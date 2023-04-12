Liz Truss offers herself as ‘anti-woke’ champion
The former PM took aim at identity politics during a speech in Washington
Former prime minister Liz Truss was known for being a committed libertarian and free-marketeer, but in a speech today to the Heritage Foundation in Washington she offered a new emphasis: as a campaigner against ‘woke’ politics.
“The woke Left has succeeded where people are silent. They’ve managed to infiltrate huge parts of the public sector, huge numbers of institutions, a large swathe of the media; and what they rely on is people being too afraid to take them on,” she said.
While much of Truss’s speech was given over to criticising China, she also attacked targets such as ESG, gender self-ID and critical race theory. “We find ourselves on the back foot,” she told the D.C. crowd, asking “the idea that it’s your individual characteristics that are important — your hard work and your talent — not what sex you are or what race you are: how is it that those ideas have fallen by the wayside? […] Our sense of self-belief seems to be dissipating.” She went on:
Truss drew attention to her spell as minister for women and equalities between 2019 and 2021, when, she claimed, she “stopped gender self-ID in Britain without a medical certificate”. She also commended her successor as prime minister, Rishi Sunak, for blocking Nicola Sturgeon’s controversial Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
The ex-Conservative leader observed that “what we don’t see is enough people who are prepared to take the orthodoxy on,” continuing, “we’re in a situation where people in our own societies appear to be questioning the very value of what we are, whilst others are desperate to get into the country, and it’s an extraordinary contradiction.” By way of solution, she suggested that “we need to be as organised, and we need to be as fearless as our opponents. And first of all, we need to be proud of our core values and tell the story of freedom again.”
On top of this, she stressed the need to “recapture the language”, given that “the Left has weaponised people’s concerns about the economy and the environment, using terms like ‘fuel poverty’ and the ‘climate emergency’ to justify policies which are anti-growth and socialist.”
To counter the rise of identitarianism and ‘woke’ politics, Truss advocated a more robust approach:
The speech was mostly about economic policy. Since when did it become Thatcherite to criticise the IMF? But then, there was a reason why Nigel Lawson supported Rishi Sunak. If Trussonomics had been accompanied by spending cuts, then the markets’ reaction would have been even worse. The fantasies of the Walter Mittys on Tufton Street and on the former Fleet Street bear no resemblance to the views of the Masters of the Universe.
Since October 1997, when I was a fresher at Durham, types from the City have been telling me that I “would be surprised” at the real political centre of gravity there. I believe them. Briefly, but memorably, we were governed by people whose fixed ideological presuppositions had led them to thoroughly unsuccessful careers in the field for which they had purported to speak ever since that failure had spurred them into the full-time politics that they had always been going to take up eventually. They still cannot comprehend that, having been put into practice, everything in which they had always believed had turned out to have been an unmitigated disaster in its own terms.
I love the idea that Truss had, in her own words, “broad support”. At the next General Election, she and her guru, Professor Patrick Minford, should be made to explain to the voters of South West Norfolk why he thought that the United Kingdom should have no agriculture, and why she agreed with him.
Yet another free-trade / free-markets / free-sex quasi-libertarisn that tries to bolt on an opposition to wokeness to salvage her career.
Liz, wokeness isn’t just about pronoun badges. And serious opposition to is would require an adjustment of ALOT of your policy positions.
