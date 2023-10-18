Is the EU to blame for Italy’s falling birth rate?
Giorgia Meloni isn't challenging the bloc's economic orthodoxy
Italy’s youth is vanishing. A recent report from the national statistics agency, Istat, revealed that Italy is the country with the fewest people aged 18-34 in proportion to its population of any country in the European Union. Just in the past 20 years, the number of young people has dropped by nearly a quarter.
This is due to the country’s birth rate falling off a cliff: in 2022, for the first time, the number of annual births fell below 400,000 as deaths soared to 700,000. The new births are therefore well below the replacement rate — the number of newborns needed to keep the population the same from one generation to the next — and have been for about a decade. As a result, every year Italy’s population shrinks by about 200,000 people. But the problem dates back to the mid-Nineties: the number of people aged 18-34 peaked in 1994, and has been declining ever since.
Italy is an extreme case of a phenomenon extending across the West (and to some extent globally), which has both cultural and biological causes. People either don’t want kids — because, for instance, they value their career and freedom above setting up a family — or they are unable to have them, due to declining fertility. Insofar as these cases are concerned, reversing the demographic trend is very hard.
But this is only part of the story. In many Western countries, there are also lots of people who would like to have children but postpone parenthood, sometimes indefinitely, for strictly socioeconomic reasons. In Italy, several studies have shown that the top-ranking reasons couples give for not having kids are the excessive resulting costs, income insecurity (fear of losing one’s job) and lack of family support services (such as early childhood and childcare services).
This is hardly surprising. Italy’s economy has been stagnating for the past 20 years, with a youth unemployment rate of over 20%. Wages are among the lowest in the bloc, and more than five million people — almost 10% of the population — live in absolute poverty. This is largely a result of the “legal and policy superstructure” imposed by the Maastricht Treaty of 1992, which paved the way for a policy of perpetual fiscal austerity and wage restraint.
The good news is that there is nothing inevitable about the current demographic trend in Italy and elsewhere and, with the right set of macroeconomic policies, it could be at least partly reversed. The problem is that this means challenging the dominant economic orthodoxy — which, in the EU’s case, is hardwired into the “economic constitution” of the bloc, and of the single currency in particular.
And this is where many “pro-family” conservative politicians — like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — fall short.
Meloni, who claims to lead a “patriotic and pro-family government”, has vowed to combat Italy’s demographic woes. Speaking at the Budapest Demographic Summit last month, she said that the government’s “primary objective is to initiate a substantial cultural change”. The implication here is that Italians aren’t having kids because they aren’t sufficiently “pro-family”, or because they have been corrupted by woke culture. This is risible — and ultimately reveals the emptiness of much current anti-woke and national conservative rhetoric.
Italians don’t need to be reminded that “we are all born of a man and a woman.” They need well-paid, stable jobs; efficient, accessible family services; and, if necessary, income support. Yet Meloni’s first measure in office was to eliminate the income support scheme introduced by the Five Star Movement — the only thing keeping many Italians out of extreme poverty. And the latest budget approved by the government contains nothing but timid, piecemeal “pro-parenthood” measures, to be financed within the tight fiscal margin sanctioned by the European Commission. The impact on the country’s birth rates will be negligible.
Ultimately, there’s only one “pro-family” policy capable of truly reversing the trend: a radical overhaul of the failed neoliberal policies of the past twenty years. But banging on about “family values” is admittedly cheaper.
The issue must be primarily cultural.
Italians may be poor by European standards, but they’re still rich by historical standards.
I chalk this all up to the stupidity/arrogance of academic economists and the psychopathy of our financial elite.
We could just go back to the 1980’s and look at two highly influential ideas that changed everything. First, the primacy of enhancing shareholder value in all corporate decision making. Second, the unfettered free trade across the globe was a good thing. The first came out of Harvard. The second, arguably, out of a combination of Harvard and Princeton.
Whole papers could be written on the social impacts of either of those. They also do not stand alone as the only insane or immoral policies to have come out of academia and then been sold and leveraged by the psychopaths that lead most large international companies and their disproportionate influence on government policy but they are representative of the shift in thinking that occurred that would lead to decades of workers being treated as they are today.
The key to this, is that the psychopaths among the financial elite have way way too much influence in government.
It is not the job of CEO’s to manage or worry about the social consequences of their operational decisions. That is the job of government. Government needs to be a check on CEO’s but it has been captured through corruption.
Until we get to the point where workers have the financial wherewithal and the time to have a raise a family properly, this will continue. That is going to require breaking the influence of big business and academia in government.
Do we have firm evidence that it is the poor (rather than the better off) who are failing to have children. This seems to be assumed by the article.
In Italy’s case economic insecurity is one of the main factors, studies and polls show. Elsewhere it might different.
.
Not sure if I would go down the income support route, lest Italy turns into part of the UK (and still with a poor birth rate).
The bloc wants to import a renewed population from across the Med rather than encourage current Europeans to have children. This is the Millennial version of multiculturalism and the 30somethings are starting to move into positions of power in Brussels and beyond.
