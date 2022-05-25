Progressives have made gun control harder
The Left's disregard for law and order damaged the cause of reform
Every murder is a unique tragedy — and yet there’s something horribly familiar about the headlines this morning. “Texas shooting: 19 children among dead in primary school attack” is the BBC’s top story today; but it probably won’t be long before we’re reading about a similar event — with only the precise location and casualty count changing.
We can also expect the follow-up stories to run their usual course: Firstly, the big picture statistics on gun violence and mass shootings in the US. Then the impassioned calls for gun reform from the Democrats — plus some defensive mumbling from the Republicans. Finally, after the initial shock has worn-off, we’ll get the fatalistic op-eds arguing that America’s gun culture will never change.
But is that really true? Last month — in the wake of another mass shooting (this one on a New York subway train) — the BBC published a feature entitled “America’s gun culture — in seven charts”. Some of these make the point that the US really is an outlier among western nations. For instance, while gun-related killings account for 79% of American homicides, the equivalent proportions are 37% in Canada, 13% in Australia and just 4% in the UK. Combine that with a comparison of overall homicide rates and it really does seem that America is gun-crazy.
And yet another chart, based on Gallup polling, shows a decade-long increase in US voter support for gun control. While around half were in favour of stricter laws in 2008, that had risen to two-thirds in 2018. Spurred by atrocities like the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and the Charleston church shooting in 2015, it really did seem as if a head of steam was building up for change.
However, over the last couple of years, support for stricter laws has fallen-off again. Indeed support for a ban on all handguns, except those carried by the police and other authorised persons, has hit a record low.
What explains this very recent change in public opinion? One factor looms large — the surge in violent crime that took place in 2020 and which has yet to subside. According to official figures analysed by the Manhattan Institute, “America’s homicide rate increased by an astonishing 30%, even as many less serious types of crime held steady or even declined.”
The authors point out that the divergence from 2019 began before the George Floyd protests and riots, but widened afterwards.
It’s difficult to prove a direct causal link between the sudden increase in criminal violence and the sudden decline in support for gun control; but it doesn’t seem likely that the progressive call to “defund the police” was the best way of persuading citizens to disarm themselves.
Of course, no one is more to blame for America’s insanely lax gun laws than the gun lobby and their Republican allies. Nevertheless, in showing such disregard for law and order, their progressive opponents have damaged the cause of reform.
“The gun lobby”? Pete, go work at Starbucks or something. That’s the kind of cosmically obtuse statement that one expects from the NYT not Unherd.
I think Pete accidentally stumbles upon the real impediment to real solutions: leftists fulminating facile bulls*** as if they aren’t the problem. I don’t know how the Uvalde shooter got his hands on the guns, but in too many instances the problem has been local law enforcement, the FBI, and the background check process that has failed. The Buffalo shooter was held on suspicion of planning a mass shooting a year ago yet was still able to purchase a firearm after that. Which agency – which agent – was too lazy to file the proper paper work so that he would be flagged when he tried to buy a gun? That’s the dude whose a** I wanna kick. We have gun laws. We also have layers of bureaucracy insulating agents from culpability when they aren’t enforced.
Takes the number of gun deaths in the US
Strip away suicides, even though they are close to 55-60% of those deaths, because we don’t care about those deaths
Strip out murders in certain crime infested black majority cities and a couple of states, because raising questions would be racist.
When you are done, homicide rates in the US are far below genuinely violent countries, and maybe twice the level of countries in West Europe that have among the lowest homicide rates among large countries.
And the attention is all in school shootings – a small % of deaths, and invariably done by psychopaths who were clearly dangerous and should not have allowed to buy guns even in the US, under existing laws
I’ve been red-pilled recently from the woke/liberal mind-virus, but I can’t imagine that I would change my views that our gun laws and culture are problematic and ultimately are to blame for incidents like this. Strictly speaking guns aren’t to blame, but we know people are even now plotting some kind of massacre, easy access to guns means their plan can succeed. Unless we drastically restrict gun proliferation, these shootings will continue to happen.
The real issue isn’t about guns, it’s about the demographics of those using the guns. White Americans with guns commit crimes with guns not much more than the Swiss. The U.S media focus tends to be on these horrifying individual events while ignoring inner city drive bys. At the bare minimum they didn’t get the opportunity to crow about white supremacists because nearly everyone involved in the shooting here is non-white, including the gunman.
