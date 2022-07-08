Roundtable: What does Boris Johnson’s resignation mean?

Video

11:56

Claire Fox, Will Lloyd, Aris Roussinos and Freddie Sayers on what happens next

by UnHerd Staff

After the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and with a leadership election looming, we convened an emergency roundtable to try to zoom out and understand the bigger picture. Has the populist experiment run its course in the UK, or is it only just beginning? What does this moment mean for Conservatism and the realignment?

Joining Freddie Sayers to try to see beyond the Westminster speculation were non-affiliated life peer Claire Fox and UnHerd’s Will Lloyd and Aris Roussinos.