PayPal cancels FSU and The Daily Sceptic accounts
It seems that states and corporations are coalescing around the idea that, in order to censor someone, turning off their revenue is the place to start.
This week, PayPal cancelled the accounts of the Free Speech Union as well as the “lockdown sceptic” blog, The Daily Sceptic, both run by journalist and political commentator Toby Young. The financial service did not give notice of the specific violation(s) of their “Acceptable Use Policy” that allegedly caused them to cancel the accounts in question. The fact that all of these accounts were targeted in one fell swoop seems to show that PayPal designated these groups and the people behind them as non grata, because of some unidentified political transgression.
You really don’t need to be a fan of any of these groups to see how risky this flex of digital power is. Regardless of anyone’s views of these organisations, a major corporation like PayPal’s refusal to serve people and organisations associated with certain political causes is deeply concerning and dangerous for all of us who value the right to freedom of expression.
The digitalisation of our speech has resulted in a small number of social media companies holding the keys to the modern public square. This has meant that the digitalisation of our financial transactions results in a number of centralised corporations having control over some of the core means by which we exchange capital. Consequently, a vast amount of power is placed in the hands of those corporations as well as governments who may lean on them to act in a way that is beneficial to state interests. The threat that these powers may exercise the levers of financial censorship to completely cut off and shut up groups, organisations, and people, is real.
This is a tactic on the rise. In 2010, publishers at WikiLeaks found themselves subject to the same treatment by PayPal which, alongside other major corporations, exercised an extra-judicial financial blockade against the organisation. Earlier this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau froze the bank accounts of Canadian truckers who had protested against state-imposed vaccine mandates in a ruthless attempt to put down the movement. And in the time between, a wave of campaigners and journalists have had the financial rug pulled from under their feet for expressing their entirely lawful, albeit non-conformist, political views. Now, we can add the Daily Sceptic and the FSU to this ever-expanding list.
There is a good reason why some civil liberties campaigners are concerned about the slow march towards a cashless society. There could be no better way to surveil someone than by observing how they spend and receive money. States are already exploring a further centralisation of the financial system through the concept of officially designated central bank digital currencies. We should watch this with caution.
Big Tech executives hope that we won’t push back against their actions. If they chip away at groups and people at the fringes of popular debate, they hope nobody will oppose the political pruning that serves to keep their reputation intact. That’s because there is too little reputational damage caused now for corporate acts of censorship. We ought to remember that our reach for liberty is always curbed at the fringes. To anyone who believes in the right to freedom of speech, it is time to draw a line in the sand and say: no more.
This is very shocking. The speed at which the foundations of a free society are being dismantled in the West is terrifying. The Free Speech Union! Dan Schulman as CEO of Paypal in 2021 stated “There are plenty of examples of websites whose arguments I disagree with, but it’s not hateful. It’s not promoting violence. You and I might not agree with it, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be able to accept PayPal or whatever it may be”. Increasingly, figures like Schulman are characterising any disagreement with them as “violence”. They are exactly the same as Putin in that regard. Anyone who uses Paypal is volunteering to have our societies turned into Russia or China.
Who owns Paypal? Its major shareholders are Blackrock and Vanguard.
Of course it is denounced as a ‘conspiracy’ but the fact is that Blackrock and Vanguard have been gobbling up companies at a voracious rate since the mid 70s eradicating competition until they just about own everything and control a great deal more.
It has become increasingly apparent that the world is essentially run by an oligarchy. Certain players of immeasurable wealth wield unprecedented global influence over national governments and supra national organisations such as the WHO. Certain persons are treated as if they are in and of themselves a nation state.
This is why things feels so out of control, so weird, whoever we elect nothing really changes for the better. Lip service is paid to the electorate only on the campaign trail. Once that is done, it’s back to business as usual. It’s a world where things just don’t make much sense and the future looks very dangerous. I think it is time we came out of denial before it is too late.
“To anyone who believes in the right to freedom of speech, it is time to draw a line in the sand and say: no more.”
How do we do that? What practical courses of action are open to ordinary people other than voting for a political party that most supports free speech?
On a somewhat related note, I’m surprised Unherd hasn’t covered the UK’s Online Harms Bill that, so far as I know, is still pending in parliament. About a month ago, Lord Sumption gave a chilling summary of the scope of the bill, in its current form, on The Spectator youtube channel. If that legislation passes in its current form I doubt “contrarian” magazines such as Unherd will survive.
I’m a member of FSU, as a means of making a wee difference through subs and sometimes getting involved in actions, like writing to MPs.
But this makes me feel powerless. Someone mentioned their shareholders, which I checked too. But these anonymous organisations are untouchable.
And only this morning I was admiring their piece on Bill Gates and ‘global health’.
No doubt one of the reasons why the guns have been turned on them. Gates is an untouchable – it must be so otherwise such an unbelievably influential figure would be receiving far more scrutiny from the press.
