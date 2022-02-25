Konstantin Kisin: Did the alternative media get Ukraine wrong?

Video

12:00

Freddie Sayers talks to the YouTube host about biases in both directions

by UnHerd Staff

Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, pundits from mainstream and alternative media platforms across the political spectrum have been left eating humble pie.

Predictions of Russia’s next move as troops built up on the border have ranged from blaming hawkish Americans for hyping up a non-existent threat, to claims that Putin was using the standoff to make himself an international talking point.

Now that it is clear that Putin is done with talking and intends to take action, we are left wondering: who can we trust on Ukraine?

To puzzle out this question, Freddie Sayers sat down for an emergency episode with Konstantin Kisin, host of the Triggernometry podcast and YouTube channel.