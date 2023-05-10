It’s not un-Christian to control migration
Justin Welby's objection to the Illegal Migration Bill is an incomplete picture
Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, spoke in the House of Lords this afternoon during the second reading of the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill, a policy he referred to as “morally unacceptable”. He said that Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman’s plan “risks great damage to the UK’s interests and reputation at home and abroad”, citing Matthew 25, in which Jesus encourages us to welcome the stranger. Last year, the Archbishop said in an Easter Sunday sermon that the policy was “against the judgement of God”.
I am not a theologian, but as an MP who is also a Christian and a supporter of the plans I am uncomfortable with the Archbishop’s language. The implied conclusion is that a completely open border policy would be the most moral policy for the Government, but I disagree. The truth is that Liberals, both inside and outside the Church, often misapply the definition of Christian compassion.
Compassion means being sympathetic to the suffering of another person and having a desire to relieve it. This does not involve giving everyone what they want all the time, and it doesn’t mean you can — or even should — attempt to relieve the suffering of every individual, with no regard to the impact on others in your care.
For example, a good parent will punish a child who hits their sibling. The child suffers as a result of the punishment, and the parent feels their pain. But the parent doesn’t cancel the punishment — even though it is within their power — because the long-term best interests of the child are best served by learning the consequences of violence.
My interpretation of the kind of compassion that compels us to step in immediately to relieve suffering is that it is reserved for the genuinely helpless: for those without agency. Think of baby Moses, who would have been killed if his mother and sister hadn’t stepped in to save him. But compassion does not mean we should always act directly to relieve the immediate suffering of adults who have agency, or when acting to relieve suffering would cause greater suffering in the long term.
There are sadly many people in the world who are suffering intolerably. If we are able to help directly those without agency who genuinely can’t help themselves — such as people at risk of torture or persecution — then we should. But the responsibility for helping everyone who is suffering in foreign countries cannot lie with the UK Government.
Migrants who have the money and mobility to travel across Europe and cross the Channel in small boats are not without agency. It’s certainly true that many people around the world would prefer to live in Britain, and that they live in much less comfortable economic and political circumstances than we do in the UK. It doesn’t mean, though, that we have a moral duty to allow uncontrolled migration into this country.
What’s more, prominent liberals paint an increasingly black-and-white picture of goodies and baddies, as if everyone who boards a small boat is a blameless victim, when we know that many of them go on to commit crimes and join criminal gangs in the UK. These critics of Government policy also ignore the indirect suffering — loss of security, economic competition, pressure on services — that British people face as a result of illegal immigration.
Of course, compassion is an important virtue. But so is wisdom, and it is wisdom that is required to solve the illegal migration crisis. Wisdom says that the only way to stop the dangerous flow of small boats across the channel is to deter the international criminal smuggling gangs which are responsible.
Deterrence is achieved by clear boundaries that are consistently enforced. Only a clear and unambiguous message, such as “if you come here illegally you will not be allowed to stay”, will act as an effective deterrent. Anything else is an invitation for continued exploitation. The best way to show compassion to those being trafficked around the world is to effectively deter the people-smuggling gangs, whose exploitation and criminality is surely the greatest evil within the discussion around illegal migration.
That would be a truly moral victory.
Justin Welby says we should welcome the stranger. But how many? He doesn’t give any answer. Is his generosity limitless? If it is not and surely it must be, then we are simply disagreeing about a number not a principle. Is he aware of the housing crisis and the cost of renting? Is he aware of the lists for treatments on the NHS? Does he drive on our roads where it takes ages to get anywhere because of traffic volume? Answer the question Welby? How many?
Welby hates the West. He fools himself into thinking it is really love – but it is the false love of the abusive spouse who abuses because they justify it as being for the other’s good.
He is the priest sent to minister over the cannibals and instead becomes a cannibal himself.
Well said. Welby’s position is a tissue of sentimental misapprehensions. In the first place, “welcome the stranger” to what, exactly? To you bank balance, your bedroom, your wife? And if “to your home”, then should this decision not be taken collectively, by all who share that home? And does “welcoming the stranger” really involve going that far? Is every recipient of one’s largesse to be regarded as a member of the family?
Mrs Thatcher flipped disingenuous citations of The Good Samaritan by saying that he couldn’t have been good without money. We can point out that he didn’t give his neighbour the keys to his house. He just helped him – “end of”, as people say now.
I am tempted to conclude here, but a further thought occurs to me – that Welby’s obviously ignorant cant serves all too easily as the sickly front to a sinister agenda – not one of “helping others” but of destroying ourselves. What an odious little worm the fellow is!
Deterrence is achieved by clear boundaries that are consistently enforced.
Or: Good fences make good neighbours
This is what Archbishop Welby said in his Easter 2022 sermon: “…there are such serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas. The details are for politics and politicians. The principle must stand the judgement of God and it cannot. It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice, of life conquering death. It cannot carry the weight of the resurrection that was first to the least valued, for it privileges the rich and strong. And it cannot carry the weight of our national responsibility as a country formed by Christian values, because sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures”. To me, this language seems windy, unable to carry the specious assertions therein. The people of the UK cannot have an open ended responsibility to accept all asylum seekers, and not to send any overseas. The UK government must have due regard for the potential number of such asylum seekers, for whether they are genuinely fleeing persecution or being opportunistic, for whether or not the UK has a historic/political link or moral debt to these people, and for the impact of their admission on the people of the UK. Failure to do so is a shirking of responsibility.
Agreed – bloviating windbaggery indeed. But he probably gets little push back from his shrinking target audience. Also, although Catholic doctrine does allow the Pope sometimes to express the judgement of God (when speaking ex cathedra), I thought Anglicans didn’t really go in for that.
Bravo Miriam Cates! As an Anglican and a (sometime) Conservative voter, I agree wholeheartedly.
