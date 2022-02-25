Brilliant interview, thank you. Lots of what was discussed here matches what my other half and I discussed over our lunch today. Big, uncomfortable questions that we’ll be forced into answering very soon, and all boiling down to this: what is the West, today? What are our shared values? Do we still believe in them, and therefore in ourselves? And how much pain are we willing to bear to defend them, and therefore the West’s continued dominance?
Video
12:00
Konstantin Kisin: Did the alternative media get Ukraine wrong?
Freddie Sayers talks to the YouTube host about biases in both directions
by UnHerd Staff
Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, pundits from mainstream and alternative media platforms across the political spectrum have been left eating humble pie.
Predictions of Russia’s next move as troops built up on the border have ranged from blaming hawkish Americans for hyping up a non-existent threat, to claims that Putin was using the standoff to make himself an international talking point.
Now that it is clear that Putin is done with talking and intends to take action, we are left wondering: who can we trust on Ukraine?
To puzzle out this question, Freddie Sayers sat down for an emergency episode with Konstantin Kisin, host of the Triggernometry podcast and YouTube channel.
