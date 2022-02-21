Ignore the doomerists — we need to learn to live with Covid

Canada saw the declining need for mandates which control every aspect of your life as an existential crisis so turned violently on its own citizens. Once a government takes dictatorial powers, it never lets them go unless forced to. Look at AUS, NZ, UK, USA ( *Democrat state leaders did not have to restrain themselves as their voters expect no less, Liberal/Left being a cult of control), Germany, France, Belgium, Austria…….
Because most Politicians are:
“High-functioning sociopaths often test well on IQ tests and have superior intelligence. They are very charming, and their magnetic personality seem to naturally draw others to them. High-functioning sociopaths are typically very calculated and may show extreme patience when trying to lay the foundation necessary to work a situation for their own good.
High-functioning sociopaths usually hold jobs, are married, and have children. In fact, they can be extremely successful in life.”
These people are great at keeping the buses running, the schools paid for (unfortunate this trait is almost total in school heads), health services going… Although they skim off a great deal of the money to their corrupt friends – they keep things going. (almost all CEOs are sociopaths too)
BUT…. once you give them the raw power to control the people like pieces in some big game – they will never willingly let that power go.
Covid Response, Blank Slate, was the Gateway Drug to their Totalitarian madness – and now taking control back is going to a the biggest fight of the 2000s.
It also made them filthy rich – the Billionaires had their wealth grow by 68% in these Two years, and they used part of that to pay their sociopath politicos a reward – and they will not want to let that go…..
