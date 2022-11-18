Kathleen Stock wins free speech debate at Cambridge
The philosophy professor faced down the protests — and won
Cambridge
The Cambridge Union’s Debating Chamber was filled to capacity last night with students eager to hear philosopher and UnHerd columnist Kathleen Stock argue in favour of the motion “This house believes in the right to offend”.
Stock, the author of Material Girls: Why Material Reality Matters for Feminism, was forced to resign from a tenured position at the University of Sussex in 2021, after three years of targeted campaigning by students. They were offended by her view that sex is an immutable biological fact distinct from gender, and that this distinction is frequently important in law and policy.
Before and throughout the debate, trans rights advocates, unhappy with the Union’s decision to platform Stock, loudly protested. Banging on drums and an assortment of makeshift instruments, they chanted, “No TERFs on our turf”. One sign read: “We’re offended. Now what?”, an unfortunately rhetorical question.
The proposition also included Arif Ahmed, a philosophy fellow at Cambridge and a champion of free speech. Last month, his invitation of gender-critical feminist Helen Joyce to speak at the college was met with a notable backlash among parts of the student body who consider her ‘transphobic’. On top of this, college leadership proudly threw their weight behind this backlash, a decision which supporters of Joyce emphatically denounced.
In contrast, the motion’s opposition consisted entirely of undergraduate students. A speaker from the floor lamented this discrepancy: “Inviting a huge and polarising figure to debate no invited opposition, only students, is just not good enough,” he said. In response the Union’s president, Lara Brown, clarified that although many speakers were invited to argue in opposition, all declined.
The proposition’s core belief was that while offending people may not be good, the right to do so is. For the opposition, offensive speech was linked inextricably to actual harm. On several occasions, the opposing speakers decried racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, transphobia and homophobia, but never mentioned misogyny as an attitude equally worthy of offence.
An impassioned undergraduate student gave the opening argument by the proposition. But it was immediately obvious that he had chosen instead to argue for the other side.
He began by invoking his own non-binary identity and his motivating support for transgender people, whom he described as “those who offend by their identity […] The mere fact of their existence is the tool by which they offend, through choice or through not”. Refusing all points of information from the audience, he insisted that “the hatred perpetuated by certain people in this room should be a damning indictment on them”. In conclusion, he proclaimed his disgust for Stock. Many booed as he ceded the floor.
Unruffled, Stock stated that what is considered offensive is dependent on individual circumstances and social context. Not everything that is offensive is wrong, she argued, and many shared social attitudes we now recognise as wrong were, historically, considered acceptable – racism, sexism and anti-Semitism, for instance. “I’m not a free speech absolutist,” she concluded, “You can restrict speech on grounds other than offence. You can restrict it on genuine harm.”
The opposition cited Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson and JK Rowling as examples for why restricted speech is necessary. Last year, Ahmed led the charge to re-invite Peterson when the latter’s offer of a visiting fellowship was rescinded in 2019, following the emergence of a photograph showing him standing beside a man wearing an Islamophobic t-shirt.
When the right to offensive speech is not secure, Ahmed warned, it will invariably be those with the most power who decide what is offensive, not “the minorities or the oppressed people”.
In 2020, the University issued a statement on freedom of speech which supports the right to “express new ideas and controversial or unpopular opinions within the law, without fear of intolerance or discrimination”.
Protesters shouted into their bullhorns, at times making it difficult to hear the speakers. But ultimately, it was the speakers in favour of the motion who won, with Stock and Ahmed securing a 247-72 victory. Free speech may not be flourishing on university campuses, but there was at least a glimmer of hope at last night’s debate.
People who try to shut down debate should be accused of being secretly afraid that their ideas can’t withstand scrutiny. In responding to that charge they may be forced into the debate they want to avoid.
I’m still gobsmacked that the very people whose war cry is ‘we will not be defined by others’ want to do exactly that. What’s that Oscar Wilde quote – “Selfishness is not living as one wishes to live, it is asking others to live as one wishes to live. And unselfishness is letting other people’s lives alone, not interfering with them.”
Maybe there is hope.
If we can just get the sensible people to have the courage to face down the insensible and brittle.
I am full of admiration for Kathleen Stock for facing off her critics in this over-heated environment. After what she went through at Sussex, it takes huge courage to do so. And thanks are also due to Arif Ahmed for not giving way to pressure after he facilitated the event with Helen Joyce at the university a couple of weeks back. It is great news that the motion was so overwhelmingly carried and provides hope that maybe Cambridge undergraduates haven’t been quite as fully captured by tedious gender ideology as their counterparts at Sussex. We owe both Kathleen and Arif a huge debt of gratitude.
Academics shouldn’t have to be ‘courageous’ in defending their universities’ own professional values. Kathleen Stock had to be courageous because her colleagues were so cowardly.
I’m stuck by the margin of victory in the debate, 77.4% voting in favour of the motion. It’d be interesting to have more insight into the composition of those in the chamber. Did many potential naysayers absent themselves, to take part in the attempts to drown out free speech from without? It would probably be unfair (or impossible!) of the university to expect it make provision for balance in the those attending, but nevertheless the significant majority in favour of the free speech motion does tell us there’s plenty of people in academia whose views do not support the woke brigade. Now Cambridge has provided a breach in the wall of woke, perhaps many others will follow. This debate may just signify a turning point, i sincerely hope so.
No wonder, Kathleen Stock won the debate: she clearly has logic and reason on her side (as anyone who has read ‘Material Girls’ will tell you…) – I wonder how her opponents actually got into Cambridge. Their grammar, slogans and arguments seem very poor and weak. What grades did they get, in what subjects?! ….. And they want to restrict the speech of Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro and JK Rowling, too? Simply for being ‘offensive’ ? ….disagree with them, if you want, but don’t ban them. Helen Joyce has not only set out reasoned arguments in her book ‘Trans’ but also worked with the group ‘Sex Matters’ – who speak sense on sex/gender – and are worth supporting: https://sex-matters.org/
