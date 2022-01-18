Israeli vaccine chief: “We have made mistakes”

Video

Professor Cyrille Cohen talks herd immunity and his pandemic regrets

Professor Cyrille Cohen is head of Immunology at Bar Ilan University and a member of the advisory committee for vaccines for the Israeli Government. In a wide-ranging and forthright interview, the Professor tells Freddie Sayers: The Green Pass / vaccine passport concept is no longer relevant in the Omicron era and should be phased out (he expects it to be in short order in Israel)

He and his colleagues were surprised and disappointed that the vaccines did not prevent transmission, as they had originally hoped

The biggest mistake of the pandemic in Israel was closing schools and education – he apologised for that

Widespread infection is now an inevitable part of future immunity — otherwise known as herd immunity

Omicron has accelerated the pandemic into the endemic phase, in which Covid will be “like flu” KEY QUOTES

Especially with Omicron, where we don’t see virtually any difference, there is a very narrow gap between people vaccinated and non-vaccinated, both can get infected with a virus, more or less at the same pace. - Cyrille Cohen, UnHerdTV

On the behavioural science behind the Green Pass: