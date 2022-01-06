Freddie had excellent thoughts on this with his year end summary, where he compared the “rioters” to wild eyed tourists, a bit surprised at what they found. At worst some were guilty of trespass, but since it is “The People’s House,” maybe not even that.
There is an amazing scene in the series GENERATION KILL which is an exact parallel. The recon Marines (elite of the elite) finally make it into Baghdad and after all the frustration and elation of the war, they “invade” and sort of trash one of Saddam’s palaces. One of the Marines (not part of the platoon but a support dude and an avowed communist) has always advocated a sort of “poor person’s day,” where for one day a year, the poor, the oppressed, get to sit in the rich man’s chair’s drink the rich man’s whisky, have sex with the rich man’s wife…. A bit childish. Hard to defend in hindsight. But completely understandable.
As an aside lest I be accused of wandering too far off topic, this is an amazing series with great insight into America, directed by Brits. Spot on and beyond brilliant!
ALL of this was wildly exaggerated and there were irregularities with the election. My vote from abroad didn’t count. Did it sway the election? Perhaps not, but there are 11mm Americans abroad.
Democrats will never let this go, as it is central to their theme to keep Americans divided, just like the fiction that the Russki’s stole the 2016 election from HRC.
No, what happened on Jan 6 was not a coup
A large, noisy and colourful gathering cannot possibly constitute a coup d'état
Insurrections are common but last year’s aborted insurrection on Capitol Hill was unique, because the purpose of mobilising a mass of people and deploying their sheer momentum against the edifices of power — a Royal or Presidential Palace, or a Parliament — is of course to take power through the very act of seizing that iconic building.
But that is logically quite impossible when the ruler is not the enemy to be replaced but rather the intended beneficiary of the insurrection.
What happened exactly one year ago today was certainly not an attempted coup d’état either. By their very nature coups are subterranean, very silent conspiracies that only emerge when the executors move into the seats of power to start issuing orders as the new government —a very large, very noisy and colourful gathering cannot possibly attempt a coup.
There have been quite a few cases around the world of what is best described as mass intimidation directed against Parliaments — but in all such cases it was some specific law that was wanted or not wanted, which legislators under the gun might then vote for, or against. For that to happen, the legislators have to be all gathered in the legislature — and kept there to be coerced, because no crowd can vector physical pressure in many different directions. That conspicuously did not happen last year because it was a crowd that invaded the building, not snatch teams sent to seize individual legislators to be cajoled or forced into their seats.
Given all these exclusions, only one thing remains: a venting of accumulated resentments. Those who voted for Trump saw his electoral victory denied in 2016 by numerous loud voices calling for “resistance” as if the President elect were an invading foreign army — voices eagerly relayed and magnified by mass media, emphatically including pro-Tump media.
Then they saw his victory sullied by constantly repeated accusations of collusion with Russia from chairmen of Intelligence committees, and immediate ex-Intelligence chiefs who habitually signalled that they were accusing Trump of being Putin’s agent because they had secret information, which alas they could not disclose. What they did do was to deplore Trump’s “subservience ” to Putin on a weekly basis for four years, while refusing to entertain the possibility that in a confrontation with China it might be a good idea to overlook Putin’s sins, just as Nixon embraced Mao to counter the Soviet Union.
A venting of resentments can be a healthy process. Biden’s own conspicuous refusal to adopt the language of resistance back in 2016, and his abstention from false accusations of collusion with Russia (even under extreme provocation regarding his son) makes it that much easier for the President to be healer he convincingly promised to be. Whether he has achieved that is a different question altogether.
This Post was originally published on January 7, 2021, which you can read here. Edward Luttwak is a strategist and historian known for his works on grand strategy, geoeconomics, military history, and international relations. He is best known for being the author of ”Coup d’État: A Practical Handbook’.
Thanks for engaging. I am well aware of the BLM riots – and strongly against them too. But the proper reaction is to condemn rioting and violence wherever it happens – even if you happen to sympathise with the cause. If you choose to call it ‘a healthy venting of resentment’, as Luttwak does, you are stealthily supporting the riots, and doing your bit to encourage more in the future.
Back in the day, when the Baader-Meinhof group, Red Brigades etc. were kneecapping and killing across Europe, a lot of left-wingers would say things like ‘Well of course we condemn it, but considering the level of capitalist oppression of the proletariat it is quite understandable that the proletariat reacts. The solution is to stop the exploitation“. Which is just a way of morally supporting the violence without coming right out and saying so; eventually most of the left got the point and distanced itself from the terrorists, even if it meant no longer saying certain things that they felt were perfectly justified but that the terrorists were using as an excuse. Anybody who actually wants peace and democracy in the US should clearly distance themselves from all the rioting, including that of their friends.
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark, and I’m afraid it’s your comments, Rasmus. Wildly wrong. Were you in hibernation and unaware of what the so-called progressive left did to many American cities in the name of “anti-racism,” which is really racism against white people?
Keep the comments coming, though, this is a platform to debate ideas. Perhaps we can convince you that you’re far off the mark. I would encourage you to see Freddie’s thoughts on this at the beginning of his year end video.
