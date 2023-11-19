Snoop Dogg isn’t the only one giving up weed
Gen Z is also turning away from the drug
Last Friday, the rapper Snoop Dogg made a grave announcement. “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” the rapper posted on social media. “Please respect my privacy at this time.” The terse seriousness of the statement could well be tongue-in-cheek: perhaps Snoop, already a serial entrepreneur in all things weed-related, is about to launch a smoke-free product, like a marijuana vape or edible.
But many people certainly have stopped smoking weed. ONS data from last year shows that 16.2% of British 16–24-year-olds had smoked cannabis over the past 12 months — a decline from 28% about 25 years previously. This trend is mainly youth-led: for 16-59-year-olds, the drop is less pronounced, from 10% to 7.4%.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Weed’s cultural power has waned, too. Classic stoner comedies of yore, such as Seventies and Eighties flicks by the American duo Cheech and Chong, imprinted upon us an archetype of the laid-back, snack-loving smoker. Nowadays, the drug is treated as one among many. Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film The Gentleman, about an American-born cannabis king who wants to retire, doesn’t make much of his chosen product aside from a half-statement about class — he grows his crop on the estates of hard-up aristocrats.
The drug was once a low-risk form of rebellion. It was illegal, but it wouldn’t particularly screw you up. That has changed — and not just in the US, where it’s fully legal in 24 states. In Britain, medical weed is legal in certain circumstances, while CBD oil, which isolates marijuana’s therapeutic compound, is on sale at every high street health shop. The weed you get from dealers, though, can hardly be called a soft drug: skunk, bred for intense levels of psychoactive THC and linked in multiple studies to psychosis, now accounts for 94% of cannabis seizures by police. Weed has become not so much an uncool drug as a background drug, taken in high-status medicinal form or as a mind-curdling palliative to poverty.
In its place, other substances have jumped on the zeitgeist. Nitrous oxide — or laughing gas, or nos, or “hippy crack” in tabloid-ese — was taken by 9% of 16–24-year-olds in the late 2010s. Dealers would hang around club entrances and sell balloons of the stuff to departing punters, as ubiquitous as ushers with trays of ice creams at theatre intervals. Even then, usage has since deflated to 4%, and earlier this month it was banned in the UK.
To some extent weed, and in a less gentle way acid and ecstasy, epitomised utopian summers of love. That optimism is alien to young people today: a January study by the Prince’s Trust found that the overall wellbeing of UK 16-25-year-olds was at its lowest point since research began 14 years ago, largely due to economic pressures. This has polarising effects. Some people “quiet quit”, resigning themselves to the bare minimum, while others are driven on by anxiety. Maybe it’s a sign that Gen Z-ers see no alternative to getting ahead. The laidback life of the stoner has gone up in smoke.
It stopped being funny. It went from US comedy to the reality of paranoid, weed stinking deadbeats.
My posts are all deleted, ‘thanks Mods’, but I continue anyway….
Remember the Dr Strangelove’ of the 2000s? Yuval Harari? The WEF nightmare AI Philosopher/scientist who wishes to create Gods of the Elite, and hell for the regular people?
”Instead of morphing into omnipotent, all-knowing masters of the universe, the human mob might end up jobless and aimless, whiling away our days off our nuts on drugs, with VR headsets strapped to our faces. Welcome to the next revolution.Harari calls it “the rise of the useless class”” (from the Guardian)
Yuval says the useless class will evolve, within the life of us now living, to be the majority, and drugs and VR headsets will fill their days to keep them docile till they finally make that trip to the voluntary euthanasia center as even that becomes stale to the point of despair and their health is gone. 15 minute cites, pods, bugs, sex robot companions, drugs and VR….. haha, this is the future, and we are being readied, the trials being done.
All very interesting but I suspect there are too many confounding factors to draw less than 10 conclusions from an essay like this. Or no conclusions at all.
It would be nice if I didn’t have to get whiffs of the stuff several times a day when I’m out and about. Disgusting smell, even worse than the overpowering perfume some women seem to take a bath in.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe