Giorgia Meloni’s gay parenting bill is unconservative
Limiting parental rights will further break up families
Italy is beginning to crack down on gay parenting rights. After Poland and Hungary, it is now the only EU country that forbids gay couples from adopting children.
In 2016, Italy legalised same-sex civil unions under a centre-Left government, but pressure from Catholic and conservative groups prevented legally granting them adoption rights.
Some critics argued at the time that this ban on adoption would lead gay couples seeking surrogacy — whether commercial or altruistic — abroad, which is illegal in Italy. It is considered a criminal act, punishable with up to two years in prison and €1 million in fines, with the country’s law stating that the woman who bears the child in her womb is legally its mother.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is now pushing for a bill to make surrogacy a universal crime. This means that if gay couples with Italian citizenship seek surrogacy in foreign countries where it is legal, and then return to Italy seeking parental rights, they risk the same harsh punishment. Though the law is difficult to enforce, it is testament to the increasingly intolerant approach Italy’s government is adopting towards gay couples.
Up until recently, there were regulatory loopholes in which same-sex couples could return with children legally recognised abroad via local administrations. But the centre-Left mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, was prohibited from continuing this practice with a letter sent by the Ministry of the Interior citing Italy’s highest court, claiming that the legal recognition of parental status required court approval. Children of gay couples are thus left in a legal limbo, as they are denied the right to have both parents recognised on their birth certificate. The EU has attempted to enforce a law that made recognition of gay parents applicable to the entire bloc, but it was blocked by Italy’s senate.
Stripping children from the legal status of their parents because of surrogacy performed abroad, including with gay parents, is a dangerous proposition. It means denying children the status and security that comes with having two parents. In extreme cases, should the legal parent pass away, the child would risk being transported to an orphanage, with the second non-legal parent having to attempt emergency adoption. If both parents were found guilty of seeking surrogacy abroad and were punished with prison time, the child would risk having no parents at all.
More fundamentally, Meloni’s push to strip gay couples of parental recognition is a distinctly unconservative move. The fact is that it will result in a further break-up of family life, which is something to which the Italian PM is meant to be opposed. In the context of Italy’s rapidly declining birth rate, such strict laws on surrogacy won’t induce the birth of more children: quite the opposite. This measure should be strongly opposed.
author is conflating here “gay couples rights” with the right of buying a baby through surrogacy. very astute indeed.
while it’s true that banning them from adopting is a frontal attack on them (something I find unacceptable, by the way), it’s also true that surrogacy is used mostly by non gay couples. Forbidding this abhorrent practice can’t be an attack on gay couples.
having children is not a human right which needs to be guaranteed by the State. If you can’t conceive…. well, life is hard I guess..?
In what possible way is this article advocating for a viewpoint that is “unherd”? The author’s view is going to be pretty much the sacred unquestionable viewpoint of every single media, political and social organisation in this country and much of the West. The few institutions that still laugh, increasingly with a note of either panic or despair, at the clear disingenuity of the phrase ‘children of gay couples’, can probably be counted on one hand.
Gay couples cannot, by nature, have children. That’s not bigotry, it’s just the way it is. So they either have to adopt or use surrogacy/sperm donation so that they can play happy families. Whether you think they should ‘have the right’ to acquire human life to fit their lifestyle choice in this way (and thereby in many cases deny the child a real mother or father) is the question this article should have been pondering.
If an article here NEEDS some specific criteria to be Unherd then the idea of creating a law that is intrinsically anti family and therefore deeply strange for Italian culture and which consequently could be used way beyond its original remit surely qualifies?
“Gay couples cannot, by nature, have children. That’s not bigotry, it’s just the way it is. So they either have to adopt or use surrogacy/sperm donation so that they can play happy families.”
You could have finished that with “be families”. Your deliberate implication that gay couples can’t actually be a family shows your prejudice.
no, just fact
I honestly don’t see how restricting homosexuals from adopting “will result in a further break-up of family life”.
The author seems to have her own idea of what conservatism entails. I am not sure many conservative would share her view.
It’s what one might call muddying the waters, confusing two issues to make it more palatable.
Surely this is more a case of the Catholic Church reasserting it’s dominance in Italy!
I am not sure what planet I am meant to be on when opposing same-sex couples raising someone else’s child is ‘unconservative’.
Ok.So in which (or whose) planet is banning gay couples from raising children considered being “conservative”? In fact all relevant research agrees that being raised in ANY family is far better for children than no family or being raised in an orphanage.
What part of ‘buying children is immoral’ do you think is incorrect?
The traditional (conservative, if you like) view is that children are best raised by their natural mother and father. That’s not complicated or controversial. Children being raised by two people of the same sex is at best second best, although two women are probably better than two men (at least in the early years).
I think, R, that we need to focus less attention on labels such as “conservative” or “liberal” (which are notoriously changeable in any case) and more attention on the actual matter at hand. Instead of proposing a solution to this conflict with the implicit goal of being dutifully conservative, let alone of being seen that way for rhetorical or political purposes, Alessandra Bocchi should have done so with the goal of intellectual or moral independence and coherence whatever the label that others use to describe, support or oppose it. I happen to make choices often (though not always) that most people consider conservative, but I don’t believe that conservatism or any school of thought is an end in itself. And if that puts me on the frontier between conservatism and liberalism or some other ism, then so be it.
By the way, this very preoccupation with political and academic labels did no service to readers of Patrick Deneen’s article on free speech–that is, to those who actually had an interest in free speech as distinct from a preoccupation with the intellectual lineage of John Stuart Mill and his followers or adversaries.
Your question deserves an answer nonetheless. Bocchi is trying to argue that one reason for supporting surrogacy and adoption for gay couples is that doing so keeps parents and children together, which affirms the family as a valuable institution. Because those who identify themselves as conservatives (or are identified that way by others) insist on the inherent and universal need for families, it would follow that not keeping parents and children together would undermine the family and is therefore “unconservative.”
What she fails to say, however, is that the word “family” now has at least two conflicting definitions. I suggest that children who have either two mothers or two fathers–and therefore lack either a mother or a father–do not have families that serve their needs adequately. In unusual cases due to death, abandonment or separation, communities can fill in for missing parents and have always done so. But when those cases become the norm, both statistically and legally, then the new phenomenon takes on a life of its own. Some people would reply to me that mothers and fathers are interchangeable, of course, and therefore that having both male and female parents can make no difference to children. After all, no one argues that gay people cannot love children and sacrifice for children. But parenting requires more than providing children with love no matter how altruistically (let alone providing them with material resources).So, if you think that mothers and fathers actually have distinct functions, as I do, then it would follow that opposing both gay marriage (with children) and single parenting (by choice) are not in the best interest of children and therefore do not support the family.
Some people see me as an ally, because I support their conservative cause. Others don’t, because my being gay is alien to their conservative worldview. Either way, I don’t really care. What I do care about is supporting the family in a society that now insists not only on redefining the family continually (even its biological foundation) but also on deconstructing it and therefore destroying it (along with ever other institution) in the name of some utopian ideal.
Very well argued. I don’t agree on every point you raise (and there are many!) but i certainly concur on your initial point regarding the use of labels in articles, which are often used as a poor substitute for substance.
Remind me when it became acceptable to buy human beings.
I am bored rigid by tedious gay whining…
The mental state of children born through surrogacy, egg donation, and sperm donation needs to be considered. The psychological impact of being conceived by any of these means can’t be ignored. The selfishness of the “parents” has to be weighed against all other considerations.
What is mainly means is that those children are very much wanted, rather than the result of intercourse following which one or more of the parents may just regret the resulting pregnancy.
I don’t get it. As long as their actions don’t harm others, why are we imposing our morality on gay couples? Of all the social and economic issues facing Italy today, I would think this is pretty low on the priority list.
Is everything permitted? And if so, why not the law in question?
‘As a first-time surrogate, you can make up to $72,000 with ConceiveAbilities depending on where you live and your current salary.
This includes our $10,000 limited time bonus and more. ConceiveAbilities is the highest paying surrogacy agency and offers the highest compensation package for surrogates.
How much you make as a surrogate depends on your individual experience, location, and more. Find out your estimated earnings with our surrogacy pay calculator.’
So this law could be applied to all parents who attempt surrogacy or even adoption?
surrogacy and adoption don’t go in the same box. not close, not even remotely.
and yes, Italy has effectively banned surrogacy for everyone. Probably the most feminist policy they never thought they could put in place
