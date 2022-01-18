About
Israeli vaccine chief: “We have made mistakes”

Professor Cyrille Cohen talks herd immunity and his pandemic regrets
Professor Cyrille Cohen is head of Immunology at Bar Ilan University and a member of the advisory committee for vaccines for the Israeli Government. In a wide-ranging and forthright interview, the Professor tells Freddie Sayers:

  • The Green Pass / vaccine passport concept is no longer relevant in the Omicron era and should be phased out (he expects it to be in short order in Israel)
  • He and his colleagues were surprised and disappointed that the vaccines did not prevent transmission, as they had originally hoped
  • The biggest mistake of the pandemic in Israel was closing schools and education – he apologised for that
  • Widespread infection is now an inevitable part of future immunity — otherwise known as herd immunity
  • Omicron has accelerated the pandemic into the endemic phase, in which Covid will be “like flu”

KEY QUOTES

Especially with Omicron, where we don’t see virtually any difference, there is a very narrow gap between people vaccinated and non-vaccinated, both can get infected with a virus, more or less at the same pace.
- Cyrille Cohen, UnHerdTV

On the behavioural science behind the Green Pass:

On the risks and rewards of herd immunity:

Herd immunity is a consequence for me. It’s not an objective, it’s not a goal. There is a thin nuance here, if I may say, that people have to grasp. I’m not saying to people go and get infected, I don’t think that this is a model that we need to adopt.
- Cyrille Cohen, UnHerdTV

On Israeli school closures:

There is one mistake, I think that we made, and that I’m extremely sorry for that. We have made a few mistakes, but it was education. For me education was the thing we shouldn’t have touched. Never, never.
- Cyrille Cohen, UnHerdTV

On the acceleration from pandemic to endemic:

I think it’s going to be like flu, I think there is going to be bad waves and better waves, with a better immunity at the level of the population, with better vaccines with better treatment. In that sense, and I’m extremely cautious, there is a possibility that Omicron will accelerate that transition.
- Cyrille Cohen, UnHerdTV

On vaccine mandates:

I think that vaccination is a personal choice. And I always said, I believe it is so. But that choice has some consequences. And here, there is a problem in society. If you are over 50, 60, and you’re saying I don’t want to get vaccinated, will you be, and I’m gonna ask a provocative question, will you be willing to renounce on the possibility of getting taken care of in hospitals?
- Cyrille Cohen, UnHerdTV

    • Very informative as usual with the usual deftly put, penetrating questions aimed at unlocking the truth. But, could you say something about Professor Ehud Qimron, head of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University, who recently sent a letter to the Israeli Ministry of Health that “it’s time to admit failure.” The last sentence of his open letter(with over 5 million views) reads, “This emergency must stop.”

  • Interesting – and well done Freddie on many of your incisive, probing questions which represent the views of people who are questioning the alarming trend in which the world is travelling – especially around vaccine mandates and passports.
    I particularly liked the way in which you did not allow the issue of triaging to only be centred around potentially refusing the unvaccinated treatment. This is illogical and has to then involve other people who make life choices that might necessitate medical treatment.
    I think Professor Cohen did quite well… especially as we all know he has other masters to answer to. As always it is political.

  • Another excellent interview ‘scoop’, thank you Freddie, one of many that have punctuated the Covid fiasco (beginning with Prof Johann Giesecke back in April 2020, my introduction to Unherd).

    All credit to the professor for the having the honesty and humility to reflect on perceived failures of the Israeli national vaccine programme, for which he was partly responsible. And very encouraging that he states clearly that he thinks vaccine passports should be abandoned

