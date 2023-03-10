In defence of Russell Brand
Free societies need mavericks, heretics and ranters
It’s all over for Russell Brand. He’s been regarded with suspicion by the Left for a few years now, but with today’s denunciation by George Monbiot in The Guardian the process of excommunication is complete.
Monbiot begins his piece by admitting his previous admiration for his current bête noire. Indeed, in 2014, he nominated Brand as his hero of the year. One can only imagine his disappointment when the wildly anarchic stand-up comedian turned out not to be completely reliable.
But what is Brand supposed to have done wrong? According to Monbiot’s charge sheet it’s his “endless iterations of the alleged evils” of such individuals and institutions as the World Economic Forum, Nancy Pelosi, Anthony Fauci and big pharmaceutical companies.
These are influential persons and organisations. They shouldn’t be exempt from challenge — and certainly not because they clothe themselves in the garb of political and scientific progress. That said, Monbiot’s main gripe concerns the way in which Brand goes after his targets. In this regard, Exhibit A is Brand’s rant against the Dutch government’s enforcement of an environmental regulation on its farmers — which has provoked a popular backlash. Monbiot describes Brand’s words as a “classic conspiracy theory mashup: a tangle of claims that may be true in other contexts, random accusations, scapegoating and resonances with some old and very ugly tropes”.
Brand can be careless in his choice of language. Nitrate pollution from intensive agriculture needs to be controlled, therefore it’s wrong to say that “this whole fertiliser situation is a scam”. It’s also hard to buy the conspiratorial idea that environmental regulation is being used to facilitate a global “land grab” at the expense of small farmers.
However, there’s a distinction to be drawn between the questionable specifics of Brand’s argument and the bigger picture. Governments across Europe have spent decades pushing intensive agricultural methods on the countryside. In particular, the distortions of the Common Agricultural Policy have forced farmers to over-produce — and the big agri-industrial corporations that sold them the nasty chemicals which made this possible have profited handsomely. But now that governments can no longer ignore the environmental impacts of their policies, they’re placing the burden of putting things right on struggling farmers.
This isn’t a plot to nab their farms, but rather the same old story of big politics and big business dodging responsibility for their actions. Sometimes it takes an outlier like Russell Brand or Joe Rogan to articulate the anger that society ought to feel. That’s especially true when it needs to be directed at ‘progressive’ institutions — for instance, the European Union — that the conventional Left is reluctant to condemn.
Another example is the Covid lab-leak theory. The evidence that the virus escaped from a Chinese laboratory is now so strong that some parts of the US government now see it as the likeliest explanation. And yet not so long ago, the hypothesis was condemned as a conspiracy in the mainstream media and dismissed by experts like Dr Fauci.
Fortunately, there were those willing to disagree with the expert class — and put forward alternative ideas. The mavericks, heretics, ranters and fools of a free society may be wrong most of the time. But sometimes they’re not. And that’s when we need them.
Monbiot is such a worm. The reason people like Brand have foresaken “the Left” is because it’s filled with smuglords like him who haven’t realized they’re not underdogs anymore
…and speaking of conspiracies, has anyone checked those Epstein Flight Logs for George’s name? he seems a bit worried frankly 🙂
“…Free societies need mavericks, heretics and ranters…”
Let me stop you right there.
Russell Brand is neither a maverick nor a heretic, and although he may (incidentally) be a ranter, what he is above all, is a t**t. And free societies can have twats, but they definitely don’t *need* twats.
Does anybody still listen to Moonbat?
I remember Brand and Jordan Peterson talking for the first time some years ago, one of Peterson’s visits to the UK. Somewhere on youtube. No idea how or why the two met or agreed to talk. Brand’s idea of philosophising was to string big five dollar words together in an animated, shouty way, that sounds impressive but is just word salad. And Peterson was carefully trying to pick out some coherent thought to latch on to and forward the conversation with. JP was very much into “listen carefully to what other people say” mode but at the end of two hours was self-admittedly exhausted. Brand muddies the water to make it seem deep. He reminds me of those kids on their tiny bikes trying to do wheelies in front of the girls.I’m not a girl and I’m not impressed.
He is likeable and funny and not a sanctimonious Californian-style liberal. These are three excellent qualities in a celebrity. I treat his views as seriously as those of any other comic or actor, viz. I disregard them entirely the moment I hear them.
Funnily enough I have a friend who like Brand is an ex–drug addict. And he often spouts the same animated “word salad” that you describe. I wonder if the drugs cause it.
I forgot to add that I’m glad Brand has moved on from his earlier career as the self proclaimed second coming of Jesus Christ. That’s not my snark or hyperbole, promise.
“Free societies need mavericks, heretics and ranters”
Though do they need massive narcissists?
Brand goes beyond questioning the motivation of the US government and arms manufacturers and endorses Russian imperialism in the Ukraine. He knows his clientele and what they want to hear.
Brand understands his audience much in the same way as Andrew Tate and Dr John Campbell. Truth is irrelevant, these guys are selling a channel, an experience and also even a lifestyle choice. The more absurd the claims, the bigger the impact and the more hits, likes and shares they get.
They’re not really mavericks or thinkers, they’re just peddling a product.
What I’d really like to do to Brand however is glue his hands to the desk.
