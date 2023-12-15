Rishi Sunak’s social media ban is unworkable
The PM's proposal ignores the damage caused by the algorithm
It’s been a big year for banning things. Over the last 12 months Rishi Sunak has banned laughing gas, disposable vapes, American Bully XLs, cigarettes (from 2030), single-use cutlery, and is now looking at potentially banning social media for under-16s. A consultation is being launched in the new year, with an outright ban one of the options under consideration, alongside greater parental controls and strengthening research on the risks children are exposed to. The announcement has come just days after Meta confirmed that all Facebook and Messenger messages will be automatically encrypted, thereby making it harder to detect child sex abuse and exploitation.
The reactions to the possibility of a ban tend to fall into three categories. The first are those that propose greater education: the “this should be taught in school instead” contingent. For example, Gary Neville tweeted that we should have a “curriculum that is best in class in social media” and teaches kids to use it “safely and properly”. The reality is that this is already taught, and any further changes to the curriculum would mean something else would need to be sacrificed (and this would of course require more teachers, who are in dangerously short supply).
The second category is the “Blame Big Tech” brigade. Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, has said that children should not be “punished” and that companies must “step up” and implement age limits. I’m not sure that I agree it’s a punishment — the few children I teach who don’t have smartphones often say that it is liberating if anything — and social media companies have shown no desire to practise what they preach so far. You technically need to be 13 to use TikTok, Instagram or Snapchat, and yet the majority of eight to 11 year olds have their profile on at least one social network, as do a third of five-to-seven-year-olds.
This leads onto the final category: the “Parent Power” collective. Plenty of people believe that parents should have greater control over their children’s social media use, and look to other countries as examples of possible alternatives: for example, in France, new laws now require children aged 15 and under to obtain parental consent before opening a social media account, whereas in Utah parents now legally have full access to their children’s accounts and there is a social media curfew for minors.
I would suggest there should be a fourth alternative: attack the algorithm. So many of the problems social media causes for young people — the addictiveness, the exposure to dangerous content, the negative impacts on self-esteem and body image — stem from recommended content and personalised algorithms that feed children and teenagers things they did not search for. The EU is already making headway with this; for example, their new Digital Services Act means that TikTok users aged between 13 and 17 will not be shown personalised content or adverts based on their online activities, and videos will be displayed chronologically rather than ordered by the algorithm.
Rather than an outright ban, which is probably fundamentally unworkable, social media companies could offer different versions of their apps to children and teenagers, much like how YouTube has launched YouTube Kids.
Unfortunately, the government has so far proven it is too slow and ponderous to seriously tackle ever-changing tech issues. The Online Safety Act has taken seven years, and has been watered down so many times that there are very few people happy with it. It remains to be seen whether this new consultation will be any different, but we need to consider more subtle suggestions as well as drastic overhauls.
Seems to me, suggestion 4 – Ban the algorithm – should be implemented regardless of any other options. It may be single-handedly responsible for many of the ills of social media, not least “echo chamber” culture.
Apart from anything else, its completely unnecessary. Whatever happened to one of the finest aspects of existence: serendipity? The loss of following “the road less travelled” is inimical to the fundamental human desire for exploration, novelty and ultimately, productive complexity.
Another thought is that schools should have a tech guidance counselor who advises parents on how to implement boundaries and rules regarding tech. Many parents just don’t know how.
Is there any way we can blame climate change? Or possibly the Mole People?
Once upon a time, the US banned booze. It worked so well that Prohibition had to be repealed. What remained, however, was organized crime. We currently ban most drugs, the “war on..,” and yet, illicit drug use goes on. Prostitution, same story. It’s almost as if bans are not terribly effective beyond making their target more expensive and, at times, more dangerous to acquire.
I’m on board with THE IDEA that social media is a cesspool for kids. It’s less clear how one would enforce this idea. I suppose schools could collect smartphones during class periods, parents could give their kids the old flip phones that only allow for calling and texting (if those still exist), or they could untether their kids – and perhaps themselves – for a bit.
I’m not sure any of these are viable. Smartphones are digital crack. People seem incapable of leaving theirs alone for longer than 30 seconds, no matter where they are or what they’re doing. I almost wish my life was so fascinating that my interrupted presence in the digital world was necessary, but alas, there are things I can do without consulting a device.
It’s almost as if bans are not terribly effective beyond making their target more expensive and, at times, more dangerous to acquire.
Bans work if the object or service being banned has a relatively narrow production point. For example, you could probably ban Marmite (and probably should), but good luck banning strawberry jam or, for that matter, toast. Prohibition failed in the United States because you can make alcohol out of anything containing sugar. You can make alcohol out of sugar. Similarly, the oldest profession has maintained its status as the oldest profession because it’s a line of work literally half the population can enter at will, with no gatekeeper.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe