and non-government organisations that constantly trumped the Democrats success in the current US administration, the proof on the ground in both countries is crippling inflation taking away the financial security of ordinary households.
The Bank saw off Truss, we must assume deliberately. The markets were already unsettled before the mini-budget and the cost of Govt borrowing was already rising. Then the Bank first confounded market expectations by not copying the Fed’s larger interest rate rise and then announced it was starting to sell off the bonds it had acquired through its over-extended period of QE. No wonder the markets were skittish. Truss didn’t help herself by announcing an energy support scheme that was open-ended but this had been heavily trailed in her leadership campaign and announced three weeks before the mini-budget with widespread support, including from those Tory MPs who later turned on her.
Truss could have survived had the Parliamentary party supported her but they saw their chance to ride roughshod over the wishes of the membership and install their preferred candidate. They deserve all the pain they’re going to get at the GE. They deserve it but the country doesn’t.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/markets-didnt-oust-truss-the-bank-of-england-did/2022/10/26/dd92c4d2-54eb-11ed-ac8b-08bbfab1c5a5_story.html
Whatever the rights and wrongs of the mini-budget, Truss is not a leader, let alone a PM. That she was made so is indicative of the paucity of talent in politics, particularly the Conservatives, now long exhausted, a busted flush. The main reasons they have been in power so long: would-be-Labour-voter anger with T Blair; and the reactionary choice of Corbyn, whose leadership qualities & abilities are in the same sorry ballpark as Truss’. The ascendancy of both is an indictment of populism – usually, though with plenty of exceptions, the only takes that are reliably worse than that of the elites.
