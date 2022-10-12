Investigating the Florida mRNA vaccine study
Are young men really dying from vaccine-related heart injury?
“Today, we released an analysis on Covid-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth.”
So went the announcement by the Florida Surgeon General, Joseph A. Ladapo, less than a week ago. The analysis he posted in PDF form listed no authors and was not attached to any publication or university, but made a claim that made headlines around the world: that young men were 84% more likely to die of heart problems in the 28 days after having had an mRNA-based Covid vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna.
This claim, unsurprisingly, sparked a huge reaction. Within hours experts had lined up to defend or attack the study: was it irresponsible flame-throwing by an under-qualified political appointee that was designed to help Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rather than save lives? Or was it a brave and long overdue public acknowledgement by an official of a danger we had all known about for too long?
Finding credible independent voices on a topic like vaccines is not easy. Many establishment experts would rather avoid the topic altogether, as they don’t want to be accused of casting doubt on the sacred shibboleth of vaccine safety. Meanwhile many anti-establishment critics have become activists, determined to uncover wrongdoing, and prove conspiracies far beyond the plausible evidence. Unsurprisingly, we found the sanest voices come from the Nordic countries.
First we spoke to Professor Anders Hviid, Senior Investigator in the Department of Epidemiology Research at the Danish Health Agency SSI. The Danes have been among the most evidence-led health officials in the world, and it is his agency that recently stopped offering vaccination to healthy under-50 year olds.
“If I had to phrase it nicely, this is an incomplete presentation,” says Professor Hviid. As well as the absence of authors and normal transparency, he is unconvinced by the method.
The so-called “self-controlled case series” method which the Florida study uses is unusual: instead of comparing one group against a control group, it looks at timings of events within the same group. The problem he raises is that when the “event” under examination is death, those individuals are obviously not present in the subsequent time period. “That’s a red flag for me,” Professor Hviid says. “I would have liked to see them discuss it and see if it is an important violation of the method.” He doesn’t stop there:
Professor Hviid prefers to point to his own pan-Nordic study investigating the link between myocarditis and mRNA vaccines. His study looked at the health records of all people across Denmark, Sweden and Norway, and did not shy away from controversy:
In summary, the Danish view is that while myocarditis is a genuine side effect of mRNA vaccines, it is very rare and does not cause deaths. It is serious for the small minority who suffer from it, and it factors into the agency’s decision to discontinue Covid vaccination for healthy under-50s, but it is not the cause of deaths in any significant number.
Next I spoke to Dr Tracy Hoeg. In theory, she belongs firmly in the anti-establishment corner: she is a consultant epidemiologist for the Florida Health Agency (reporting to none other than Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo) and she has been a vocal critic of lockdowns, school closures and vaccine mandates.
Although she is at pains to avoid criticising her “good friend” Mr Ladapo, even she is not fully convinced by the Florida study. She doesn’t know who the authors are, and she works in the same department: “It’s one finding, it’s one study… It’s interesting that it would only affect 18-39 year old males and not the other groups, so I don’t think it should be dismissed,” she said. But she acknowledges the very small sample size:
She also finds the evidence of the earlier Nordic study powerful:
She is against vaccinating children, against continued vaccine mandates on university campuses, and supports the Danish government’s decision to cease vaccinations for healthy under-50s: “If you’re healthy and you’re not high risk under 50, I think that that is a fair cut off.”
But she does not think that vaccines are the underlying cause of the excess deaths that we are continuing to observe around the world, which remains a popular theory on the internet:
Although they diverge in emphasis, it seems these experts are both approaching a position that we might call vaccine-centrism. This involves acknowledging that vaccine injury is real, that side-effects such as myocarditis are real, and for groups like younger men make the risk-reward calculus of taking further Covid mRNA boosters highly questionable. However, it rejects the idea that the vaccines have been causing large numbers of deaths and that there is any global conspiracy to cause or cover-up harms for malevolent ends.
All very convincing (apart from the original Ladapo announcement, apparently).
One might add that if both vaccine damage and COVID risk is quite low in the young, then both vaccination and non-vaccination could be reasonable choices. No strong reason *not* to vaccinate either.
F
I gather that “self-control” approach amounts to alternative language for “fixed effects” analysis. Nothing wrong with that, per se. Indeed, such an analysis could be entirely appropriate when analyzing non-experimental data.
I can imagine the analysis amounted to an off-the-shelf analysis of individualized “hazard rates”. Basically, the likelihood of an individual expiring on a given day may be very, very small, but vaccine status is a individual attribute. If the data show that hazard rates increase with vaccination, then there we go; we have evidence that the vax increased the likelihood of expiring.
Controlled experiments are all very nice, but running a big experimental study takes time and resources. Meanwhile, there is a lot of observational data laying around. There is information in those data. So, go ahead and run a standard “survival analysis” (that would yield individualized hazard rates). You know, do something like fit a semi-parametric Cox (proportional hazards) model to the data. That could make for a very compelling analysis. Is that what our friends in Florida did?
“The problem he raises is that when the “event” under examination is death, those individuals are obviously not present in the subsequent time period. ‘That’s a red flag for me,’ Professor Hviid says. ‘I would have liked to see them discuss it and see if it is an important violation of the method.'”
Haw? Call it “survival analysis” or analysis of “duration”. Analysis of death processes has a long history. It applies to questions like “How long does a light bulb last?” Or, “How long did people live after getting open-heart surgery?”
This is very standard stuff, replete with canned programs.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up