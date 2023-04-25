Keir Starmer’s masculinity lessons miss the point
Policing banter in school won't reduce domestic violence
Keir Starmer has announced that under Labour, boys will be taught to respect women and girls. The National Curriculum will now include classes in “Banter: Not Even Once” and “Girls are Great, OK?”
I jest, but to what extent is Starmer’s plan to introduce discussion about the social treatment of women and girls into schools realistic? It’s a sorry sign of things when the sexes have to be taught to treat each other slightly better than a used paper bag.
Labour’s concomitant aim to halve incidents of domestic violence against women and girls within a decade is an admirable one, but telling young men, who already drag behind girls at school and college, that they need to call each other out over misogynistic comments, however jokey, seems doomed to failure. If we can’t engage in cathartic light mockery of each other and ourselves, then the only alternative seems to be to outlaw humour altogether.
Education is of course only one fine sliver of existence competing with the broader culture. The problem is much deeper. Our socially “liberated” culture has provided absolutely no roadmap for understanding the different virtues of the sexes. We have no image of ourselves as sexually differentiated creatures possessing higher reasons for mutual respect. Instead, an amoral, nihilistic individualism, saturated with degrading images of both men and women, prevails.
For men and women to respect one another, we would have to understand in the first place that we are different from one another — a difference that in no way implies a hierarchy, but rather a complementarity. This idea of complementarity, however, does not entail that men and women ought to understand each other only through a sexual lens. After all, the vast majority of our interactions with one another in the mixed, heterosocial world are not sexual. If we thought more highly of ourselves — as awe-inspiring aspects of nature, or fragments of God, depending on your perspective — we might avoid the desire to collectively denigrate ourselves.
Of course, this is beyond any political initiative — it would require a total overhaul of our most fundamental presuppositions. Humanity struggles to live without higher meaning and values. What if we treated our bodies not as vehicles for indulgence but rather as gifts to which we have a higher duty?
The sexual revolution has proved to be a Cads’ Charter, benefitting the most irresponsible of men and leaving women and children without recourse to notions of duty, fidelity and commitment. In a totally liberated world, freedom turns out to be the right to make a mess and move on. For boys and men to respect girls and women — and vice versa — respect itself would have to be central to our entire culture. And who is in a position to put the brakes on now?
Leaving the Starmer idiocies aside, this is a short but brilliant article, and summarises pretty much how i consider male/female differences should be promulgated with the positivity that Nina Power expresses so well.
I’d not heard of her before, but so impressed was i that i did a quick Google search and found she has a background in philosophy (i wonder if she’s been head-hunted for Unherd by Kathleen Stock?) and has also worked as a tutor in critical writing on art, a subject close to my own heart.
I’m hoping we see more from her with Unherd. It makes me happy just to realise such intelligence, aligned with common sense, still exists within the younger generation.
Not so young! I was indeed a Philosopher lecturer (for 13 years!) & art writing Tutor for a shorter period. But these are very kind comments – thank you Steve.
A small window into what a government under Starmer would look like, and it’s even more hideous and slimey than I anticipated.
When Keir Starmer understands what a woman is he may be able to talk about respecting them. He could start by ensuring that his colleagues treated Rosie Duffueld with some respect. Her male colleagues have shouted and screamed at her for simply stating biological facts. Starmer is a vacuous man with no.principles who will jump on any bandwagon that he thinks will take him to number 10.
Interesting article, albeit no real practical prescription and at some point you have to design and do something if you think there is an issue.
The writer is correct though, this is much broader than a simplistic focus on toxic masculinity. But violence perpetrated by Men on Women remains far too normalised. It existed before the sexual revolution too so let’s not be using that as a rationale. I’d be interested in what she’d propose Policymakers do, if anything?
I suspect there is a bit more thought behind the Starmer initiative than truncated press releases really allow, but the key thing is he’s trying to push the issue up the agenda and a discussion about it important.
