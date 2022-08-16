Britain’s trade deficit has nothing to do with Brexit
Prices are rising thanks to our self-defeating Russian sanctions
Last Friday the Office of National Statistics (ONS) released the latest balance of payments data from June of this year. The balance of payments measures the transactions that Britain undertakes with other countries, and the latest report was grim. It showed that Britain is now running a trade deficit of over 4% of GDP, the largest trade deficit on record since comparable records began.
The response by leading economic commentators was bizarre. Economics Editor of The Financial Times Chris Giles tweeted the chart out with a comment reading “I hear #Brexit is going swimmingly”. But the increase in the trade deficit had nothing to do with Brexit, as anyone who read the ONS release can attest.
If Brexit were driving the deficit, we would expect exports to the EU to have fallen. Yet the data shows that between January and June of this year, exports of goods to the EU have increased 33%. In fact, the ONS release has a whole section showing charts where the Brexit transition period is clearly marked. The chart shows no unusual activity during this period with exports to the EU tracking exports to non-EU countries closely.
It is obvious what is causing the deterioration in the trade account and is clearly stated in the ONS report: rising energy costs. Britain may not be as reliant on Russian oil and gas as our European neighbours, but the price rises caused by the sanctions and Russian counter-sanctions are impacting Britain just the same. The ONS report notes that: “Increasing imports from non-EU countries in Quarter 2 2022 were driven by a £3.2 billion increase in imports of fuels, which is linked to the increasing price of oil during this period”. The chart below shows that the category where imports increased massively without being offset by higher exports is obviously fuels.
Rising energy prices do not just hit consumers, they also ruin the trade balance of countries who rely on energy imports. That category clearly includes Britain. Yet at the same time, many are using the deterioration of the trade balance to fight old political battles while ignoring the real problems. Why? Perhaps because when the sanctions were announced, many economists supported them – or, at least, they did not put very much effort into warning of their implications.
This winter Britain confronts the worst economic situation it has faced in decades. Forecasters are now saying that energy bills will cost the British consumer £5000 next year. This is simply not affordable. Our commentators and leaders have still not wrapped their heads around the economic implications of their favoured sanctions policies. But it seems unlikely that they will be able to continue to ignore these realities as the cold of winter bites.
No mention of Covid? Prices and inflation were going steadily up well before the war in Ukraine.
Definitely been a double whammy!
The only way to reduce natural gas imports is to produce more natural gas at home. The only way I know to that is to start fracking.
Come on Liz! Buy off the locals with £0 gas for 10 years, stand up to the eco loons and show a bit of steel.
Are there still reserves of gas in the North Sea?
When the FT says anything about economics, I assume that the opposite is true.
It’s a pity, because at one time, I think, the FT was a fairly unbiaised paper. People used it to make financial decisions; they didn’t much care about party politics, just should I invest in company A or think about these particular Futures, but then I started seeing more and more a political slant, easy to miss if the slant is the way you slant, and I did miss the start. Much of the change became more obvious just before the referendum, which I do understand, the editor was concerned about a financial implosion; the point is this doesn’t seem to have happened, at least not very badly anyway, but they are behaving as if it did. It’s a shame, we really do need a newspaper which at least tries to be even-handed, but we are stuck with either Right biaised or Left biaised papers which make no attempt to look at both sides. I suppose at least you do know which way they slant and therefore you can make allowances, this is the reason that I semi-regularly buy both a Left and a Right biaised paper (or magazine).
We get it Pilkington, you don’t think Russia should have received any pushback for their actions in Ukraine. Change the record would you
That isn’t how I read it. Putin’s hold over us is due to Europe’s self-induced dependence on Russian energy production. It didn’t have to be that way.
