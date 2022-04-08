Germany is letting Europe down

It’s absolutely fair that Germany (and also Austria, which is in the same quandary and is, typically, hiding just out of view behind the German juggernaut avoiding the flak) do not want to act on high emotions, especially not on a big question like this with far-reaching consequences. No good decisions are made in the heat of the moment.
However, we can more or less assume now banning Russian coal will not have any effect. Banning Russian gas would be a far greater squeeze on the Russian purse. The incremental increase in sanctions is clearly only serving to buy time.
What Germans and Austrians are getting very wrong currently is that this is not something you can solely see through an economic lens. Looking the other way, however strong the economic arguments are, comes at a massive political, human and historical cost. Both countries risk undoing a large part of the goodwill they have built up since the disasters of the 1930s and 1940s.
Looking through the comments sections of various German and Austrian newspapers and also talking to friends here in Vienna, I am actually quite shocked at the level of unwillingness to suffer any kind of detriment for your quite-near neighbours or for the greater good. “What does my freedom have to do with Ukraine’s freedom?” is a common refrain Alot, I say – freedom is freedom and is the fundamental principle which ties the Western alliance together. Asserting that somehow “German” or “Austrian” freedom are somehow isolated concepts existing in space, unaffected by events going on somewhere else is an unbearably parochial and short-sighted point of view.
There also seems to be a lack of understanding that making sacrifices and making yourself uncomfortable to stand up for a principle also has a value, even if this cannot be expressed as part of GDP. Courage, it must be said, is not a great currency in either country. In Germany, I put it down to classic German angst and addiction to prevarication – having to think everything through right to the last detail before feeling comfortable enough to act. As far as my fellow citizens in Austria are concerned, I am less kind – it is spinelessness, cowardice and selfishness. We’d better hope that we are never attacked – the country is not a NATO member (it’s still neutral). It’s OK to look the other way until you need someone else’s help…
Germany is letting Europe down
Berlin is already moving to dilute EU sanctions
It’s beginning to dawn on the mainstream media that Angela Merkel didn’t just leave a “mixed” legacy behind her, but a disastrous one.
There’s an excellent feature in The Times yesterday, in which Oliver Moody provides a blow-by-blow account of how the Germans surrendered Europe’s security to the Kremlin. Moody reports that ‘President Zelensky of Ukraine [has] invited Merkel to visit the scenes of Russian atrocities in Bucha and witness for herself what ‘the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in the past 14 years’.’
I’d be surprised if she takes him up on this offer. Wisely, she’s kept a low profile since leaving office. It’s therefore fallen to other members of the German establishment to issue the mea culpas. For instance, Moody quotes Wolfgang Schäuble, who was, for many years, Merkel’s second-in-command: “I too thought we had to co-operate with Russia. Today I know — I was wrong. We were all wrong.”
Of course, no one does self-serving contrition like the Germans. Consider, for instance, the screeching U-turn on energy policy. Suddenly, Russian pipelines are out and 100% renewables are in. There’s also the EU-wide push to phase-out Russian energy imports. It sounds like a plan, but look at the fine print: though Nord Stream 2 has been suspended, Nord Stream 1 is still very much in business. The 100% renewables target is ambitious, but has been set for the middle of the next decade. As for the EU-wide phase-out of Russian fuels, that is starting with coal, which, compared to oil and gas, is the least important component.
You don’t have to be a British Eurosceptic to see that a fast one is being pulled. For instance, this is what Guy Verhofstadt, the former Belgian PM and arch-federalist, had to to say in the European Parliament this week:
Your strategy of incremental sanctions doesn’t work. Cannot work…
That’s why 212 members of Parliament demand a special #EUCO meeting to decide on full sanctions immediately!
My speech👇🏻
— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) April 6, 2022
His rousing speech ended with a call to Germany to show leadership. But instead Berlin has moved to dilute an already inadequate package of measures. For instance, the EU ban on coal has now been pushed back under German pressure.
Of course, an immediate and complete embargo would be painful for the Germans. But I seem to remember that during the Eurozone Crisis, Germany was a big fan of front-loaded austerity. Of course, back then, it was the PIIGS (Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain) who were made to squeal. The Germans escaped the worst effects, because, as they were quick to point out, they had been careful with their money while other countries had been profligate.
Now, in regard to Russian energy exports, it is Germany’s turn to pay the price of recklessness. Compared to the cost of the austerity imposed on Greece, it is a relatively small price — but nevertheless they are trying to wriggle out of it.
Some of us never had any illusions about German responsibility. But I hope the truth is now plain to all.
