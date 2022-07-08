Roundtable: What does Boris Johnson’s resignation mean?
Claire Fox, Will Lloyd, Aris Roussinos and Freddie Sayers on what happens next
After the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and with a leadership election looming, we convened an emergency roundtable to try to zoom out and understand the bigger picture. Has the populist experiment run its course in the UK, or is it only just beginning? What does this moment mean for Conservatism and the realignment?
Joining Freddie Sayers to try to see beyond the Westminster speculation were non-affiliated life peer Claire Fox and UnHerd’s Will Lloyd and Aris Roussinos.
Great discussion. I am not quite sure how bleak things are going to be, but hopefully slightly better than you predict. The struggle to think of anyone capable was sad and amusing. I voted for Brexit as I think democracy was moving further from the people in the EU, I don’t think this will end well. I hope at some stage we will develop a party with some competence in delivering the basics such as a proper energy policy. Is that too much to ask?
