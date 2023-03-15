Germany’s Health Minister changes tune on vaccine injuries
Karl Lauterbach is having a dramatic fall from grace
Outside of Germany, few people have heard of Karl Lauterbach, Germany’s Minister for Health. But he’s one of the key figures in the Western Covid response. Once hailed as a hero, he’s now engulfed in the biggest vaccine-injury scandal to have emerged since the pandemic.
Lauterbach has served in the role since December 2021, under the traffic light coalition led by Olaf Scholz. Often described as “Germany’s Fauci”, Lauterbach — a professor of health economics and epidemiology and long-time member of the SPD — rose to national prominence early on into the pandemic as a Covid hardliner.
In his role as an advisor to Angela Merkel and prominent TV and Twitter commentator, and then as the country’s health minister, Lauterbach adopted an aggressively pro-lockdown and pro-vaccination stance, claiming that his aim was to vaccinate every single German — through the imposition of mandates, if necessary — in order to achieve so-called “herd immunity”.
Like most countries, Germany didn’t make vaccination legally mandatory for the general population, but rather made it de facto mandatory by making one’s Covid status a precondition for leading anything resembling a normal life — and making life impossible for the unvaccinated, including through targeted lockdowns.
A small but vocal minority of politicians — including the far-Left Sahra Wagenknecht and the far-Right AfD — opposed Lauterbach’s mass vaccination policies, warning about the side effects of these novel mRNA-based vaccines. Lauterbach responded by claiming — not only in a now-infamous tweet but also in several talk shows — that the Covid vaccines were “without side effects”. It was an astonishing claim, considering numbers from Germany’s own Ministry of Health showed (also repeated by Lauterbach himself) that reported serious adverse events occurred in one in 5,000 vaccinations. This increased up to 2 in 1,000 for all suspected adverse events.
Those words are now coming back to haunt Lauterbach. Over the past two years, more than 300,000 cases of vaccine side effects have accumulated in the Ministry’s own system, and more and more people are lodging compensation claims against the state — which, based on the contracts signed by the EU with vaccine manufacturers, is liable for any vaccine-related damage. Meanwhile, the subject of vaccine injuries has begun to be openly discussed in the German mainstream media.
All this has forced Lauterbach to make a spectacular U-turn. In a recent TV interview, he admitted that vaccine-induced injuries are a serious issue, and that his ministry was planning to launch a programme to investigate the negative consequences of Covid vaccination and improve care as soon as possible. Additionally, Lauterbach said that he hopes pharmaceutical companies will voluntarily help to compensate those harmed by the vaccines. “That’s because the profits have been exorbitant”, he said. Just a year ago he had said: “The pharmaceutical companies will not get rich with vaccines”.
Lauterbach’s words were welcomed by opposition parties, with the CDU now calling for an inquiry to investigate the government’s Covid response, but drew mixed reactions from his own coalition allies. “Such statements don’t contribute to strengthening Germany as a research and medicine location,” said the pharmaceuticals expert of the FDP coalition party — a reference to BioNTech’s recent decision to boost its investment in the country. This also explains Scholz’s silence.
It’s hard to imagine a more ruinous fall from grace for Lauterbach: in just over a year he’s gone from national hero to symbol of the pandemic failures. On this issue, we may only be beginning to scratch the surface.
My question is what does this “fall from grace” mean, in practical terms, for Lauterbach?
It appears he has suffered reputational damage with the German public. What will happen to his career, though? Will he have to step down as Minister for Health? If so, what will he then do? Will he return to academic life, perhaps as a senior administrator given his experience in government? Will he be given lucrative board seats at pharmaceutical companies? Will he take up a senior position at the WHO or some other NGO?
Will he, and other leaders who issued similar advice about the vaccines, and who, directly or indirectly, forced people to take them, face any significant penalties?
Just for the record, I took the initial Pfizer vaccines willingly. Soon after I developed a minor immune problem. My oldest living relative now refuses to take any more covid vaccines because of the intense reaction she experiences with them. Her daughter now suffers from a rare form of vasculitis (inflammation of the lining of the blood vessels) that started soon after the vaccines.
I’m not anti-vax. I took the covid vaccines willingly because the intense media campaign convinced me of covid’s severity. But I now hear from many people who are having problems associated with these mRNA vaccines, but still governments and media are largely downplaying any problems while at the same time urging kids under 5 to get vaccinated even though kids are at almost zero risk from this disease.
It might well be possible to develop a safer covid vaccine. By the bizarre logic of legal liability, however, will Pfizer and Moderna even try to improve the safety of their vaccines because to do so would impliedly admit there was a safety problem in the first place?
It could not have happened to a nicer guy.
In a cabinet anyway distinguished by truly breathtaking tone-deafness and incompetence, Lauterbach still managed to excel in those skills by standard deviations.
My problem with these vaccine discussions is that it is easy to have a strong opinion with hindsight. Hindsight is very convenient.
Back in 2020 COVID hit us like a tsunami. Nobody knew what to expect. People in government took advice but everybody had different advice – which to believe?
There were articles about how long the virus could survive on different surfaces – the best was copper where the virus only lasted for a few seconds. There was a post on UnHerd from a professor in New Zealand for all handrails in public places to be replaced by new versions made from copper. My neighbour used to go food shopping and put all of her purchases into a washing machine cycle before she would handle the wrapping.
Nobody knew. Now comes hindsight to rescue us all.
I agree with your point about hindsight and that many severe measures were justified in the earliest days of the pandemic when we knew little about this virus.
My criticism focusses on the unwillingness of governments throughout the world to change their response in light of what we learned about the virus, and vaccines, over time. It soon became evident, for example, that only the oldest and sickest people were at serious risk from the virus. And when the vaccines arrived we soon learned they did not prevent transmission and so, for example, there was no reason to force children to be vaccinated in order to attend school.
To this day, the US government urges vaccination for under fives. Why? These young children are at almost no risk from the virus and we have mounting evidence of side effects from the vaccines.
Yes agreed. But you need to apply a timescale to this. For the first year, say March 2020 to March 2021, people didn’t know. There came rumours of vaccines and people in conversation were almost praying for a vaccine. It was automatic that when a vaccine came, people would take advantage of it.
It became evident that the virus affected old people. But those people were the ones who were most terrified. If you had said in March ‘21, ‘OK, we don’t need vaccinations after all’, none of the older people would have believed it.
With this uncertainty in the old, the problem with children was transmission to the old. Yes, we know today that the vaccine does not prevent transmission but when did we know that, exactly? I don’t mean when was it first mooted, I mean when did everybody know? I don’t think you can answer that definitively because there was a plethora of conflicting stories floating around.
I agree with your last paragraph of course.
No. We knew. Right from the start.
We didn’t all have our heads stuffed up our rear ends.
https://mobile.twitter.com/EyesOnThePriz12/status/1253080674443186177
https://mobile.twitter.com/EyesOnThePriz12/status/1326557670959177731
This is not knowing. This is more intellectual people thinking they know.
Time for a bit of context. Of course vaccines can cause harm – all medicines can. Next time you have a headache, check the leaflet that comes with your Paracetamol. Pancreatitis anyone?
The key is to assess the risk/reward trade off for different risk groups, which is what was done in the UK and no doubt everywhere else. That’s why the vaccination programme started with the elderly and otherwise most vulnerable, and then proceeded down the age groups until it reached an age where the vaccine was not encouraged. And the advice was different for different vaccines, as it should be.
As for compensation for vaccine-related damage, it would appear from the article that Germany doesn’t have the equivalent of our Vaccine Damage Payments Act 1979. It’s entirely normal for the state to pick up this responsibility for any vaccine for which there is a public health programme. This is because the state is encouraging people to have the vaccine in the interests of the population at large, not just for the individual’s own benefit.
Typical conspiratorial narrative from Fazi. I’m uncertain why Unherd publishes his articles, is it to throw a bit of red meat to the mob?
I could reply regarding your climate hoax. But I won’t.
300,000 cases, out of a total population of 84m. That is less than 0.4%. If you offered me a gamble where the chances of success were 99.6%, I would jump at it. So would anyone even remotely sane.
Covid-19 killed around 7m people worldwide. Without the vaccinations, that would have been a lot more. An article in ‘The Lancet’ estimates that vaccinations saved 14m lives (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00320-6/fulltext).
How many people were killed by the vaccine? Hardly any. It was struck-by-lightning unlikely. By any stretch of the imagination, the Covid vaccines produced in the West were almost off-the-scale successful.
None of that stops us from neuralgic introspection and vicious in-fighting (Macron and AstraZeneca’s vaccine, for example), by which we attempt to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Don’t you mean 7m, if that’s the figure du jour, died “with” COVID?
This is to say nothing of the fact that it’s never been clear what it even means to “have” Ch!na v!rus. Relying on tests that show a piece of dead virus material floating around? Or others that routinely give different results to the same person?
Personally I have no doubt that the same people who clearly cooked the books on Ch!na v!rus deaths in the first place didn’t turn around and whip up a new recipe showing that the so-called “unvaccinated” were dying “from” (meaning “with”) Ch!na v!rus.
“Clearly cooked the books…”?
Mr. Hendricks, are you by any chance an American?
From the beginning of the pandemic, it was clear covid was primarily a disease of the elderly and of younger people with major health problems. Those are the populations where our resources should have been focussed.
How many lives did the vaccines save among healthy people under 50 years of age? What is the risk to those people from vaccine-related injury? We know the answer to the first question is close to zero. If there is no clear answer to the second question then there is no principled reason for mandating vaccines, especially since we know that the vaccines do not prevent infection and spread of the virus.
Thousands of people under 50 died. Whilst the vaccine didn’t stop transmission it did suppress it, so there is also that effect, which is hard to measure.
Here we go again. I have to admit to agreeing with you – twice now. It is easy to pull figures from the air and know that you were right. This is what people are trying to do, here.
You have no idea how many were killed by the vaccine, or Covid. The data has been so misrepresented that most of what you think you know is complete bunkum.
https://johnsullivan.substack.com/p/post-pandemic-excess-deaths-in-england
As for “remotely sane”, that’s a club you were perhaps never part of.
How many people were killed by the vaccine? Hardly any.
I notice you’ve used the past tense. Please bear in mind that every Covid-vaccinee is an onging participant in human trials of a novel genetic therapy. These are early days.
