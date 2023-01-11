George Pell avoided self-pity to the end
The cardinal rose above the accusations levelled against him
Less than two weeks after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, another prominent senior Catholic has died: Cardinal George Pell, who was 81, died yesterday in Rome following complications from surgery.
Pell’s reputation was that of an enthusiastic pugilist, an old-fashioned plain-speaking Australian who defended the Catholic Church with a verve and wit that is not always in evidence among archbishops. In his youth he played Aussie rules football, an aggressive and fast-paced sport requiring considerable physical presence and courage. During his time as the Archbishop of Sydney (the senior bishop Down Under) he earned many enemies with his confident advocacy for Catholic teaching; the comedian Tim Minchin — a man who combines slavish adherence to every contemporary orthodoxy with a supposed love of freethinking — was a particularly strong critic.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
But there was another side to him. As with Joseph Ratzinger, the public image of an intolerant enforcer was entirely false. Years ago I heard him speak in London, at a special Mass to mark the completion of renovation works at St Patrick’s Soho Square. He gave the impression of being a thoughtful, devout and big-hearted man, with a good line in self-deprecating humour.
Then, of course, there was the remarkable grace and serenity with which he endured his prosecution and imprisonment on false charges of child abuse. The almost inexplicable conviction, bizarrely upheld by the Australian Court of Appeal, was finally overturned by the High Court in 2020, after Pell had already spent more than a year in jail. Nevertheless, the three volumes of prison diaries that he published after his release are free from rancour, self-pity and blame. They show deep spiritual wisdom. This despite many years of what could plausibly be regarded as police harassment; one journalist described the years of investigation that preceded his charges and trial as a “fishing expedition”.
In Catholic circles it was widely speculated that there was a connection between Pell’s prosecution and his previous role in Rome, in charge of sorting out the Vatican’s labyrinthine and often chaotic finances. Allegedly he was beginning to uncover serious corruption and graft, and so his legal troubles were engineered as a way of removing him from the picture. Pell himself never repeated these charges. All the same, he did undoubtedly make significant progress in cleaning up Vatican finances, and that must be considered part of his legacy.
By all accounts, Pell was not the sort of man who would wish for unrealistic and sycophantic tributes. He did have his faults. His interjections into the climate change debate were perhaps unwise, allowing him to be painted as a Right-wing pundit — which he was not. More seriously, while he was certainly not personally guilty of child abuse, like many senior clerics of his generation he had questions to answer about the institutional responses to child sex abuse during his tenure.
And yet, for all that, he was a good man, one who took a firm grip on the Church in Australia and helped it to face up to the challenges of the modern world.
May he rest in peace. First they came for the Cardinal, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Catholic.
I was a Catholic, and, like many others, couldn’t stand George Pell. Over the years we saw an awful lot of Pell on the TV ranting about this or that, I wonder if the man ever persuaded anyone of anything. His conservative causes were lost, one after the other. Still, I never thought he was guilty of the crimes he was charged with, so it was annoying to have to eventually sympathise with him!
Were it not for the very large Catholic school system in Australia (subsidised by the taxpayers) the Catholic Church would have nearly disappeared here by now. This is where the leadership of the Church by the Polish Pope, and the likes of Pell, have taken them. Unfortunately, these extreme conservatives have appointed many bishops, so the Church is probably stuffed for a long time to come.
Perhaps he never did. Today just 44% of Australians identify as Christian and 39% have no religion. One wonders what will give people the moral framework to stand up to government or big business when they come to lock them up, experiment on them, misdirect their children, or otherwise impinge on their rights and undermine society.
Morality comes from within, it is a personal, psychological decision influenced by a very broad range of factors – philosophy, parenting, experience, culture, genetics – of which religion is just one, very varied, seam. If you replaced ‘government or big business’ with ‘religion’ , you quote would be equally valid. Pell very much interfered with and tried to impinge on the rights of individuals – to use condoms, sexuality, personal relationships etc – no doubt expressing his honest position, but I’d sooner take such advice from someone who is (relatively) free from institutional doctrine, who has actually had relationships, sex, and who has not had multiple accusations of down-playing and carrying out molestation levelled against him.
I initially read what you’d written as “of which religion is just one, vary varied, scam.”
It wouldn’t be too far off the mark if you’d written it as such.
As for your general point with regard to morality, very well expressed.
A church that does not stand for anything does not stand for long
Had he just gone along with every passing fad of popular opinion, would or his church have fared any better?
The Catholic school system is “subsidised by the taxpayers” because it was an existing independent system , supported by parents, absorbed into the state system, and still costs less than the totally “subsidised by taxpayers” state system, so it’s not like taxpayers would save if it were abolished. Whatever your opinions on religion, Catholicism remains the biggest single religion in Australia and is boosted by Catholic immigrants.
“Just chatting with his anaesthetist post -hip op!” – him with the heart valve? Some chat! A pretty decent Aussie by truthful accounts. The loss of forthright intelligent leadership that diminishes a Nation. RIP Cardinal Pell.
God rest is soul, a fine tribute to Cardinal Pell!
And yet, for all that, he was a good man, one who took a firm grip on the Church in Australia and helped it to face up to the challenges of the modern world.
No quarrel with that. Yet, for a balanced view of his life, it would have been good with a bit more detail than just
like many senior clerics of his generation he had questions to answer about the institutional responses to child sex abuse during his tenure.
Particularly when you find place for pure speculation about ‘his legal troubles were engineered as a way of removing him from the picture‘.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe