How Rishi Sunak unleashed the anti-maths philistines
Judging by the reaction this week, snobbery over STEM is as strong as ever
What did Rishi Sunak say in the first major policy speech of his premiership this week? I have no idea, because for the last two days the entire Westminster ecosystem has been talking about nothing but his aspirational proposal, buried toward the end of his speech, to make all schoolchildren study maths in some form up to the age of 18.
This triggered a sort of collective PTSD among the entire Westminster lobby, London policy world, and British third sector. If you think I am exaggerating, I can do nothing better than to quote the actor Simon Pegg, who posted this unhinged (and curiously inarticulate, for someone who professes such love for the humanities) rant online:
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
It is impossible to imagine Mr Pegg bragging about being illiterate in the same manner. But whereas illiteracy is rightly viewed as a scourge that must be tackled, one can freely admit to being innumerate without suffering from any social embarrassment. Little wonder that Britain’s cultural luminaries regularly brag publicly about the fact they cannot solve maths questions set for 12-year-olds.
Curricular policy obviously cannot be made on the basis that one was good or bad at school in one subject or another. None of the great and good who complain bitterly about mathematics would countenance, say, an argument that history education should be pared back simply because many pupils don’t like history.
Of course, they would never countenance it because history — despite the slow-motion collapse of the academic humanities — is high-status among the British elites; and the sciences, despite all the empty talk about promoting STEM, decidedly are not. C.P. Snow famously complained in 1959 that his brilliant academic colleagues were not embarrassed in the least in their ignorance of the most basic scientific concepts, and nothing has changed since then, to judge from this latest kerfuffle.
None of this is inevitable. Even the Victorians, who Snow blamed for privileging the humanities at the expense of the sciences and whose achievements in both fields were at least as great as ours, knew better than to view the two branches of learning as being engaged in a zero-sum competition.
Until 1854, one could not read Classics at Cambridge without having first passed gruelling examinations in mathematics; Senior Wranglers — the highest-scoring candidates — were treated as minor celebrities, and their portraits were printed in national newspapers. As late as 1916, C.S. Lewis was not permitted to take up a classical scholarship at Oxford, the less scientifically-minded of the two universities, until he had passed the university entrance examinations in mathematics.
The Victorians could be accused of many things, but not of philistinism. They understood that different kinds of learning complemented, not opposed, each other. The shrill critics of increased mathematical education are as much enemies of culture and learning as the monomaniacal STEM obsessives who see no life beyond science.
I accept that most adults will not need complicated mathematics in their adult lives. However I would support the idea of ‘practical statistics’ being taught to prepare students for adult life.
Mind you The Powers That Be might not be so willing for the general population to really understand how the presentation of statistics by governments and the media is often deeply flawed or vigorously ‘spun’.
The problem with teaching statistics at present is that students can often learn a formula for working out mean for example with relative ease, but ask them to understand the reasons why a statistic may be misleading, or how a company decides what kind of statistical data to present in marketing, and they struggle.
Teaching more statistics to children, especially those who are going to need to dedicate a lot more energy to learning a formula than the students I met and saw going through the learning process (all with top grades at maths GCSE expecting to go on to STEM at good universities), is not going to help them to take every piece of data presented to them with a critical eye.
The real problem with education at present is not a lack of numerical skills, for the vast majority of people never need the majority of actual maths skills they learn in schools as is, it is a lack of priority on critical thinking across all subject areas.
Those same intelligent young people I saw grasping multivariable calculus with ease spent their breaks talking about how they were going vegan, and expressing a uniform belief that Brexit supporters were racist, not because of a lack of ability, but because they had spent so much time in an environment where conforming to singular interpretations and opinions was heavily rewarded, where regurgitating a formula was seen as more indicative of their cleverness than an ability to think outside of the box.
Indeed. Mathematics was far from my favourite subject – perhaps because it was taught as a set of recipes to learn.
However we did a term of statistics at Uni where the subject was taught as building a numerical model of the world, and how we could (or should avoid) derive useful information about real life from ‘the model’.
Happy days.
This argument that mathematics isn’t needed in later life completely misses the point. Mathematics is about abstract thought and anything which practices that helps to expand the intellect and one’s general ability to think. “Solve for x in this equation” is the beginning of abstract thought.
I don’t disagree that this is what maths should be, but the way that it is actually taught means that even most of those who excel focus not on this, but on regurgitating whatever will lead them to a tick rather than a cross next to their answer, hence why I say they can memorise and use a formula, but they don’t understand the real world contexts where it is applicable, the limitations to particular methods, or the alternatives, because they cannot see the process as an abstraction or extrapolate how to use it in other ways.
All of this side of maths is left by the wayside in the rush to tick off topics on an ever more massive list, and the little analytics that is taught tends to come from things tacked on to the latter parts of humanities or doled out in small doses to those who show sufficient natural skill to make it all the way up to university level maths.
Also, I do think it is a mistake to view maths as expanding the intellect, because unfortunately, all that any educational process can do is assist us in making the most of our in-born intellect, it cannot socially engineer the minds of the populace to produce a society full of people with genius level IQs and skillsets to match, thus those of us who are naturally good at maths need to be a little more understanding of those who cannot, and not think that if we spend enough time making them do maths that they will eventually become proficient at it.
Brilliant article, thank you Yuan Yi Zhu and Unherd.
If it was up to me this article would be printed and stapled to Simon Pegg’s face in the hope that the clown might actually absorb some reason and humility. Failing that, at least rolled up and shoved in the other end, where he’s getting his opinions from at present, evidently.
It seems to me that there is a fundamental misunderstanding of what and to which age math should be taught in schools. Before anybody accuses me of being anti-STEMM let me say I’m a MD/PhD, a practicing scientist in the area of biophysics and use plenty of math in my work.
The truth is that the only things people need to know in terms of math (and the only thing they need to remember as adults) are the following:
(a) basic numeracy in terms of being able to add, subtract, multiple and divide (i.e. not hav to be reliant on a calculator).
(b) understand the concept of percentages. What does percent mean.
(c) Have a very basic understanding of statistics and statistical significance: i.e. understand the difference between mean, median and mode, know what a standard deviation is, know the difference between two measures that is required for significance (differ by greater than the sum of 2 standard deviations), and know the difference between standard deviation and standard error of the mean, and appreciate that the standard error of the mean only provides information regarding the precision but not accuracy with which a mean is determined (i.e. the difference between the true mean and the measured mean).
Basically that’s it. And the truth is that nobody who doesn’t make regular use of mathematics in their work lives can be expected to retain or remember anything more. It’s just like anatomy in medical school: 2 weeks after the 1st year exam everybody has forgotten all their anatomy except the real basics – then if they want to become surgeons and pass their FRCS exam they have to spend a year relearning their anatomy!
It is also helpful to have some knowledge of practical measurements, precision, tolerances and error bars. So that when someone tells you (I made up the example here) that the UK inflation rate is 9.75% you really understand that the uncertainty on this sort of measurement can easily be +/-10% – in other words that an “increase” from 9.75% in one month to 9.81% the next might easily be a decrease.
The danger in an increasingly digital world is that the inummerate take the super precise numbers we get out of computers and digital devices at face value.
I think what Rishi Sunak is calling for is not really “more maths”, but rather more “practical numeracy”. Something that could usefully be learned in school. But in fact, something I only really learned in the school science, design and technology and university engineering lab work. I’m not convinced this stuff is taught anything like as well as it used to be when we did more manufacturing. The lessons apply equally to everyday economics and finance.
Maybe, but how many people learn all these things in primary school and then forget them again before they enter the world of work? Plenty, I’d wager, and that alone would justify Sunak’s measures.
So you’re content that the worlds of physics, chemistry, and a lot of modern biology, are forever closed to most people.
Sally Clarke would have not had her life wrecked had Sir Roy Meadow had a better education in statistics. The problem is often not what we don’t know but what we think we know but actually don’t. A little learning can be a dangerous thing if wrong and delivered with sufficient confidence by a man with a distinguished reputation.
Humanities grad here. Hated maths at school. I think the trouble is that the old system of having a rounded education has been destroyed (perhaps irretrievably) by intense specialisation. It isn’t enough to have a modern languages degree any more as back in the day modern languages often meant you knew several to a decent standard – which allowed post-university exploration. Nowadays modern language undergrads (me included) only learn 1 language to a high standard. We had postgrad students in our language department who only spoke/read one language.
I don’t know if the clock can be turned back.
It will ultimately have to be. British 16 year olds specialise to a ludicrous degree, before they know who or what they are. An awful lot of Britain’s problems stem from this. The breadth of ignorance can be extraordinary. It’s taken 60 years or more to reach this sorry state, but reversing it will have to start sometime.
The obsession with intense specialisation in modern education does seem in some ways to do harm to both ends of the learning spectrum. Whilst in some ways it allows those who are particularly skilled in one area to focus on that, it means that a lot of pressure to tick all the boxes for maths and english skills in a shorter time frame is imposed upon everyone, but especially those who aren’t gifted in those areas.
Those who struggle with maths or English are frequently held back under current systems, given more time, but penalised by being told they can’t do A levels until they achieve a certain grade in maths and English in spite of the majority of what those qualifications test being unrelated to actual literacy and numeracy.
It’s also bad for those who like me are all rounders with the potential to be polymaths. The only subject I ever struggled with in school was physical education, was considered gifted in maths, English and languages from early on in my schooling, and acquired my maths GCSE by the age of 14. However, once I was shunted from school into the world of the sixth form, I struggled, as not only was I expected to pick just a few subjects to focus on that would be tailored to just one degree subject, I would have to learn those in a very strict time scale, with no real allowances for variance in health, circumstance, etc.
Now in my late 30s, I have multiple degrees, I have studied both STEM and humanities, and walk an interdisciplinary path in academia, but I had to take a very roundabout route that most with the potential simply would not be able to follow, and I have suffered economically for that.
Sorry but you have got this completely wrong! The problem is those children who just don’t get maths, for whatever reason, and go through life not getting it and suffering because of that. If you haven’t got basic numeracy, which is all you need (ie understanding of basic number relationships, percentages, statistics and how spreadsheets work etc) by 16, then studying a higher level after 16 is totally and utterly pointless, if fact way less than pointless but a waste of everyone’s time and cause of unpleasant frustration! Improving basic maths education before 16 is what is required. Quite what that has got to do with entrance requirements at Oxbridge a couple of hundred years ago is a mystery to me.
Well all students in Ireland, and across most of Europe, study maths up until leaving school at 18 and it doesn’t seem to do them any harm. If you haven’t got basic numeracy by age 16, maybe you need to stick at it.
It is emphatically NOT true that basic numeracy skills are all an adult needs in an advanced industrial economy, where political agendas are justified on the basis of statistics and probability, and products and services are marketed in the same way. With only basic arithmetic you are utterly at the mercy of the general process of advocacy masquerading as advice.
If you read Innumeracy by John Allen Paulos, for instance, you will find an explanation of how Bayesian statistics produces apparently self-contradictory explanations for the results of mass testing for diseases. The example he used was for AIDS testing (the book is about 30 years old) but it came in to relevance recently in the pandemic where one commentator on the news got clean away with claiming live on air that although the various Covid tests have a 2% error margin, it doesn’t matter because the false positives are cancelled out by the false negatives. This howler of a mistake was never challenged, and therefore succeeded in almost certainly assisting in giving more public confidence to the pandemic approach than it ever deserved.
The reason it’s wrong is this: the proportion of false negative to false positives depends not just on the accuracy of the test, but the real incidence of the disease in the population. If it is the case that only about 1% to 2% of the population have active Covid infections at any given time, it follows that the false positives will greatly outweigh the false negative, thus providing the illusion that the infection rate is much higher than it really is.
It is also why in practice someone unfortunate enough to have received a positive HIV test, one possessig a 98% accuracy rating, in reality has about a 50% chance of actually having the disease, once you correct for the bias effect.
The point here is not that every school leaver ought to be qualified to operate a Bayesian statistical analysis, it is that they ought to be capable of spotting obvious fallacies in the arguments and claims made by others and to defend their own ideas without making those same mistakes. The present situation in which school leavers may be incapable of this while having been educated in more “esoteric” (read “useless”) subjects is completely indefensible.
Of course it’s not what every adult needs and no more, but it is all most people need. School leavers at 16 are all educated in maths way beyond what most will ‘need’, in the sense that they have been given that education, the problem is that a sadly significant proportion still don’t get it.
My point is that nonetheless most school leavers are less adept in maths than they actually need to be. You are confusing qualifications with education. They are not interchangeable in the context of the article.
I was pretty poor at most things including Maths until I went to college. Once it was linked to a real world situation, it seemed pretty straight forward. So for once I agree with Rishi.
It is amazing how many media personalities actively agitate against maths. They might have got the hang of it if they had come at it from another angle.
Comparing illiteracy with innumeracy in this context is idiotic. No one is asking children to study English till 18 and GCSE level maths is a perfectly good level of maths education. What Rishi wants is to make sure children have “analytical skills”. Well, math is only one small part of analytical skills. Creativity and critical thinking are required too. As for your assertion that there’s some kind of STEM snobbery, given that the number of young people taking humanities subjects at all levels keeps plummeting I think that any snobbery is actually directed at the arts.
Rishi’s not necessarily wrong about Maths but the real problem with the speech was the total absence of a vision for the future of the country. We don’t need more mediocre managerialism, we need inspiration and action.
Arithmetic is little more than learning verbs in a language. Core concepts people use everyday are scale, ratios, optimisation, trends, accounts, and rates of change. If you can’t work with these, then it’s difficult to see how you can have an informed, or even a useful view of tons of issues. For instance, environment, taxes, regulations, budget-making or any complex systems. For instance, how much do you spend on schools or nurses? What’s the scale difference between solar and nuclear? What’s the optimum tax level? Or how many seeds do you plant? How much do you invest in a pension?
If you’re happy for other people to make those decisions, then by all means skip out of the relatively simple maths taught at school.
Hear hear hear! Hooray for at least one voice that recognises the shocking attitude of elites and media alike towards both mathematics and numeracy (two separate issues). I saw some fool on TV opine a few days ago that algebra was also about long division, and not just about ‘a equals x’. I find such attitudes truly scary and alienating.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe