Report: most UK schools now pushing gender ideology
One in five don't even offer single-sex changing rooms
A new paper from Policy Exchange, published today, should be a wake-up call to schools that have until now blithely endorsed an activist-led ideology on sex and gender. The paper exposes not only the extent of the ideological capture, but the deleterious impact on safeguarding and the rights of parents. The headline findings are stark. Only 28% of secondary schools surveyed are “reliably informing” parents as soon as a child discloses feelings of gender distress.
Let’s just stop there for a moment. Most schools I know wouldn’t let a child change a GCSE option without the agreement of parents. But when children set out on the path to possibly changing gender, many schools might not even inform those parents. A key principle underpinning safeguarding — that we don’t keep secrets from those who need to know — is abandoned at a stroke.
Meanwhile we learn that four in ten secondary schools have adopted policies of gender self-identification. Such wanton disregard of biological reality has led to experimental — and possibly illegal — practices developing. For example, despite very clear direction from the School Premises England Regulations (2012) — “Separate toilet facilities for boys and girls aged 8 years or over must be provided” — Policy Exchange found that at least 28% of secondary schools were not maintaining single sex toilets. Astonishingly, 19% did not maintain single-sex changing rooms for their pupils.
The distressing findings continue. Last week, World Athletics defended the integrity of elite women’s sports. Transgender athletes who have been through male puberty are now excluded from female World Rankings competition. Sadly, schoolgirls are not getting the same protections. Policy Exchange discovered that 60% of secondary schools allow children to participate in sports of the opposite sex.
Worrying issues were identified in the curriculum. Most schools now teach that people have a gender identity that may be different from their biological sex, and some tell their pupils that people, including children, can be “born in the wrong body”. Meanwhile, 30% deliver the message that a man who self-identifies as a woman should be treated as a woman in all circumstances.
These pseudoscientific beliefs are not only nonsense, they are unnecessary. I have no need for a gender identity, and I am transsexual. As parents we worry what our children might read on social media, but this is happening in their schools.
Reading the report as a teacher, the findings are shocking but maybe not surprising. Schools have indeed been “asleep at the wheel” — as the title of the paper suggests. They may have felt that they were on the back foot, but many went to the wrong people for advice. Third party organisations such as Stonewall and Gendered Intelligence (notorious for its trans youth guidance that insisted “a woman is still a woman, even if she enjoys getting blow jobs”) were never going to offer impartial information. Instead, they pushed ideology into classrooms.
Even Ofsted has been compromised. The paper pointed out that the inspectorate joined the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme and entered the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index. In 2019, Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman spoke at Stonewall’s first Children and Young People Conference.
Children suffer. Some may now believe that they have been born in the wrong body and yearn for cross-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries. At the same time, other children are expected to play along. More than two thirds of secondary schools require other children to ignore the evidence of their own eyes and affirm a gender-distressed child’s new identity.
The message is simple but, clearly, far too many need to be reminded. Sex matters, and safeguarding must never be compromised.
When will it stop?
When will this pernicious lie stop being forced on our children? When will those who facilitate this perversion in our schools be removed from their posts, never to be allowed to influence children again?
Because that is what needs to happen. Our descendants will look at our slothful response to this, and they will wonder what the hell we used for a backbone.
It can only stop when the latest generation of totalitarian goons is swept from office; and that will only take place if we elect a government with the strength and integrity to purge and shrink the deep state. And that is increasingly unlikely because the old social confidence and unity which might have allowed for such a process have been so completely compromised – we are an ageing, childless, risk-averse, semi-colonised society increasingly monitored and policed in our everyday lives and prevented – increasingly by law – from expressing serious dissent. This may very well be the end.
I hope prison time and massive fines are levied once the tide changes against these purveyors of filth and paedophilia which are damaging children.
Every day we meet people who are home schooling their children. We always ask why? And it’s because people are horrified by what is being taught in regards to gender ideology.
What I find most appealing is that all this has happened under 12 years of “Conservative” rule. Of course now I and many others would vote for any party who stood to put a stop all this. And I mean any.
Who will that be then? After all, Starmer doesn’t know what a woman is and the Liberals wrote the manual.
There is a really big assumption here (and I am not questioning Debbie’s facts). That schools and their staff should become directly involved in personal mental health issues.
What a teacher should do is contact the parent tell them what they are observing and hearing and leave it with them and offer supportive connections and record the details.
Neither I nor my children when we were educated viewed teachers as social care workers.
As regards teaching children about social nuances in society that should wait until the children are at least fourteen/ fifteen and it should be comparative not in the form of encouraging or opening counseling. Much like you can teach religious education comparatively.
Support groups and counseling should not be part of the school function.
Teachers should alert staff parents of complex issues and there it stops. Let alone any narrative entering the school curriculum.
We seem to, in a generation given teachers first the role of social workers and then allowed interested parties to step in and “help.”
Adolescence is like wading through a fog, and a fog we eventually come out of. No teacher should enter into that confusion. They should simply identify children who find the fog confusing in an important way.
Single sex toilets and changing rooms are requested/ demanded by the “trans” lobby fronting for what it really is. A perverts charter.
“Dont tell your parents ” Classic paedophilia.
There is a problem with out of control gender ideology but simply shouting at it won’t work, and clearly now, the most strident voices have over reached themselves and are now in retreat. There will be a re setting of the boundaries, but we won’t go back to where we were before. I really wish that people would reference their claims so they can be independently checked, as I’ve reached the stage where I won’t believe anything second hand.
The gender movement isn’t really in retreat. This report exists but nothing much will be done. The next report will show more schools supporting this ideology, more schools with no separate sex spaces and more schools with no restrictions on sports teams.
The Cass report into the Tavistock clinic has politely but very firmly slated it biased thinking. Organisations are abandoning Stonewall’s diversity champions programme in their droves, The charity Mermaids is not long for this world, organisations that facilitated gender change are being sued for alleged misjudgments, the SNP is in trouble over its gender self-certification scheme. It certainly looks like an ongoing reset. I fervently hope the pendulum doesn’t swing too far back, and that people recognise the rights and worth of trans people but I think they have been ill served by the worst of the hubris generated in their name. I wonder if part of the motivation for the trans author of this piece is resentment at being expected to silently fall in behind people who shout loud and presume the right to speak in her name.
I’m afraid this piece has a strong whiff of “the biter bitten”; particularly “I have no need for a gender identity, and I’m transexual” which seems so self-contradictory as to defy interpretation.
We can be uncomfortable with our sex without the need for a gender identity.
Beautifully put. I’ll use that. Thanks!
