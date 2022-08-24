Rishi Sunak: we were wrong to spread fear during Covid
The former chancellor opens up about his government's failings
Rishi Sunak, at the time of the pandemic the Chancellor and second-most powerful member of the UK government, has revealed the dysfunctional and unquestioning atmosphere at the heart of government on Covid policy.
In an interview with The Spectator magazine, the prime ministerial hopeful says the ‘fear’ narrative set in motion at the outset of the pandemic via government messaging was “always wrong,” and that he said so internally at the time.
“It was wrong to scare people like that,” he said. “I constantly said it was wrong.” Among the worst elements of this public fear campaign, he suggests, were posters branded with the NHS logo and depicting Covid patients on ventilators.
He went on to question the idea that the public were fundamentally supportive of lockdown measures (in March 2020, polling suggested that 92% of the public were behind the policy). Sunak says that the government scared the public into this mindset: “We helped shape that: with the fear messaging, empowering the scientists and not talking about the trade-offs.”
Central to his criticism of the government he was previously a core part of is the claim that he was frustrated in his desire to investigate the long-term trade-offs implicit in lockdown policy.
“I wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-offs” Sunak claims. If the media asked ministers to talk about potential side-effects of lockdown “the script was not to ever acknowledge them. The script was: oh there’s no trade-off, because doing this for our health is good for the economy,” he now says.
When presented with the scientific modelling, Sunak – who resigned as Chancellor in early July – asked for a cost-benefit analysis of various scenarios: “I was like: ‘Summarise for me the key assumptions, on one page, with a bunch of sensitivities and rationale for each one.” But the analysis never arrived. “In the first year I could never get this,” he said.
In conversations inside government it “felt like no one talked… we didn’t talk about all the missed [doctor’s] appointments, or the backlog building in the NHS in a massive way. That was never part of it.” Meetings where he attempted to argue back “were literally [only me] around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.”
One instance he recalls was about children: “I was very emotional about it. I was like: ‘Forget about the economy. Surely we can all agree that kids not being in school is a major nightmare” or something like that. There was a big silence afterwards. It was the first time someone had said it. I was so furious.”
In a Covid context, he felt that scientific advisors had become overly powerful in the policy making process. “This is the problem,” he said. “If you empower all these independent people, you’re screwed.”
Sunak summarises the mistakes of the pandemic as follows: “We shouldn’t have empowered the scientists in the way we did. And you have to acknowledge trade-offs from the beginning. If we’d done all of that we could be in a very different place.”
An inquiry has been set up to examine and investigate the UK’s response to Covid-19.
The enquiry should examine the issue of possible untoward effects of the v-ccine. Reports [about numerous yellow card warnings] on youtube appear to have been censored, and the issue has received almost no publicity. Will UnHerd to brave enough to tackle this?
Indite – Investigate – Incarcerate.
Thousands of criminals responsible for this covid Plandemmic belong in Prison for a very long time. This could Not have just happened, this took corruption from the bottom to the top.
Lockdown
School closing
NHS refusing treatments
Paying people to not work by printing money in the form of National Debt. They still spent, but produced nothing.
Vaccine lies and pushing and £££££ spent, with no studies on long term health, or even if they worked. (they have lots of long term health problems, they do not work)
Masking – bad for everyone, but very bad for child development, and it did NO good.
Work from home so tens of thousands who support the office workers lost their jobs and businesses – and now those WFH jobs will offshore because the work can be done from anywhere.
millions of vaccine injuries, and even deaths
People having to die alone. Cruelty of solitary confinement.
Travel halted, for no reason.
Churches and religion places closed
Weddings, Baptisms, celebrations, family gatherings, sport…forbidden
You could list for ever – but the really big one, the huge one, the Depression and stagflation this not producing, but spending by borrowing wile keeping interest zero; will destroy all savings, pensions, incomes, and the economy. 13% inflation, almost no interest. Bonds pay nothing, stocks crashed, and so your Pensions have been destroyed!. The top .02% doubled their wealth by this corruption which destroyed the economy.
And let us not forget – Suppression of the drugs which worked. The total ban on Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and a great many allready tried and true medications that worked amazingly well.
If early response, right on first symptoms, of treating the symptoms, (steroids, blood thinners, all kinds of ways to do EARLY Treatment) – if early treatment was done 90% of all deaths would not have happened. But all early treatments were outlawed till the complications of the immune system fighting the virus were terminal and the person sent to hospital too late to have avoided the grave issues.
This was entirely to force Vaccine compliance. If the Gov allowed cures no one would have taken this Frankenvax, this gene therapy. So they outlawed medications which saved lives and make covid just a light flu or bad cold.
The Bio/Pharma/Medical Industrial Complex just destroyed the global economy by using their shills and useful idiots and paid off lackeys, and threats of job loss (That is how the Medical Doctors and scientific researchers were forced to comply)
Time for the inquiries….real ones
I’m surprised the Canadian government is allowing me to read this misinformation! I’m sure the article will disappear by morning.
