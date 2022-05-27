Germany’s anti-war intellectuals are re-surfacing
After keeping quiet for months, the realist faction is starting to find its voice again
Can a country truly change overnight? Having cultivated a national culture that is inherently suspicious of intervening in foreign conflicts after 1945, the war in Ukraine seemed to have caused a fundamental shift in the way Berlin sees its position in the international order. Within days of the Russian invasion chancellor Scholz declared to ramp up defence spending above 2% of GDP and dedicating an additional 100bn euros to the German armed forces.
But in recent weeks, some of Germany’s leading intellectuals are coming out of the woodwork to voice their unease about their country’s involvement in Ukraine.
In early May, a group of German academics published an open letter asking the German government to reconsider supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons, which gathered over 285,000 signatures (by contrast, a rival letter demanding unconditional support for Ukraine attracted a just 71,000 signatures). And thanks to support from Martin Walser and Jürgen Habermas, the anti-war faction has two of Germany’s most important intellectuals on their side. The latter has been particularly unsparing in his critique of those who demand more support for Ukraine. They are shrill and engage in moral blackmailing, Habermas argues, sabotaging the cautious course of chancellor Scholz.
From the late Günther Grass — winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1999 — to Walser and Habermas there has long been a consensus that the West always needs to show restraint in its foreign policy. Since 1945 German identity and foreign policy rested on the principle to avoid the direct involvement in armed conflicts and interfere primarily through financial support, as happened during the Persian Gulf War in 1991, when Berlin was not sending troops but a cheque. There have been few exceptions to this, like the Balkan Wars in the 1990s or after the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, but both of these cases led to heated domestic debates.
It is important to understand that this line of thinking is not just a matter of policy, but of a political culture that sees in every potential military involvement the reflection of its own belligerent past and any kind of peace as a preferable option. Not seeing a defeat of Russia as a realistic possibility, for many German intellectuals the current level of support for Ukraine is foolhardy.
Attitudes towards President Zelenskyy are changing as well. An Austrian magazine recently published a cover story that was widely shared in Germany claiming that Zelenskyy is a “lying and deceiving to fill an inner emptiness driven by the psychological trauma of having Jewish ancestors” while Putin “feels misunderstood.” In its current print edition, the German newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung” published a cartoon that depicts an oversized Zelenskyy looming over the World Economic Forum in Davos, playing with antisemitic stereotypes. These stories reflect a broader sentiment in the country: a majority of Germans have made clear, for example, that they would not support an energy embargo against Russia.
As the war drags on, more Germans seem to be longing for a return to the post 1945 consensus and to disengage from the conflict as much as possible. And it is the countries foremost intellectuals who are spearheading this shift.
Fascinating to see how old alliances reform under stress. Hungary, Italy and Germany calling for appeasement. France wavering. The Anglosphere standing up.
I’m pretty certain we British engaged in appeasement too, right up to September 1939.
Which is why we take a dim view of appeasement now. We know what comes next!
The thinking at the time was that we didn’t have much choice, because we were too militarily weak, which was unfortunately true. In fairness to Chamberlain, he had recognised this and accompanied his appeasement policy with radical increases in defence spending.
Germany was even weaker militarily than Britain at the time. Fact.
Stopping Hitler in Czechoslovakia would have saved some 50 million lives.
What appears to be resurfacing is a German intellectual position in which they condemn the very people who are fighting to defend the freedoms enjoyed by, well I never, German intellectuals.
Whilst I 100% agree there should be moderate voices – and a lot of the pro-Ukraine excitement has gone overboard. The correct opposite is not peace-at-all-costs foreign policy.
a political culture that sees in every potential military involvement the reflection of its own belligerent past and any kind of peace as a preferable option.
As “nice” as that might seem it’s deluded and naive. But what if there’s another belligerent like Germany was in the 1930s? Pursuing peace at all costs enabled them. How do they fail to see that?
Not seeing a defeat of Russia as a realistic possibility, for many German intellectuals the current level of support for Ukraine is foolhardy.
Whilst there is still a lot that can happen – Russia has very much lost this so far given the overwhelming advantage they had.
It’s not looking good for them at all – even conservative intelligence estimates have indicated devastating losses for any military not seen since Vietnam or Korea. Even if we assume that Russia’s losses are somewhere in between their official figures and Ukraine’s likely inflated numbers – they have lost over 10k. To put that in perspective Russia lost 14k over 10 years in Afghanistan. In little over 3 months (!) More perspective; Britain lost 11k soldiers in Normandy over a similar period – at a rate that was as bad as WW1.
It’s been said before a thousand times but needs saying again. German politicians have got too comfortable living in their post-1945 peace and prosperity bubble that is funded by the US taxpayer and enforced by its military.
“lying and deceiving to fill an inner emptiness driven by the psychological trauma of having Jewish ancestors”
They want to disavow their history but are happy with that in a newspaper?
Fully agree, the anti semitic genes aren’t that far from the surface.
Utterly disgusting.
The problem is we don’t know the future. The German intellectuals can see the human devastation in the Ukraine and rightly recognise it as a bad thing. They think giving Putin what he says he wants will restore peace. The more cynical of us see the devastation but suspect that if we give Putin what he wants he will come ack for more just as he has done after Crimea.
The German mindset is similar to that described in Julie Bindel’s article about restorative justice. The progressive thinks the rapist speaking with the victim will reform him and what is the point of devastating his life by incarceration – forgetting that if there is no sanction against rape the rapist will be tempted to do it again and those who see he has got away with it will be tempted to rape as well.
Of course war is terrible but unless the bully is resisted he will repeat his behaviour and others will be tempted to join in – but until it has happened the progressive can persuade himself that only good will come from appeasement.
