Rules for politics in the classroom don’t go far enough

You cannot hope to teach Politics to young students impartially.
Teach them about the systems of government, the machinery of government, how things become law, maybe. That is more process oriented and can be done on a more objective level.
But the moment you rely on teachers and lecturers to discuss political parties and policies it is impossible that they will be able to avoid filling impressionable young people’s heads with their own political biases – then you are on a very slippery slope if that is a core subject to be marked and graded.
History has always been a battleground as modern ideas clash over how our past should be interpreted. Facts are secondary to narrative in today’s teaching of history – and our broader society and culture suffer as a result. The identitarian left has already captured most of the teaching profession and most of the cultural institutions of this country. Much of the current fashion of supposedly “decolonising the curriculum” has in fact narrowed rather than broadened what is taught. It’s decades since children were told the British Empire was simply a force of unalloyed good for the world, but the pendulum has swung far too far the other way. The current fashion is to teach that it was simply a 300 year carnival of atrocities and depredation. What lessons can be learned from History if it is shorn of all context and nuance?
The Humanities is already well-known to be hopelessly skewed in its world-view thanks to the massive left bias of faculty members. This leftist world view already has undue influence across most of our higher education – but it is another thing entirely if politics itself becomes the curriculum topic.
Can we expect an essay – factually correct in every particular – yet written from a right of centre perspective, to receive the same critical appreciation as an essay written in woolly liberalese, sprinkled with the appropriate buzz-words and sticking to the orthodox, approved view?
Who honestly thinks such a move – ostensibly to “broaden” a student’s outlook, is likely to do that, rather than narrowing a student’s view to see the world through the same prism as their professor’s?
Rules for politics in the classroom don’t go far enough
Nadhim Zahawi's attempt to reduce partisan teaching is full of holes
This week Nadhim Zahawi’s Department for Education issued new guidance to schools on how to teach contentious subjects such as the Israel-Palestine conflict.
This is an overdue step in the right direction. It clarifies that schools mustn’t parrot the talking points of partisan organisations on sensitive issues, but should approach them in a balanced manner. It reminds schools that they have an obligation to be impartial, unlike a Nottingham School where pupils who, after watching a documentary critical of the Prime Minister, were then encouraged to write letters calling on him to resign.
However, the guidance operates at an abstract level, with little indication of how partisan teaching will be monitored, or what the scale of penalties is for repeated non-compliance. The devil is always in the details, and here we find precious little on how Britain’s misdeeds should be contextualised (did other places have slavery and empire?), the definition of balance (50-50 or 99-1?), and positive guidelines on what should be included in the curriculum (i.e. the excesses of communism and utopianism).
In all these respects, the guidance lags far behind important developments in America which have outlawed, for instance, teaching that white children are part of an oppressor class because they share the same pigmentation and culture as those who instituted racism in the past. While such bills have occasionally departed from liberal values by banning books, their main thrust — which seeks to protect children’s right to equal treatment — is sound and should be emulated in Britain.
Many also include a requirement for materials on controversial subject areas to be placed online, which British guidance should include. Newer American legislative initiatives also mandate that schools must teach about the genocidal excesses of the Left as well as the Right in civics classes, rather than skewing instruction solely toward the sins of the latter. This is vital for a more balanced view of the past to take root in future generations.
In addition, the guidance shies away from precision over the contentious topics most likely to cause problems.
For instance, it says that certain values are consensual not political, such as ‘challenging discrimination and prejudice, including racism.’ That is true for traditional racism, but what if a teacher decides to broaden its remit to include ‘structural racism’, which holds that gaps in racial outcomes are prima facie evidence of discrimination? Or that saying ‘anyone can make it in Britain’ reflects unconscious bias? Nothing in this guidance would prevent the teaching of an unscientific Critical Race Theory (CRT) approach.
The guidance gets concrete on questions such as climate change, but avoids setting out examples of what balance might look like in controversial subjects such as empire, the trans debate and racism. While Black Lives Matter is mooted, the only stipulation is that teachers don’t advocate for defunding the police. Stonewall goes unmentioned. Nothing would prevent the teaching of CRT or a strongly Left-biased approach to British history so long as a minor chord of centrism was included. Teachers are told they ‘should ensure’ they are not expressing their personal views as fact, but allows school leaders to decide if they wish to enforce this or not.
Without more clarity around the definition of contentious terms, enforcement mechanisms, curriculum content and transparency, this guidance is unlikely to achieve its objectives.
True. I was astonished when told by a sympathetic history professor that I had too much faith in humanity or was hopelessly naïve (or both) to trust that I would receive a fair grade for my papers if I did not subscribe to the assessor’s view. And that was 40 years ago.
I do hope Professor Kaufmann does not suffer invective or worse punishment from the academic managerial class, his peers, students or drive by slanderers for this hopeful glimmer of rationality.
