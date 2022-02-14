The “Far Right”, which is neither liberal or conservative, nor indeed radical, and has many similarities with the “Far Left” seems to from time to time get to a point around 12 to 15% of the polls, and gets no further. Then it drops back and vanishes; it has happened in almost every European democracy. It presumably represents an informal coalition between leftists who have become disillusioned and angry people (mostly young unemployed men) who want the state to do things but don’t like foreigners and do like a bit of discipline (applied to others preferably).
More seriously, it would be a disaster for the Spanish conservatives to ally themselves with Vox. At heart the PP are democrats and cautious modernisers, moderates who support liberty, a party exactly right for Spain if only they could stamp out the corruption which has bedevilled them. Vox have none of their instincts. They are bad people and do not deserve any support.
The Socialists are in many ways to blame for this mess; bad government, greed, incompetence, and the urge to distract from their record by endless harking back to the Civil War. They have released the bad stuff again, which is pretty unforgiveable.
In Spain, the Right-wing edges closer to power
Vox made significant gains in yesterday's regional election
Castile and Leon is a huge landlocked region to the north of Madrid. Yesterday its people went to the polls to elect a new Cortes or regional assembly.
The ruling conservative People’s Party (PP) called the election early after falling out with their coalition partners, the liberal Citizens party. But while the latter were almost wiped out, the PP made only modest gains. (See here for full results).
Instead, the balance of power will now be held by the Right-wing populist Vox party. Compared to the last election in 2019, Vox increased its vote share from 5.5% to 17.6%. From winning just one seat three years ago, it now holds 13 out of 81.
Spain (Castile and Leon), 95.4% of votes counted:
PP-EPP: 32%
PSOE-S&D: 30%
VOX-ECR: 18%
UP-LEFT: 5%
Cs-RE: 5%
UPL~G/EFA: 4%
EV/VB→NI: 2%
¡SY!→NI: 2%
XAV-*: 1%
…
➤ https://t.co/uqtqAgTaHO pic.twitter.com/eK1Wdy39Jy
— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) February 13, 2022
That’s still a long way behind the second-placed Socialists who now hold 28 seats (a loss of seven), but Vox is now the most obvious coalition partner for the first-placed People’s Party which has 31 seats (a gain of two).
The significance for the rest of Spain is clear. Yesterday’s result confirms a pattern seen in the national polls — the conservatives inching forward, the Left dropping back, the centrists collapsing and Right-wing populists poised to make gains. In fact, compared to the polls, Vox somewhat exceeded expectations in Castile and León.
If this pattern holds until the next general election — which needs to be held no later than December next year — then Spain faces the previously unthinkable: the return of the radical Right to power.
It should be said that Vox is not as far to the Right as General Franco was. Nor is there any credible scenario in which it ends up ruling Spain alone. By far the likeliest path into national office is as a junior coalition partner to the People’s Party.
Nevertheless, the fact is that there are no no-go areas for populism in Europe. Both Spain and Portugal, once thought to have been immunised by their history of dictatorship, are clearly susceptible.
The “Far Right”, which is neither liberal or conservative, nor indeed radical, and has many similarities with the “Far Left” seems to from time to time get to a point around 12 to 15% of the polls, and gets no further. Then it drops back and vanishes; it has happened in almost every European democracy. It presumably represents an informal coalition between leftists who have become disillusioned and angry people (mostly young unemployed men) who want the state to do things but don’t like foreigners and do like a bit of discipline (applied to others preferably).
This is woke tosh, starting with the headline. Far right? Far from what?
What’s wrong with Spain wanting to put Spanish interests first–helping Spanish people ahead of filthy foreign invaders who make up a significant % of Spain’s population? Does Spain have to be “multi-cultural?” What’s wrong with being Spanish?
This seems a bit like the Sweden Democrats. Some years ago I was in Sweden before an election and there were tents for all the parties–from the Pirate Party to Feminist Initiative (truly nutters–one conversation….”So you think that EVERYONE IN THE WORLD should be able to come and live in Sweden? Sure, why not? Sweden’s a big country, we have room….”), but NO Sweden Democrats, who were polling around maybe 10% at the time–I forget exactly.
Why no Sweden Democrats, why aren’t they here? Well, you know…. No, I don’t really know, please explain.
OK, if they set up a tent, people would attack it, tear it down, drive them away. There would be violence….
Really, I thought Sweden was a free country?
Yes, of course, it’s a free country, but….they’re Sweden Democrats. They’re racist…..
Another thing that bothers me is the use of ‘right-wing populist’. In my view there can be no such thing, or at least the words ‘right-wing’ no longer mean what I take them to mean, if ‘populist’ references ‘the will of the people’ (an impossibility).
Join the discussion