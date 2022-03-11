I think most us have come to realise that many of Putin’s close governmental associates didn’t know that he was actually going to invade Ukraine so how any blame can fall on the Russian people is beyond me. There have been numerous demonstrations by Russians, against Putin’s moves to remove all opposition to his continued rule and any organs that support opposition including people like Alexei Navalny, in recent years. Given oppressive measures used against citizens during the Soviet era, Russians must be rightly terrified of openly opposing Putin’s actions. We should be supporting Russians and understanding why they may not be able to oppose their leader.
Russophobia is sweeping through central Europe
The Czech Republic is treating Russians like second-class citizens
Prague, Czech Republic
Soon after the war in Ukraine started, the Czech government stopped accepting visa applications from all Russian citizens. The move relegated Russians already living in the country to second-class status — many people who have lived in the Czech Republic for years can suddenly only measure their future with any certainty in a scale of months, until their current visa expires.
The visa ban set a precedent which private companies have been quick to follow. One of Prague’s largest real estate developers announced that it will no longer sell or rent properties to Russians. Some hotel chains have banned the provision of accommodation to anyone with a Russian or Belarusian passport. And Russian food stores — popular with Russians, Ukrainians and Czechs alike under normal circumstances — face bankruptcy as a result of customer boycotts.
Ruské potraviny na Žižkově předělaly svůj vývěsní štít a ve výloze v podstatě zmizela azbuka. Bezvýznamný detail v této době. pic.twitter.com/qXGlHKMUef
— Michal Jordan (@Michal_Jordan) March 1, 2022
Translated: ‘Russian food in Žižkov has redesigned its signboard and the Cyrillic alphabet has basically disappeared in the shop window. Insignificant detail at this time.’
In this environment, it’s hardly surprising that many Russians are already starting to question their future here. When your right to remain is far from certain and your access to basic services is restricted, who can blame them? Of course, the restriction of Russians’ basic rights is nothing compared to the pain and hardship inflicted by their country on Ukrainians, but we should not punish expat Russians as a response.
Indeed, a common rationalisation for discrimination against Russians claims exclusion from Western society will make Russia’s more worldly, well-educated middle classes lose patience with the Putin regime. Discrimination is justified as a tool of political pressure to bring about a change in the Russian mindset.
SO good! Prague’s Ruská (Russian) St., has been unofficially “renamed” Russian warship, go fuck yourself! pic.twitter.com/eXVT1NbQPW
— Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) March 8, 2022
Yet this is a deeply problematic argument, as a small example may illustrate. Russian friends in Prague recently made me aware of an acquaintance who was refused some small goods ordered through a Czech e-shop unless they were willing to denounce, in writing, the actions of the Putin regime. The vendor no doubt felt a sense of self-righteousness in making such a demand. But for the Russian customer, born and raised in a country where political dissent carries significant risks (and where spreading information not to the Kremlin’s liking can now land you fifteen years in jail), putting such a statement down in writing is no small matter.
The story is similar with cultural figures, such as conductor Valery Gergiev and soprano Anna Netrebko, who face banishment from their work in the West over a refusal to denounce Putin. The choice presented here is, potentially, a choice between being on the right side of history and enjoying the freedom to return in safety to your homeland, family and friends. How many among us could be certain that faced with the same choice we would make the ‘right’ decision? Instead, in an environment where open hostility to Russia and its culture has become socially acceptable, an insular attitude is likely to become entrenched.
Asking Russians to choose the West over their homeland isn’t a political choice; it’s an emotional one, which few are likely to make.
Vaccine passports 2.0
Now that we know that we can segregate part of the population we can’t wait for the next excuse.
This is a real shame and so unfair to Russians who might be completely appalled at what’s going on but who just don’t – for whatever reason – want to comment. Since when it is an obligation to comment on any political issue? Being apolitical and silent is a valid choice.
Have also been very disturbed at the kind of mob frenzy that has been whipped up with regard to sanctioning oligarchs and freezing their assets and the speed with which the UK has proceeded.
Number 1: not every rich Russian is in bed with Putin. A lot of rich Russians who own property in Europe probably make these investments to get their money out of Russia and into a more stable and certain legal environment. That is nothing bad – in fact it is very sensible.
Number 2: I used to work in AML and am familiar with the process of collecting proof to notify a suspicion of money laundering to an FIU. It is extremely difficult, takes time and requires the utmost prudence. All these calls for the UK to act more quickly completely gloss over these evidential requirements. They also fail to take into account that making it easier for the state to confiscate property is not a place you should rush to happily, as those powers could then quite easily be used against the ordinary citizen. Be happy that you live in a country whose legal system places such great value on private property and freedom from state interference. Criticism by a couple of overexcited Guardian journalists and EU bureaucrats is not a reason to be swayed from this.
