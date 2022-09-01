Video
15:26
It’s time for civil disobedience
Thomas Fazi discusses Europe's political tipping point with Freddie Sayers
by Thomas Fazi
Faced with post-pandemic economic collapse, war in Ukraine and an unprecedented energy crisis, citizens of the UK and Europe are voicing their discontent. Via anti-government campaigns like ‘Don’t Pay’ and ‘Enough is Enough’, people previously unmotivated by radical politics are becoming more and more rebellious.
As a challenging winter approaches, is Europe about to see a mass movement of civil disobedience?
Writer and activist Thomas Fazi thinks so. He joined Freddie Sayers in the UnHerd studio to discuss citizen uprisings and how he would cure the West’s poly-crises.
Read Thomas Fazi’s article on the rise in civil disobedience here.
