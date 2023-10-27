Sam Harris: cancelling Stanford students over Israel ‘makes sense’

News

21:04

The neuroscientist called on the university to kick out pro-Palestine protesters

by Laurel Duggan

“There’s a certain form of cancel culture that would make some sense to me”. Credit: Triggernometry

Author and neuroscientist Sam Harris expressed support for the removal of university students who support Hamas in a recent conversation with Eric Weinstein.

“We’ve got Stanford students who are effectively [supporting Hamas], right? Not only are we kicking them out of Stanford, which I could sort of support, I mean there’s more to talk about there, but there’s a certain form of cancel culture that would make some sense to me at this moment,” he said on a recent episode of Triggernometry (55:58). “But on Douglas’s account, we could just send them to Gaza. Right? Just drop them in Gaza and say ‘Good luck, this was what you wanted. This is your worldview”.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email Sign up, for free Already registered? Sign in

The intellectual was referencing recent comments by Douglas Murray, who called for Hamas supporters in the UK to lose their citizenship and be deported; Harris said he could support similar measures in the US.

“I think, yes, anyone who joins a jihadist organisation is in the business of waging jihad, right? That should be a death sentence. That should be should be suicide, right? We should figure out how to make that, within the possibilities here, we should figure out how to make that so,” Harris said (54:57).

Harris continued by arguing that it had become an “impossible problem”. “So you can be as judicious as you want to be — and I would advocate that,” he claimed, “but I think we have to recognise, euphemisms aside, that terrorism is not our problem. Jihadism is our problem”.

The neuroscientist is no stranger to controversial responses on contentious topics. Last year, he was criticised for claiming that Donald Trump is “a worse person than Osama bin Laden”. Shortly after Elon Musk took over the platform last year and loosened content moderation policies, Harris left after questioning the decision to reinstate the former president. He complained that “free speech absolutists” wanted the platform to publish the “malicious lies of any maniac, at scale, regardless of the consequences.”

The incidents reflect a growing distance between Harris and his peers in what was once widely known as the intellectual dark web — a group of online influencers from the political Left and Right who opposed identity politics and advocated for free speech. Harris has grown increasingly critical of commentators to the Right of him over issues including Covid, vaccine scepticism, Donald Trump and the 2020 election. This week’s debate with another former member of the IDW, Eric Weinstein, may end up alienating him from the group further.