John Mearsheimer: there is no two-state solution

The foreign policy realist offered a grim assessment of the conflict

by UnHerd Staff

Famed foreign policy realist John Mearsheimer has said that a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is no longer viable.

In a new interview with UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers, the University of Chicago professor argued that the window for a peaceful co-existence between an Israeli and Palestinian state had closed. Laying blame with the Jewish state, Mearsheimer claimed that the country sought to create a “greater Israel” that would encompass the West Bank and Gaza.

Mearsheimer, who recently wrote in his Substack that Israel’s actions in Gaza were crimes against humanity, said that Israel hasn’t been interested in a two-state solution since Camp David in 2000. But since the attacks on 7 October, relations between the two sides had become “poisoned”.

“I don’t see any viable solution, because in theory, there is only one viable solution, which is to give the Palestinians a state of their own. This crisis or this conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians can only be solved politically. It can’t be solved with military force. The only political solution that works, theoretically, is a two-state solution. But that train has left the station,” he said.

Asked what he proposed instead, Mearsheimer offered a grim response: “I have no solution,” he said. “I think what you’re going to end up with is more of the same, which is a greater Israel that is an apartheid state”.

