Nigel Farage could be the big winner from Bregret
A growing disillusion among Leave voters works in his favour
When Nigel Farage decided to rechristen the Brexit Party as Reform UK in January 2021, many people saw this as a rare error from a canny political strategist and campaigner. In one sweep, his nascent party appeared to lose its branding, its raison d’être and — in March 2021 — its leader, when Farage himself stepped down.
That decision does not look so foolish today. Polling from Focaldata for UnHerd this week, the most detailed since 2019, shows how most of the country now believes it was wrong to leave the EU. Based on the findings, we see that ‘Bregret’ has risen faster among older voters and in many of the poorer areas that voted to leave in 2016. Perhaps more interesting, though, is the large minority, 29%, of Reform UK supporters now saying that Britain was wrong to leave the EU.
This change in attitude to Brexit is significant, and encompasses voters from Hartlepool to Clacton where Reform UK and its antecedents have long prospered. In June 2016, 5% of UKIP voters voted to remain in the EU, but today, nearly one in three Brexit Party/Reform UK supporters expressed at least some Bregret. This is a noteworthy shift in the nature of support for the party to the Conservatives’ Right.
The idea that the general gloom and doom surrounding Brexit provides ripe conditions for Farage, Mr Brexit himself, to re-enter the political fray is counter-intuitive. Yet there remains a broad expectation in Westminster that Rishi Sunak should be very worried by the possibility of a surge for Reform UK. The rump of voters that are keeping the Conservative Party (just about) still in the game are much older and more concerned about high tax rates than the 2019 coalition the party held together.
If Sunak loses those voters who remain in the fold, it could mean a wipe-out for the Tories. That hypothetical risk could become an existential danger if Farage — who is, by the way, two years younger than Keir Starmer — really does decide 2023 is the year for his third and final act in British politics.
Key to how Farage might navigate this new terrain is that, while the referendum used to be the great divider in British politics, the idea that the result has not delivered what was initially promised now appears to be something approaching a consensus. A very British sense of disillusion that unites those who think Brexit was a terrible idea to begin with, and those who think it was a great idea executed badly. In turn, this could lay the groundwork for a Reform UK general election campaign: a populist appeal to get a grip on illegal immigration, reduce unspecified regulation and lower taxes. Brexit without the Brexit, in other words.
It is worth remembering that what first attracted a significant swathe of the population to UKIP a decade ago was not necessarily the desire to leave the EU. Instead, it was a prevailing sense that the country was going in the wrong direction, and that a corrupted and clueless political class had no way to change course. It is notable that the party’s comprehensive policy statement this month did not contain the B-word at all.
The success of this is made more, not less, likely by the sense of decay around the Tory Party — one symptom of which is this new polling on ‘Bregret’. So depending on your point of view, this is either a story of admirable opportunism or dark irony: Nigel Farage and Reform UK ending up as among the few participants on the political stage to profit from a collapse in confidence in the Brexit project.
Wasn’t Britain the country that almost immediately after WWII booted from office the man who essentially rescued them from joining the rest of Europe under the thumb of Nazi despotism? The nation seems to have a habit of discarding today what they loved yesterday. It seems the Remainers who despite the referendum insisted they had the right and even the duty to slow-walk Brexit until the British inevitably changed their minds were right on target.
The morning after the referendum I picked up a mate to go and play golf. A committed Europhile he was in tears (he now lives in Germany).
I remember saying “Not to worry, probably would never happen anyway”.
And where are we now? Well technically “left” but in a way that really did not follow the spirit of a referendum. I agree with Daniel Lee that the slow walk of remainers has left us with an odd situation.
The first time in my life that any voting really was “one man, one vote”, everyone’s vote counted the same (not counting the 1975 confirmatory referendum as this was a real fudge in my view).
And then money, vested interests, power, media all decided that one man, one vote was a silly idea and really didn’t count as “people didn’t know what they were voting for”.
And May really didn’t have her heart in any sort of leaving and then………..
We are where we are. What a mess.
Britain was certainly wrong to leave the EU in the manner it was done.
It’s possible – Farage is a cynical opportunist, and will hitch his wagon to anything, regardless of his own complicity in creating the issues he then rails about.
But isn’t he doing precisely what you’re imploring others to do, i.e. come up with ideas and potential solutions to the problems that ail us? I’d have thought you’d welcome his input.
