Macron’s predatory deal with Draghi
France is exploiting the newly signed Quirinale Treaty for its own ends
French president Emmanuel Macron will be in Rome today to sign an “enhanced cooperation treaty” — known as the Quirinale Treaty — between France and Italy. The problem is that, here in Italy, outside of Mario Draghi’s inner circle, no one knows the content of the treaty. That includes the Italian parliament, which will be called to rubber stamp the deal only after it’s been signed by the two leaders.
The whole thing is shrouded in the utmost secrecy. Indeed, most people weren’t even aware of the existence of such a deal until a few days ago. The little that we do know about the treaty is that Macron first suggested it in 2017, with talks starting in early 2018 with then-Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni, the current EU economy commissioner. The deal was then put on stand-by following the creation, later that year, of Italy’s “populist” coalition government between the Five Star Movement and the League, which clashed with France over several issues, from immigration to Libya to the Five Star Movement’s expression of support for the French yellow vest movement, Macron’s arch-enemy.
It was then revived under the second Conte government before it was fast-tracked under former ECB president Mario Draghi at the helm of government, earlier this year.
Given the recent history of French-Italian relations, which haven’t exactly been on an equal footing, the clandestine nature of this deal is not surprising. It’s an open secret that France has historically exhibited a rather predatory attitude, in economic terms, towards its southern neighbour. In the past 15 years alone, French corporations have bought out around 350 Italian companies for a total value of almost 50 billion euros. These include household names in fashion, food and financial sectors such as Bulgari, Fendi, Gucci, BNL, Galbani, Invernizzi, Locatelli and many others.
France’s latest masterstroke has been the creation of Stellantis, born from the fusion of France’s Groupe PSA with Fiat Chrysler, which has effectively put the Italian carmaker under French management. More recently, tensions have emerged surrounding a possible sale of a part of Italy’s defence giant Leonardo to Franco-German consortium KNDS.
No wonder, then, that last year an Italian parliamentary committee for national security even warned against “a growing and planned presence of economic and financial operators of French origin in our economy”, which could result in industrial decisions against national interests.
Meanwhile, France’s establishment hasn’t been especially forthcoming when its own national heavyweights have been at stake: in 2017, when the Italian Fincantieri won the tenders for the majority of the French shipyard STX, Macron ripped up the tenders and temporarily nationalised the company to stop it from falling into Italian hands. This episode is revealing of the French establishment’s zeal in defending its national interest — a zeal that is all but absent in its Italian counterpart.
Italian politicians are not new to this kind of servile attitude towards France. That several of the most prominent members of the Democratic Party (PD) — including its current secretary, Enrico Letta — have been awarded the Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit, is telling. Indeed, Letta — dubbed “the Frenchman” by his critics — also has (had) stakes in several French companies.
In light of the above, many people question what the consequences of the treaty for the Italian industry will be. But even on other issues, such as foreign policy (take Libya) and immigration, the two countries’ interests have often been divergent, if not outright conflicting. It thus seems highly unlikely that the treaty will give rise to a new French-Italian axis capable of acting “in the common interest” of the two countries and maybe even rebalancing German hegemony in Europe, as some commentators have argued.
It appears much more likely, given the power relations between the two countries, that the treaty will simply serve to entrench Italy’s subsumption into France’s sphere of influence, and further erode what little sovereignty Italy has left. As Roberto Napoletano, former editor of the Italian business newspaper Sole 24 Ore, wrote in 2017: “In international circles, the prevailing political reasoning takes for granted that the French want to conquer the north of Italy and perhaps let the south become a large tent city for immigrants from all over the world”. There’s no reason to believe that has changed.
Update: the draft of the deal has now been published.
I once worked for six months in Italy without once leaving the country. So that meant weekends and public holidays. But I did use the time to travel all over the country, although I was working in the Deep South. Just like the UK, there is a huge North/South divide which can’t be overstated.
The ‘tent cities for immigrants’ comment says it all. The North of the country wants to be European but the South wants to be Italian. So any politician can’t represent both parts properly. In the UK our politicians focus on the South, which perhaps is more European but the North just wants parity with the South.
No, I think the nature of the treaty is now symbolic. Macron has been pretty open about his ambitions to replace Merkel as the de facto head of Europe. Even though this has never been said expressly, his actions clearly point that way.
But, oh dear, the European public don’t seem to want to be lead by him – possibly put off by the abrasive attitude, France’s constant tendency to pursue its own interests at all times and try to “Europeanise” its own national issues to gain more clout…what a nuisance public opinion can be!
Draghi is a far more sensible proposition if we’re talking about Merkel’s successor. Nevermind about his politics: he is just older, more mature, calmer. And has the kind of gravitas (politically, emotionally) required to make people want to follow him and listen to what he has to say.
The reawakening of this treaty is basically Macron understanding that he’s not getting the leadership role he was really after – but trying to muscle in on the game anyway by publicly cosying up to the true heir to the throne. Smarmy so-and-so.
