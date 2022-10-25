Nigel Farage’s latest relaunch has a fatal flaw
Seeking to build a populist movement on libertarian economics is a fool's errand
Tories everywhere had better watch out: their old bête noire is on manoeuvres. Nigel Farage, brimming with fury at the abandonment of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget and subsequent takeover of the Conservative Party by “globalists” and “Remainers”, scents blood.
“This party is now dead, and it needs to be replaced,” railed Farage, before issuing a call to arms for “national household names” to help him build a new “centre-right movement” that will, among other things, fight globalism, stand up for the little man over the big corporations, and prioritise national resilience over just-in-time supply chains.
It is undeniable that, when it comes to fomenting insurgency against the soggy liberal-centrist orthodoxy, Farage is the past master. But while his latest intervention may appeal to a certain cohort of Tory voter, it is doubtful that it will stir up a wider populist revolt.
For while the man himself has the ability to command popular support on such issues as the EU, immigration, wokery and free speech, neither his anger at the jettisoning of the mini-budget nor his broader libertarian economic philosophy — which ultimately serve as the main drivers for his recent intervention — are shared to any great extent by the masses. On the contrary, according to new research conducted by the Onward think-tank, tax cuts are currently popular in only 15% of parliamentary constituencies.
The same research shows every constituency to be majority conservative on social issues but majority Left-wing on economic issues. This single piece of data provides the key to understanding British politics. As some of us have been pointing out for years, most voters have little time for the hyper-liberal attitudes, social or economic, of our elites.
These voters value family, place and nation, and take a robust stance on issues such as law and order, borders and national security. Many would see Farage as an ally on these things. Simultaneously, however, they support greater government intervention designed to bring about a more just economy — higher wages, a smaller gap between rich and poor, a reduction in regional equalities, and so on. After years of deindustrialisation, austerity and low wage growth, there exists among the electorate little appetite for a return to a 1980s Thatcherite agenda that would see the rolling back of the frontiers of the state and a devil-take-the-hindmost attitude in matters economic.
That being the case, it is difficult to see how Farage’s small state, low tax, low regulation, Singapore-on-Thames vision for Britain would serve as any sort of launchpad for a new bid to break the political mould. In the past, his anger was the anger of millions; his cause their cause. His bitterness now at the rejection by the Tories of Trussonomics will not elicit their support in the same way. This time, he’s fighting a losing battle.
Anything that helps get rid of the Tory Party should be welcomed.
Agreed. The Tory Party is a corpse blocking the highway. And it is beginning to smell.
I wish people with any conservative principles or beliefs would finally realise the Tory party is the biggest obstacle to a proper opposition to the current Liberal/woke/globalist orthodoxy (use the term Liberal very loosely) I don’t get how many times they have to be betrayed before they come round. Left vs Right is an outdated divide in any case.
Not “anything”, there always limits, and UKIP is beyond that limit for me.
Once again complete common sense from the author. I never understand why the mainstream parties just can’t see these basics as what the majority want. If they want to win then start listening to Mr Embury!
They are owned, these 25 years gone by, by the malign alliance of Big Money and the Hard Far Left, who in the short and middle terms have shared paramount goals; e.g mass immigration, sending industtry abroad, making government unaccountable to those it rules.
Good article as sets out simply and concisely the underlying contradiction that’s characterised UK politics post Brexit.
Farage probably grown rich on never having to take responsibility for squaring this contradiction whilst retaining his media profile and image.
Should we suspect that in years to come historians will conclude that the UK could have dealt with the immigration concern in a much better way than a grossly over-simplified/distorted Brexit? It remains a little appreciated fact that for various reasons the UK never fully deployed the free movement controls EU Articles allowed. Perhaps the truth was too much of the economy relied on cheap labour, weakening Unions etc, so the Tories could never bring themselves to actually ‘grip’ the issue in the way it could have been as they were conflicted.
I support pretty much any thing Nigel Farage can do if it stops the Tories from treating the electorate with contempt and generally taking the piss.
The key is reform of the property market so that blue collar workers can once again afford decent housing.
That doesn’t necessarily mean building more houses. It also means discouraging the middle class elderly from occupying too much of it. Maybe council tax discounts for young families and higher rates for over occupiers.
If Farage could come up with the right policy on housing he’d sweep the board.
No, George Osbourne tried to sell something similar. It was labelled as a ‘Granny tax’ by his opponents. It sank without trace.
Paul Embery should remember that an ally is just an ally in pursuit of a common goal, not a soulmate.
The same research shows every constituency to be majority conservative on social issues but majority Left-wing on economic issues. This single piece of data provides the key to understanding British politics.
Britain is truly in peril if they want more government.Thatcher was right that “eventually you run out of other people’s money” (or their credit).
All of this rings entirely true.
The PROBLEM is that we need a much smaller state, bureaucracy and welfare-wise.
Until and unless the British people can stop demanding funding of more and more very expensive things (e.g childcare, seniors care, and millions opting out work on spurious disability grounds), the national economy cannot be made sense of.
Schools’ standards will decline and decline as hitherto because the pupils and their parents are not highly motivated to ensure those youngsters get a valuable training for a lifetime of self-support.
Then, it has followed, the government exercises the cheap option of importing millions to do the work the Brits won’t do.
It would help Mr Farage if he simultaneously with his programme offered the public the enactment of a severe programme dealing with the bankers and other exploitive abuse behemoths in our system.
In that case he might find 60% of the public rallying behind his themes and policies.
Yetis he too much a City gent to do that?
As always – good points from Paul Embery. It’s not quite clear how Nigel Farage would defeat the Conservative Party with similar policies – or similar policies to the right-wing of the Conservatives. And without proportional-representation (or even with it) he will get nowhere, anyway. And thank goodness for that…..As Paul Embery points out, large numbers of people lean left, at least on economics. Nigel Farage champions ‘freedom’ for capital, but not labour – rights for employers, but not workers.
Simultaneously, however, they support greater government intervention designed to bring about a more just economy — higher wages, a smaller gap between rich and poor, a reduction in regional equalities, and so on.
How exactly does government intervention bring about higher wages? Or reduce regional (in)equalities?
Businesses pay wages out of the wealth they create. Allowing them to retain and reinvest more of that wealth by lowering taxes gives them more scope to pay higher wages. Providing tax incentives, such as freeports, encourages them to invest in areas which require “levelling up”.
These things cannot be mandated by government unless you subscribe to the Xi Jinping theory of common prosperity.
I always find Paul Embury’s articles interesting but this time he is seriously wrong. There is nothing “libertarian” about Farage’s economic philosophy. A moment’s examination of the UKIP 2019 manifesto would have shown Paul that it is very much in line with the big state predilections of Red Wall voters.
UKIP acquired the right-wing label simply because our wonderful media consider anyone who talks about immigration as right-wing (even Mrs Gillian Duffy!). Had they bothered to examine the party’s other policies they would have found them quite socialist.
It’s precisely because UKIP under Farage had a message that was economically left of centre and socially conservative that it had such an impact on the Red Wall.
Farage is right in the sense that “The State” in its present form has become unaffordable and needs to be shrunk somehow, otherwise the country is going to become bankrupt. Most voters understand that even if they may not accept it.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up