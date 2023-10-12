Generation Z doesn’t want nightclub churches

Debate

Cheap gimmicks won't attract younger members

by Freya India

According to new polling, there has been a global and rapid rise in the number of people identifying as non-religious, especially among young adults. In the US, for example, 43% of 18-28-year-old Americans now identify as “nonbelievers”.

This raises a challenge for religious institutions: namely, how can they appeal to younger generations? One popular approach in recent years has been hosting more “modern” events in churches and cathedrals. In the UK, for example, Canterbury Cathedral recently announced its first ever ‘90s silent disco, featuring music from pop groups including the Backstreet Boys, the Spice Girls and Eminem. Last month Durham Cathedral welcomed the Hoosiers, while St James’s Church in Piccadilly regularly hosts drag nights. One cathedral even installed a 55-foot helter-skelter.

This isn’t just happening in the UK. Orthodox churches in Turkey have hosted techno raves. St Thomas Church in Berlin recently transformed into a “techno temple”. From Prague to Rome to South Carolina, places of worship are being turned into tourist attractions and concert venues. Portuguese priest Guilherme Peixoto even hosted a DJ set for over a million young people before Pope Francis gave final mass for World Youth Day.

It’s easy to see why the Church feels the need to “modernise” to attract younger members. But while it’s commendable to try and create a sense of community for Gen Z, is converting cathedrals into nightclubs really the solution? However well-intentioned, it’s unclear how church raves or DJ priests will inspire younger people to take these institutions and their values seriously. These events hollow out the depth and meaning of religion, turning it into a commodity. What should be a sanctuary for deep reflection instead serves fleeting pleasures, while the focus shifts from inspiring faith to making money.

We are a generation coming of age in a world where everything meaningful in our lives has been commodified, from friendship to intimacy to our mental wellbeing. Everything around us feels cheap and commercialised. Perhaps, then, the way forward isn’t cathedral nightclubs but, instead, keeping these spaces sacred.

Young people across the West are yearning for something deeper. In a 2019 survey, British teenagers ranked second-to-last in an international listing of how far young people felt their life “has meaning”, with nine in 10 of the 16-29 bracket saying they felt purposeless.

Few have tried addressing this crisis, but one example that resonated with many was Jordan Peterson’s “Biblical Series” — the academic’s YouTube lectures on the psychological meaning of the Bible stories — which attracted millions of views, sold out arenas, and reframed religion for thousands of young people. What Peterson did was focus on the cultural and historical significance of these institutions, myths and their enduring moral lessons — moving even those of us who weren’t religious.

Many Zoomers feel lost and disconnected. They have weaker ties to tradition, history and cultural identity compared to their forebears — despite the fact that strong cultural heritage can contribute to a sense of belonging, social cohesion, and better mental health. Converting historical monuments into entertainment venues will only deepen this disconnect.

Instead, we should be preserving the sanctity of these spaces as much as possible. Because, actually, the more the modern world continues to commodify everything, the more soulless and superficial everything else becomes. And as this happens, Gen Z might see the appeal of something more sacred.