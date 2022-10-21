Did Bill Gates write Joe Biden’s pandemic plan?
The President's new strategy is straight out of the billionaire's playbook
Joe Biden announced his administration’s plans to combat future pandemics this week. Promising a game-changer to protect from the threat of future pathogens, the President asked Congress for $88 billion over five years to cover the initiative.
Biden plans to use this money to develop the U.S.’s capability to develop new vaccines, drugs and treatments in record time. The aim is for health officials to be able to develop tests within 12 hours, and a new vaccine which can be rolled out to the entire country within 130 days. The President also plans to support at least 50 countries in their systems to prevent, detect and respond to new outbreaks, and to work with donors to back a further 50 countries to do the same.
Haven’t we read this all before? In Bill Gates’s recent book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, the multi-billionaire set out his vision for future treatment of pandemics. This involved the government investing enormous sums in boosting health systems and vaccine production networks, as well as developing global health preparedness measures.
In other words, where Gates imagines, Biden delivers: while the President wants to vaccinate the whole of the U.S. in four months, Gates’s aim was to vaccinate the entire world in six (and to develop “a vaccine for the pathogen in 100 days”). Missing from Biden’s plans were the specifics of what would happen in those initial four months, but it doesn’t really matter as Gates has spelt it all out quite clearly in his book. The whole world will be plunged into lockdown “right away…now [that] we know how to do them better than we did before”, because “lockdowns have clear benefits for public health”. As scientists work around the clock to produce the new vaccines and drugs, the poor are consigned to misery and starvation.
Also missing in the Biden plans was any acknowledgement of how this rips up the rulebook of public health before Covid-19. In this plan, it will be impossible for Stage 2 and 3 trials for the new vaccines, since, according to the President’s very own FDA, Stage 2 trials currently take anywhere up to two years, and Stage 3 trials anywhere up to four years. Of course, pretty soon safety testing will be rolled out, even if on the whole world’s population rather than on the trial groups with which vaccine development has hitherto been associated.
There was, however, one new aspect of the move. While the liberal press like the Guardian continues to label the Wuhan lab-leak theory as one which was developed by “conspiracy theorists”, it is clear that this is actually the mainstream theory now. As Politico reported, a senior official commented that the plan “lays out a strategy for preventing pandemics and biological incidents that come from accidental and deliberate sources, such as a lab leak.”
After two and a half years, the world is sick of Covid. But this mental and emotional exhaustion cannot blind us from what has happened. We must begin with an honest analysis of the unequal, militarised and dehumanising policies which the Covid-19 pandemic have ushered in worldwide. That is why the President’s plan must be resisted.
Absolutely it must. Funnily enough, “game-changer” is the exact language that the communist Director General of the WHO used in April to describe the pandemic treaty that remains under negotiation, lauding it as a “generational agreement” that could legally oblige its members to obey the diktats of this unelected, unaccountable, stooge to stamp even harder on the face of humanity than they might otherwise be inclined. The very same communist has repeatedly pushed a “One Health” and “whole of government” and “whole of society” approach to the Treaty. The plan is for WHO’s assembly to discuss a draft in May 2023, and to ratify it in May 2024. (Incidentally, each of these meetings will now take place around four to six weeks after an “informal pre-meeting for interested non-State actors in official relations, Member States and the Secretariat” – ie after a closed-doors meeting with Gates and various of his drug-pusher oddball mates for which no minutes will be published) See https://www.thenewera.uk/p/world-hack-operation for more details.
Compare the WHO’s language with the press release for White House paper cited in this article, https://www.whitehouse.gov/ostp/news-updates/2022/10/18/the-2022-national-biodefense-strategy-builds-upon-administration-st-priorities-for-pandemic-preparedness/
“The National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan on Countering Biological Threats, Enhancing Pandemic Preparedness, and Achieving Global Health Security provides a whole-of-government framework that organizes how the U.S. Government manages its activities to more effectively assess, prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats. It builds from a holistic “One Health” approach by interweaving efforts addressing human, animal, plant, and environmental threats throughout.“
It concludes;
“The Biden-Harris Administration firmly believes it is our generational responsibility to translate the bold biodefense and pandemic preparedness vision outlined across our biopreparedness plans into concrete action that will protect the United States and the world. And for that, the WHOSTP continues to commit our expertise, experience, and enthusiasm to work in partnership with the whole of society to achieve these goals together.”
Can you see what it is yet?
Decent people of all political persuasions and walks of life who can see this for what it is need to try and stay calm, try and avoid getting angry, but really start to question what it is our political leaders are doing. Speak to friends and neighbours about it. Speak to your elected representatives – many are likely oblivious to all of it. The pandemic treaty, and the broader crackpot plans, can and must be stopped.
We should learn from the Covid pandemic but we should also be prepared for a very different virus, natural or man made. A polarised politics on what to do next time helps no one. Covid is very infectious but lethal only in a quite well defined portion of the population. Suppose the next pandemic is carried asymptomatically in adults but is lethal in children. Would you really not want to be prepared for whatever it took to save their lives?
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up