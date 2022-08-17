Liz Cheney’s neoconservatism is dead
Her defeat in Wyoming marks the end of an era
Liz Cheney’s thumping defeat in her bid for renomination for Wyoming’s sole seat in the House of Representatives signals again the utter and total defeat of the Bush-Cheney-Romney era of the Republican Party. The neoconservative period of GOP dominance ended when Donald Trump trounced the field during the 2016 primary season. But the avatars of that political tendency — in favour of military adventurism and “free markets” — keep appearing like ghosts at the feast to rattle their chains and insist on being seated above the salt.
Reliably Trump-y until the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Representative Cheney about-faced to embrace every jot of the Democrats’ narrative regarding Trump’s alleged attempt to ignore the election results, dispense with the Constitution, and establish himself as a Caesar on the Potomac. After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the Republicans named to serve on her special committee to investigate the riot, she named Liz Cheney as a minority representative to preserve the appearance of bipartisanship. Cheney cheerfully accepted appointment as committee co-chair and embraced her role in the inquisition.
Cheney relished the opportunity to sit before cameras and playact as the last patriotic Republican, a defender of the nation and its democratic values. Her performance on the January 6 committee was read by all members of her party — outside the province of certain op-ed writers whose primary audience is each other — as purest perfidy. Her bland recitation of the most absurd Democrat claims about Trump’s disloyalty were taken as an outrage.
That said, Why did Cheney even bother running for re-election, in a state that voted more heavily for Trump than any other, twice? What is characterised in the press as a “split” in the Republican Party — between Trump’s supporters on one hand, and conventional Republicans on the other — in fact is not a schism or factional matter at all. It more closely resembles an ice floe upon which the decrepit and useless remnant of the party has been set adrift.
The neoconservatives who proudly announced that they would vote for Biden in 2020 because they put “country over party”, now await smugly in their splendid palace of principle for the rest of the Republicans, having come to their senses, to slink shamefully back, asking for guidance. But they wait in vain. Mainstream Republican voters, even if they don’t especially love Trump, embrace the program of the new GOP: no new wars, law and order, an end to Wokeness in public schools, and sensible pro-family policies that don’t include intentional immiseration of the middle class through exponentially inflated energy costs.
But that doesn’t mean the Bush-Cheney-Romney cohort will disappear. They can still make noise and wave their tattered battle flags, even threatening to mount rear-guard challenges at national conventions. Dick Cheney, in a cartoonish commercial in support of his daughter’s campaign, glowered at the camera, insisting that “there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump”. But “our republic”, like “our democracy”, must always be heard with a stress on the possessive: when Cheney or Pelosi say “our” they mean theirs. Trump’s threat to established power is less ideological than proprietary.
Liz Cheney’s concession speech included a grandiose citation of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address — the part where he said “we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain” — with the bizarre implication that she, like the martyred saviour of the Union, plans to rescue her daddy’s party by running for President. But the problem for Liz Cheney, Dick Cheney, the Bushes, and their comrades-in-exile, is that they aren’t wanted by their own party, the other party has little use for them, and they lack the most important element for power in an electoral system — a constituency.
The Democrats have become utterly loathsome to the majority of Americans. It has become the party of indoctrinated, racist, lying technocrats who really really really hate ‘the people’. It’s almost like the US has been taken over by an occupying hostile force that will do everything it can to destroy the US by attacking the notions of family, independence and free will.
Trump isn’t going away, especially not now that the FBI has raided his home. This act, in conjunction with others, has made it very clear that federal agencies have become highly politicized.
Like many others who have lost their connection with everyday people, Liz Cheney acted from the safety of her own political bubble completely unaware of how much damage she was doing to her brand by siding with the Democrat party.
“The Democrats have become utterly loathsome to the majority of Americans.”
Really?
How do you square that statement with the reality that the GOP guy tends only to get in due to the US electoral colleges system, whereunder candidates who score less votes can still prevail?
https://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/21/politics/donald-trump-hillary-clinton-popular-vote-final-count/index.html
Can you count?
I’m not American but my understanding is that about half the population are supporters of the democrats.
I take it back. 1% of people are democrats. This is a very rational comment section.
Todays Democrat party has far more in common with Lee Harvey Oswald than with JFK.
I don’t know why “free markets” need to be dragged into it. Its not as if the Democrats and their Corporate allies are champions of free markets. They use regulation to stifle competition, create BS jobs for their constituency, and control the general public.
I took it to mean one-sided trade with a dishonest China, hence the quotes.
As a main stream Republican, this is pitch perfect.
A pleasure to read.
It’s just a petulant screed, mate.
The neoconservatives have largely jumped ship to the Democrats anyway.
The democratic nationalist party and their lap dogs of the gestapo fbi…
Are running under the guise of the republican party…
She’s as vile as those old hags on the View..
Watch the first thing she does.. is to be a part of cnn democratic mouth piece..
She’s a traitor to all the people of conservative values . Not just her home state…
Good riddance
Well and entertainingly written.
“the Democrats’ narrative regarding Trump’s alleged attempt to ignore the election results”
Well, he attempted to do so in over 50 court cases, and lost every time. Are you saying that the orange-faced draft-dodging Putinista’s lackies didn’t in fact mount various farcical court cases in relation to uncorroborated allegations of voting irregularities?
And here’s the Eastman memo, in which Trump’s supporters set out a 6-point plan to reverse the election result:
VP Pence, presiding over the joint session (or Senate Pro Tempore Grassley, if Pence recuses himself), begins to open and count the ballots, starting with Alabama (without conceding that the procedure, specified by the Electoral Count Act, of going through the States alphabetically is required).When he gets to Arizona, he announces that he has multiple slates of electors, and so is going to defer decision on that until finishing the other States. This would be the first break with the procedure set out in the Act.At the end, he announces that because of the ongoing disputes in the 7 States, there are no electors that can be deemed validly appointed in those States. That means the total number of “electors appointed” – the language of the 12th Amendment – is 454. This reading of the 12th Amendment has also been advanced by Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe. A “majority of the electors appointed” would therefore be 228. There are at this point 232 votes for Trump, 222 votes for Biden. Pence then gavels President Trump as re-elected.Howls, of course, from the Democrats, who now claim, contrary to Tribe’s prior position, that 270 is required. So Pence says, fine. Pursuant to the 12th Amendment, no candidate has achieved the necessary majority. That sends the matter to the House, where “the votes shall be taken by states, the representation from each state having one vote . . .” Republicans currently control 26 of the state delegations, the bare majority needed to win that vote. President Trump is re-elected there as well.One last piece. Assuming the Electoral Count Act process is followed and, upon getting the objections to the Arizona slates, the two houses break into their separate chambers, we should not allow the Electoral Count Act constraint on debate to control. That would mean that a prior legislature was determining the rules of the present one – a constitutional no-no (as Tribe has forcefully argued). So someone – Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, etc. – should demand normal rules (which includes the filibuster). That creates a stalemate that would give the state legislatures more time to weigh in to formally support the alternate slate of electors, if they had not already done so.The main thing here is that Pence should do this without asking for permission – either from a vote of the joint session or from the Court. Let the other side challenge his actions in court, where Tribe (who in 2001 conceded the President of the Senate might be in charge of counting the votes) and others who would press a lawsuit would have their past position – that these are non-justiciable political questions – thrown back at them, to get the lawsuit dismissed. The fact is that the Constitution assigns this power to the Vice President as the ultimate arbiter. We should take all of our actions with that in mind.
Full text of that memo here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21066248-eastman-memo
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up