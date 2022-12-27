New York Times claims Louisa May Alcott was trans
Clearly, no historical figure is safe from gender ideology
Too many women have been written out of history, their work forgotten or attributed to men. One of the triumphs of 1970s feminism was to rediscover neglected female authors and artists, restoring the reputations of everyone from the painter Artemisia Gentileschi — subject of a recent exhibition at the National Gallery in London — to the novelist Antonia White. So it’s infuriating to see the process going into reverse, thanks to a campaign by trans activists to claim famous women as transgender.
The latest target is Louisa May Alcott, author of Little Women. ‘Did the Mother of Young Adult Literature Identify As a Man?’ asks an opinion piece in the New York Times. I’m not sure that ‘young adult literature’ was a thing in the 1860s and I doubt whether any human being ‘identified’ as anything — man, woman, St. Bernard — until the last decade. But the paper is evidently back on message, showcasing trans ideology after a recent article dared to question the use of puberty blockers in gender non-conforming children.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The most popular character in Little Women, Jo March, is exactly that. She has been adored by girls ever since the novel was published, with a climactic scene in which Jo refuses the marriage proposal that was supposed to be the cherished prize of every Victorian woman. She expressed Alcott’s own frustration about the limitations imposed on women at a time when separate sex roles were believed to be immutable.
For gender warriors, however, such feminist stirrings must mean something else. The real purpose of the NYT article is to ask a much more explosive question, which doesn’t appear until the fourth paragraph: ‘Is Alcott best understood as a trans man?’ The answer is obviously ‘no’ but the paper is coy about the identity of the author, Peyton Thomas. He says he is writing a novel described as ‘a contemporary interpretation of Little Women’, but the NYT doesn’t mention the fact that Thomas is a trans man.
‘I haven’t yet seen an adaptation that gives Jo the gift of transition she’s spent 154 years begging for,’ Thomas wrote in an earlier article for the Oprah Daily website. ‘So I’m writing my own.’ (There may, I think, be quite a bit of projection going on here.)
Alcott was known as Lou to her family, talked about having ‘a boy’s spirit’ and said she longed to be a man. She might have felt very differently if she had been born in another century, when many more occupations were open to women, but that doesn’t suit the trans agenda. ‘Why not take Lou at his word?’ Thomas demands in the NYT.
I assume that the use of a male pronoun for a celebrated female author is intended to be daring and clever, but it’s actually erasure. No historical figure is safe from an ideology so invested in traditional sex roles that it insists successful women from the past must have been…something else. Joan of Arc got the treatment earlier this year, in a production at the Globe Theatre in London that presented her as non-binary and used they/them pronouns.
This practice of trans-ing famous women from the past exposes the suffocating orthodoxy at the heart of gender ideology. It presents history as a dressing-up box, full of female figures just waiting to be stripped and dressed as men. Famous women are disappearing before our eyes — and it’s misogyny in its purest form.
Lizzie Bennet is another one.
Indeed Jane Austen is clearly trans, why else would she not have married?
Probably going down 1500+ years, nuns can be safely assumed to be trans. Why else would they refuse their traditional role?
And George Eliot, George Sands and so on. The list is endless.
Ah, and the Brontë brothers. Why else would they choose such asexual pseudonyms?
Clearly no woman can accomplish anything, except wearing a burqa.
Great article. Particularly like the last paragraph as misogyny isn’t limited by gender.
The NYT identifies as a NEWSpaper.
Anyone surprised?
Check out the front page of the NYTIMES any given day – it’s hardly ‘news’ and it’s very ‘soft’ especially when compared to the WSJ. We dropped the Times, three years ago after a 40 year read. It’s literally not worth the paper it’s written on today. They are pandering to a badly educated, youthful audience who are ripe for ‘woke reshaping’.
Next up perhaps Elizabeth 1 who famously announced: “I know I have the body but of a weak and feeble woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and of a king of England too”.
She has already been given the treatment.
John of Arc.
It’s shocking that activists fail to see their own misogyny. Peel back even single layer and it’s there for all to see.
for goodness sake! There were many female authors who were published under male pseudonyms, not because they were trans but because it was deemed uncomely in some circles during the Victorian period. Also non binary is just a fancy way of saying normal because gender stereotypes are, by and large, b*****ks.
There will always be weirdos peddling odd theories and narratives. The fact that they get published in the NYT suggests it is not a serious organ of news.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up