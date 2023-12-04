Keir Starmer’s phoney admiration for Margaret Thatcher
The current Labour Party has no connection to small business
Tony Blair is the Prometheus of modern Labour mythology. He won three consecutive general elections, stealing the knack of winning from the Tories. One can debate his legacy — at home and abroad — but he was undeniably a serial winner.
More overlooked is the 15-year period between 1964, when Harold Wilson formed his first government, and 1979, when Margaret Thatcher entered Number 10, during which Labour ruled for more than a decade. Tough circumstances — from currency devaluations to the oil crisis — arguably underscored political accomplishment rather than diminishing it.
So it is surprising that Keir Starmer, successor to both Wilson and Blair, should refer to such a period as a “stupor”. In a piece for the Telegraph at the weekend, aimed at wavering Tories, the Labour leader declared that moments of change begin “with the realisation that politics must act in service of the British people, rather than dictating to them”. Clement Attlee and Blair grasped this, he went on, but so did Margaret Thatcher. Indeed, it was the Iron Lady who sought “to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism”.
Given Starmer has never started a business himself, one might question whether he believes this. Prior to politics he was a lawyer — as were David Lammy, Shabana Mahmood and Jo Stevens. Rachel Reeves, who hopes to be the next chancellor, was an economist. Pat McFadden became a party advisor straight after university, as did Yvette Cooper, Jon Ashworth and Lucy Powell. Thangham Debonnaire and Peter Kyle herald from the charity sector. With a few exceptions, the parliamentary Labour Party is a sea of lawyers, apparatchiks and third-sector bureaucrats.
This says a great deal not only about Starmerism, but also about the party more widely. Historically, Labour’s numbers were swollen by manual workers, as well as a wide range of middle-class professions. Ramsay MacDonald was the teenage farmworker who became prime minister; Ernest Bevin the labourer who would ascend to the office of foreign secretary. Yet Labour was also the home of the liberal-Left bourgeois, from the Webbs to Attlee and Mo Mowlam.
As recently as 1979, 40% of the party’s MPs had a background in manual or clerical work. By 2010, that figure had fallen to just 9%. But while it’s true Labour’s parliamentarians are increasingly middle-class, this fails to capture just how rarefied it is. There is, after all, little petit bourgeois presence in the party.
It is precisely this absence of a relation to small business which explains Starmer’s desire to signal his agreement with parts of the Thatcherite zeitgeist. Meanwhile, those who generally make the country work — public-sector employees, blue-collar workers, retail workers, tradespeople and, yes, small business owners — are missing. Labour can’t comprehend the politics of these voters, largely because it doesn’t recruit from within their ranks.
The Labour Right’s charade as businesspeople, and Starmer’s veneration of Thatcher, suits a certain fragment of internationally-minded capital. For corporate multinationals, the Financial Times and the City of London, it is useful that Labour — as the party of Walter Mitty capitalists — associates business with the FTSE 250, Linkedin “consultants”, major supermarkets and financial services.
That is certainly preferable to a party which not only seeks to improve the conditions of workers, but which grasps that there is more than a single, monolithic “business interest”. Something which might benefit Amazon, Uber or Tesco can obviously be to the detriment of a family-owned business on the high street. To the layperson that is obvious, yet the Labour Right dismisses such an idea as Left-wing nonsense.
There is a major difference between the larping of Gordon Brown, who told the CBI three decades ago that business was “in his blood”, and Starmer today. That is because, unlike the mid-1990s, when Britain’s underlying growth model was strong, the country has now endured almost 16 years of stagnant productivity. Cosplay is fine when you just need a frontman for a system that runs itself, as was the case before 2008. The opposite holds true at times of crisis and chronic national decline.
Labour the party of entrepreneurialism and small business? Pull the other one, it’s got bells on. This is the party that has dived head first into the realm of diversity – which, among other things, pushes business to appoint people according to sex/skin colour rather than their qualifications. That is not in the best interests of business.
Just another thing to nod along to and say “Alright Keir. If you say so.”
Labour won’t win the next election, the Tories will lose it. And it won’t be about anything Starmer does or doesn’t say to “wavering Tories”. It will be about angry Tory voters wishing for the creative destruction of the party in the hope they will return in a different better form in 2029 – but mulling over the tradeoffs (i.e how much damage Labour can inflict in the meantime).
But let us not be SO cynical and weary. After all, we have been reminded that there is someone in the Labour ranks called Thangham Debonnaire, which is reason for cheer all on its own. What a splendid name.
Although someone with less of a bon aire about them is hard to imagine.
Mainstream conservatives in America and Britain make a big show about caring about business, but only big business is what they actually care actually about, due to that they donate more money and that small or medium size business are seen as threat to big business, so they work in secret to undermine two of former with taxes and regulations. Left wing parties are the same, but they do it under the guise helping the common man, who is at best they see them as stooge to them they can manipulate, or worse don’t give any thought at all about them at all.
So Boris was correct to say “F… business!”. He was of course addressing the, now discredited, CBI, a lobby group for the UK arms of multinationals that had no interest in British business, especially not small business.
Labour nowadays is so obviously the party of those who live off the state that it’s hard to believe anyone is taken in by Starmer’s latest venture into the panderverse.
That said, now that most people in the UK who work do so in small businesses, their own or someone else’s, there is a tremendous opportunity to build a new political power base.
Sadly, no mainstream politician seems to have noticed this, let alone devised any policies that would appeal to this massive constituency, such as creating an even playing field for business online by tackling the monopolistic and tax-avoiding activities of Amazon, for example.
Keir is trying to act like a human and it hilarious!
Presumably he thinks ‘we’ have all forgotten his grotesque knee bending!
Of course he is a knee-bender, he is a text book example of the professional managerial class, they are cowardly, insecure people pleasers who serve power, being sycophant’s comes naturally to them. That because they lack imagination or creativity and have no real leadership ability of their own. Which is why globalist’s love these people, they very are easy to control do to how dependent they are on them and know to pray on their character flaws. What little talent they do have is a low cunning in the form of how to play the system to their advantage and to ingratiate themselves with the powerful. They are like courtiers to a noble, they fear and may even hate and envy their lieges’ but will never turn on them do to fear of losing their status and a lack of bravery. The result they tend to punch down on the lower orders to vent frustration, passive aggressively of course in the form of wokeness most often, because they have to keep up appearances of caring about the lower orders do to maintain social legitimacy.
So you like Mrs. T now do you Mr. Starmer?
Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink, Say no more!
Erm, Mr. Starmer, …what’s it like then, liking Mrs. T?
