John Mearsheimer: there is no two-state solution
The foreign policy realist offered a grim assessment of the conflict
Famed foreign policy realist John Mearsheimer has said that a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is no longer viable.
In a new interview with UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers, the University of Chicago professor argued that the window for a peaceful co-existence between an Israeli and Palestinian state had closed. Laying blame with the Jewish state, Mearsheimer claimed that the country sought to create a “greater Israel” that would encompass the West Bank and Gaza.
Mearsheimer, who recently wrote in his Substack that Israel’s actions in Gaza were crimes against humanity, said that Israel hasn’t been interested in a two-state solution since Camp David in 2000. But since the attacks on 7 October, relations between the two sides had become “poisoned”.
“I don’t see any viable solution, because in theory, there is only one viable solution, which is to give the Palestinians a state of their own. This crisis or this conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians can only be solved politically. It can’t be solved with military force. The only political solution that works, theoretically, is a two-state solution. But that train has left the station,” he said.
Asked what he proposed instead, Mearsheimer offered a grim response: “I have no solution,” he said. “I think what you’re going to end up with is more of the same, which is a greater Israel that is an apartheid state”.
I think that should read ‘famed foreign policy antisemite’.
Come on now, he tends to have the worst possible opinion on almost every foreign policy issue – his awfulness extends well beyond antisemitism! Give credit to he fullness of his warped “realist” morality.
Why does any criticism of the secular Israeli State get called antisemitism??
I have huge admiration for many aspects of Jewish culture and the contribution it has made to Western civilisation.
However, I think that the Israeli State has behaved appallingly towards the Palestinians, increasingly during this century, and is now reaping what it has sown.
I broadly agree with Mearsheimer – relations between the two adversaries are now too poisoned to hope for a peaceful solution any time soon.
He tells the truth, so they hate him, and low IQ fools like you call him names
That’s so weird. I wonder why. Probably Israel’s fault.
Hamas are not noted for their commitment to a two state solution. either. Funny how these foreign policy “realists” take deeply ideological positions when it suits them. When Russia invades Ukraine it was because they were provoked, and they should be given what they demand, with Ukrainian independence disregarded. When Israel invaded Gaza, it is because they are just evil racists, and an independent Palestinian state is essential.
Wow! He gets very defensive! Thank-you for pointing out his inconsistency by bringing up Russia and Ukraine, Freddie. Russia invades and slaughters countless Ukrainians because of a potential threat some years in the future and calls it a *special military operation*. That’s understandable! Hamas (and many Gaza civilians!) invade Israel, slaughter over a thousand Israelis and loot their homes. Israel goes to war and openly declares it. That’s a crime. Such is his *realist* logic.
This guy has no credibility.
Every time the Palestinians have been offered a two state solution they have rejected it.
it’s the Palestinians who want to wipe out Israel and rule from the river to the sea.
The constitutional position of Likud is that there should be one state from the River to the Sea. That, with constitutional liberty and equality guaranteed by universal suffrage and an independent judiciary, is the only thing that we would accept on any other patch of the planet, and it is the Israeli settler programme that has in any case made anything else impossible.
That doesn’t make any sense. We tolerate lack of liberty, equality, and democracy all over the world. China, Russia, Egypt, the whole Middle East, most of Africa, etc., etc.
We do not actively promote it as a settlement, so to speak. We dislike it, we criticise it, and sometimes more. The settlements have made partition physically impossible, and anywhere else, we would therefore insist on a single state with constitutionally guaranteed rights protected by representative democracy and by judicial independence.
