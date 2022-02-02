Sucking up to Sunak.
Michael Gove: I was wrong on Christmas restrictions
The cabinet minister has admitted that he should not have backed more restrictions
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has admitted that he “was wrong” to support additional Covid restrictions over Christmas last year. Speaking on TalkRadio this morning, the Secretary of State for Housing said that during cabinet talks late last year, he argued for more measures that may have affected the Christmas plans of millions of families across the country.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove admits to Julia "I was wrong" to argue for additional Covid restrictions over Christmas.
"I am sorry, on this occasion I made a mistake."@JuliaHB1 | @michaelgove pic.twitter.com/nEhy8mjphI
— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 2, 2022
In an extraordinary statement, Gove told presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer that he was “sorry” that to have backed new measures, before adding that it was the Prime Minister and the Chancellor who were “right” to no. He said:
When Boris Johnson announced that there would be no further measures beyond ‘Plan B’ on 17 December, cases were rising at 78,610 a day — the highest total since the start of the pandemic. Elsewhere in the UK, Nicola Sturgeon had urged Scots to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas as well as cancelling Hogmanay and football events. In Wales, several new restrictions were introduced on Boxing day, which included no more than six being allowed to meet in pubs, restaurants and cinemas as well as the closure of nightclubs.
But beyond the country’s controversial Plan B Prime Minister Boris Johnson largely avoided implementing any new measures, instead focusing on the Government’s booster programme.
In what way is he sucking up to Mr Sunak? I’m not saying whether he is right or not, but just saying, that in hindsight you think someone may have been right doesn’t mean you’re sucking up to that person.
Michael is a politician who is never lost for words irrespective of the questions and he usually weasels his way out of answering after a 2-3 minute monologue. This time he was improving his PR-coefficient by admitting his mistake when any other answer would have been ridiculous.
Join the discussion