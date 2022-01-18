- Very informative as usual with the usual deftly put, penetrating questions aimed at unlocking the truth. But, could you say something about Professor Ehud Qimron, head of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University, who recently sent a letter to the Israeli Ministry of Health that “it’s time to admit failure.” The last sentence of his open letter(with over 5 million views) reads, “This emergency must stop.”
Israeli vaccine chief: “We have made mistakes”
Professor Cyrille Cohen talks herd immunity and his pandemic regrets
Professor Cyrille Cohen is head of Immunology at Bar Ilan University and a member of the advisory committee for vaccines for the Israeli Government. In a wide-ranging and forthright interview, the Professor tells Freddie Sayers:
- The Green Pass / vaccine passport concept is no longer relevant in the Omicron era and should be phased out (he expects it to be in short order in Israel)
- He and his colleagues were surprised and disappointed that the vaccines did not prevent transmission, as they had originally hoped
- The biggest mistake of the pandemic in Israel was closing schools and education – he apologised for that
- Widespread infection is now an inevitable part of future immunity — otherwise known as herd immunity
- Omicron has accelerated the pandemic into the endemic phase, in which Covid will be “like flu”
KEY QUOTES
On the behavioural science behind the Green Pass:
On the risks and rewards of herd immunity: On Israeli school closures: On the acceleration from pandemic to endemic: On vaccine mandates: Interesting – and well done Freddie on many of your incisive, probing questions which represent the views of people who are questioning the alarming trend in which the world is travelling – especially around vaccine mandates and passports. Another excellent interview ‘scoop’, thank you Freddie, one of many that have punctuated the Covid fiasco (beginning with Prof Johann Giesecke back in April 2020, my introduction to Unherd). All credit to the professor for the having the honesty and humility to reflect on perceived failures of the Israeli national vaccine programme, for which he was partly responsible. And very encouraging that he states clearly that he thinks vaccine passports should be abandoned
I particularly liked the way in which you did not allow the issue of triaging to only be centred around potentially refusing the unvaccinated treatment. This is illogical and has to then involve other people who make life choices that might necessitate medical treatment.
I think Professor Cohen did quite well… especially as we all know he has other masters to answer to. As always it is political.
To get involved in the discussion and stay up to date, become a registered user.
It's simple, quick and free.
Sign me up
On the risks and rewards of herd immunity:
On Israeli school closures:
On the acceleration from pandemic to endemic:
On vaccine mandates:
Interesting – and well done Freddie on many of your incisive, probing questions which represent the views of people who are questioning the alarming trend in which the world is travelling – especially around vaccine mandates and passports.
Another excellent interview ‘scoop’, thank you Freddie, one of many that have punctuated the Covid fiasco (beginning with Prof Johann Giesecke back in April 2020, my introduction to Unherd).
All credit to the professor for the having the honesty and humility to reflect on perceived failures of the Israeli national vaccine programme, for which he was partly responsible. And very encouraging that he states clearly that he thinks vaccine passports should be abandoned
Join the discussion