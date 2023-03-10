Mary Harrington: Feminism against progress

Video

11:59

Should the future of womanhood look more like the past?

by UnHerd Staff

Yesterday was the launch of UnHerd columnist Mary Harrington’s first book, Feminism Against Progress. Her radical manifesto argues that as humanity charges into the era of biotech, AI and ‘all pervasive computing’, it is time to acknowledge that progressive hyper-individualism has been a net negative for modern women.

To celebrate the book’s release, which can be purchased here, UnHerd‘s Freddie Sayers sat down with Mary in the studio to explore how past personal experiences informed her philosophical vision of the future.