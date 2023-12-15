How an Elon Musk university could disrupt academia
The billionaire is pumping $100 million into a new higher education scheme
This hasn’t been a comfortable few weeks for America’s academic establishment. An escalating controversy around antisemitism on campus has already resulted in the resignation of Liz Magill, President of the University of Pennsylvania; and pressure on Claudine Gay, President of Harvard. But just when things can’t get any worse for the ivory tower progressives, it’s reported that that Elon Musk is planning to found his own university in Austin, Texas.
According to Bloomberg, a Musk charity called “The Foundation” has allocated $100 million in funding for a “STEM-focused primary and secondary school” with the aim of eventually expanding into higher education.
Musk is already investing big-time in Austin — for instance he moved Tesla’s headquarters there in 2021. However, there’s more going on here than the building of a company town. Though he hasn’t announced anything directly about the planned university, Musk clearly wants to disrupt the academic establishment. For instance, this week he highlighted a post from his fellow tech lord, Marc Andreessen. It was a list of “Ten books for understanding The Bonfire Of The Universities”.
Writing for UnHerd in 2017, I argued that conservative donors should “never forget that politics is downstream of culture” — and that with “universities across the western world being turned into Leftist madrassas”, new foundations dedicated to academic rigour were desperately needed.
So far, the attempts to challenge the status quo have been rather hit and miss. Peter Thiel, for instance, thinks it better to offer promising young people grants not to go university. Another high profile educational initiative — the Prager University Foundation (PragerU) — isn’t actually a university. As for Trump University, the less said the better. Then there’s the university system in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis is using all the powers of his office to push through reform from the top-down.
A more promising bottom-up approach is the University of Austin (UATX), which though not connected with Musk’s embryonic project, appears to share a similar purpose. According to its website, the new university’s mission is to “fearlessly pursue the truth” and “champion academic freedom”.
Hopefully UATX is the first of many new counter-cultural universities. But while it would be understandable if they defined themselves in opposition to woke academia, they must be bigger than that. That’s because there’s a lot more wrong with the conventional universities than the creeping rot of wokeness. Contemporary higher education — and not just in America — is an economic bubble based on extracting ever-higher fees in return for inflated grades, pointless credentials and activism masquerading as scholarship.
If Musk really wants to disrupt academia then his university shouldn’t solely do away with the bureaucrat-ideologues, but also with unnecessary overheads of every description. He should build the leanest of academic models — and pass-on the savings to the students. Furthermore, he should give them the opportunity to work part-time in his various enterprises.
That way, Musk U could offer a top-class education at a fraction of the usual cost. If the established academic system is indeed a bubble, then his university should be the needle.
I really hope Musk pulls through on this one. Might be a first step to breaking the stranglehold that wokeness has on not just academia, but culture and institutions as well. Initiatives like this give me hope that all’s not lost yet.
It would take more than just one initiative to break the woke stranglehold. Wokeness is to Generation Z (and fellow travellers) what Rock’n’Roll / Hippy culture was to the Boomers.
That’s why Danny D referred to it as “a first step”.
Y’don’t say!
Absolutely, universities in Europe especially the UK and Ireland have just become business enterprises selling degrees to overseas students. Our mission should be educating the brightest and the best (and that isn’t the whole top 50% either) of our own students. And now we’re being infested with DIE nonsense too.
If Musk succeeds in building a mean and lean university, more power to him. The fees at US universities are totally out of control, leading to disastrous levels of student debt. We can just hope that this is more than just another Musk vanity project.
A vanity project? Like Tesla, the rockets, the satellites? These were vanity projects?
Yep.
Doesn’t MIT offer some tutor-free online courses free of charge already ?
This would be truly revolutionary if rolled out but then, of course, all our inner cities with their thousands of units of student accommodation and pointless courses lacking any academic rigour would collapse in a heap .
If the bubble were ever truly to burst, we’d all go down with it.
We know where Musk stands on the “antisemitism as free speech” issue but will his university differ from the US elite colleges by suppressing it?
Isnt there a non woke college already in London? And the private University of Buckingham, now with a medical school?
And the proposed primary and then 2ry school to focus on STEM subjects , Dyer ready to put up many millions, rejected by the local council?
My concern with all of these projects is that they’ll just become as closeted and bubbled as the current institutions but in the anti-woke vein. They aren’t setting these up as places to speak freely but rather as a place where they can air their pre-existing opinions freely and find a safe space for them.
Will they genuinely discuss in good faith whether, for example, there are or can be more than two genders? Or will they – just like many of the free-thinking free-speakers here – just enter the debate with their prejudices with no intention to change their ill-founded opinions?
And why does any of that matter anyway if you’re studying one of the more “rigorous” disciplines like STEM? If they were actually dedicated to their field and didn’t waste so much time on social media or watching TV and playing video games the culture wars bs wouldn’t touch them.
If we stopped pretending that higher education was a good idea for any but the top 10% of students, the whole woke bubble would burst within a generation.
I don’t take anything Elon Musk’s says at face value, Like everything else he says and dose, its just a desperate cry for attention. He is a raging narcissist.
Ubiquitous availability of low-interest student loans fueled tuition inflation and a market bubble in academia for decades, not vice versa. More, less-qualified students are graduating with inferior educations and fewer job qualifications — while being saddled by excruciating student debt. Elon Musk is just the man to burst this bubble the same way he broke the Progressive lock on free speech with Twitter. The impact of bursting the Education industry bubble will make that pale by comparison. Elites will have nowhere to land but flipping burgers at McDonald’s. No, even that is getting automated.
Who exactly are the elites here if they aren’t celebrity historian Niall Fergusson, billionaire Peter Thiel, Billionaire Elon Musk, millionaire Ron DeSantis? If you think these people are on your side you’re an Elon Mug.
